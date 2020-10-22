

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



22.10.2020 / 17:42

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Regina Last name(s): Kern

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: Dr. First name: Michael Last name(s): Kern Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

NanoRepro AG

b) LEI

3912008FCA63AGIMEV74

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0006577109

b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 2.18 EUR 8720.00 EUR 2.18 EUR 4360.00 EUR 2.16 EUR 2160.00 EUR 2.14 EUR 4280.00 EUR 2.04 EUR 4080.00 EUR 2.04 EUR 8160.00 EUR 2.02 EUR 4040.00 EUR 2.04 EUR 4080.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 2.098947 EUR 39880.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2020-10-19; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Frankfurt MIC: XFRA

