Cloud-based Contact Center Market worth $36.1 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report " Cloud-based Contact Center Market by Component (Solutions and Services), Deployment Model (Public Cloud and Private Cloud), Organization Size, Industry (BFSI, Telecommunications, and Retail and Consumer Goods), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets, the global Cloud-based Contact Center Market size is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 25.8% during the forecast period, to reach USD 36.1 billion by 2025 from USD 11.5 billion in 2020.

The increase in the need to improve consumer experience and the rise in the number of enterprises harnessing the benefits of contact center have propelled the adoption of cloud-based contact center solutions. Cloud-based contact center offerings provide cost-effective contact center solutions for Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs). This is expected to further fuel the demand for these solutions among the end-users.

The reporting and analytics solution is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on solutions, the Cloud-based Contact Center Market has been segmented into omnichannel routing, workforce engagement management, reporting and analytics, customer engagement management, and others [including Computer Telephony Integration (CTI), messaging, compliance, and data integration). The reporting and analytics segment is expected to have the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The cloud-based contact center reporting and analytics solution keep track of contact center operations and agent performance. These solutions are flexible and easy to use. They enable organizations to track real-time management metrics via customizable dashboards to help companies make smart business decisions. The need to bake data-driven business decisions is expected to find increased adoption across all industries.