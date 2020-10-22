 

Resolutions of the Special General Meeting of Shareholders of ageas SA/NV on 22 October 2020

22.10.2020   


Ageas announces that today, the Special General Meeting of Shareholders of ageas SA/NV approved all the proposals submitted to it by the Board of Directors.

The percentage of the share capital represented was 42.36%.

The General Meeting of Shareholders approved all agenda items:

  • the payment of an intermediary gross cash dividend of EUR 2.38 per Ageas share. The ex-dividend date and the payment date are respectively 3 and 5 November 2020;
  • the appointment of Mr Hans De Cuyper as a non-independent executive member of the company's Board of Directors;
  • the remuneration of the CEO of Ageas;
  • Mr Jozef De Mey's transition fee

  

Following the appointment of Hans De Cuyper as CEO of Ageas, Heidi Delobelle, currently Managing Director of AG Insurance’s Employee Benefits & Health Care business, will become the new CEO of Ageas’s Belgian entity AG Insurance as of 22 October 2020. In this role, she will also join the Management Committee of the Group as CEO Belgium.

Ageas received the “Fit & Proper” approval from the National Bank of Belgium for Bart De Smet for his new role as Chairman of the Board of Ageas and for Hans De Cuyper, as CEO of Ageas and non-independent executive member of the Board of Directors.

At the Shareholders Meeting, Ageas also announced that on 15 October 2020 a new payment in the Fortis settlement of some EUR 162 million was made, representing 81,716 claims, including a first instalment for 42,047 2019 filers and a second instalment for 39,669 “early” 2018 filers. Further information about this instalment can be found on the dedicated website: www.forsettlement.com.

Since 4 September 2020, Messrs Kurt Cappoen and Roland Jeanquart replace Mr. Yves Vandenplas as permanent representative of PwC Bedrijfsrevisoren, Ageas’s statutory auditor. This replacement was approved by the National Bank of Belgium on 6 October 2020.

Ageas is a listed international insurance Group with a heritage spanning almost 200 years. It offers Retail and Business customers Life and Non-Life insurance products designed to suit their specific needs, today and tomorrow. As one of Europe's larger insurance companies, Ageas concentrates its activities in Europe and Asia, which together make up the major part of the global insurance market. It operates successful insurance businesses in Belgium, the UK, France, Portugal, Turkey, China, Malaysia, India, Thailand, Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, Singapore, and the Philippines through a combination of wholly owned subsidiaries and long term partnerships with strong financial institutions and key distributors. Ageas ranks among the market leaders in the countries in which it operates. It represents a staff force of over 45,000 people and reported annual inflows of over EUR 36 billion in 2019 (all figures at 100%).

