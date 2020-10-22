 

Focus Home Interactive Benefited From a Good Momentum With Organic Revenue Up 29% for the 1st Semester 2020/21

Regulatory News:

FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE (Paris:ALFOC) (FR0012419307 ALFOC), a leading French publisher of video games, has published its unaudited second quarter and first semester revenue 2020/2021 (from 1st April to 30 September 2020).

First semester and second quarter revenue 2020/21

In million

of Euros

Q2 2020/21

Q2 2019/20

Growth

S1 2020/21

S1 2019/20

Growth

Catalogue

11.9

22.5

-47%

49.0

50.1

-2%

Back-catalogue

26.7

14.7

+81%

53.8

29.7

+81%

Revenue at constant scope

38.6

37.2

+4%

102.9

79.8

+29%

Deck13

0.7

-

-

0.7

-

-

Group Revenue

39.3

37.2

+6%

103.6

79.8

+30%

Jürgen Goeldner, Chairman of the Management Board, declared:Focus Home Interactive achieved a great performance once again, increasing revenue by nearly a third in the first half of 2020/21 despite a challenging comparison basis. This led us to upgrade our revenue guidance for the current year. This semester, we also welcomed a long-term partner: Neology, our new significant shareholder. The governance of the Group changed subsequently with the appointments of Fabrice Larue as Chairman of the Supervisory Board and Christophe Nobileau as Managing Director as well as the creation of an Executive Committee. I am convinced that the support from our new partner and this new organisation, will help us to further accelerate our long-standing growth journey.”

