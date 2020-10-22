 

Prodware Initiation of Coverage by Mainfirst

22.10.2020, 17:45  |  31   |   |   

Regulatory News:

Prodware (Paris:ALPRO), leading digital transformation partner providing Business Consulting services and developing & implementing industry-specific business solutions, is pleased to announce to its shareholders that it has initiated its coverage on Mainfirst, a European financial services firm, specializing in Equity Brokerage, Investment Banking and Fixed Income, with their investment research entitled, “A key partner in digital transformation.”

This research strengthens the overall consensus shared by financial analysts that already monitor the share value with the ongoing work of reviewing and reporting of Gilbert Dupont and Arrowhead.

Contact details of financial analysts that monitor share value:

Mainfirst: https://www.mainfirst.com/en/

Gilbert Dupont: https://www.gilbertdupont.fr/

Arrowhead: http://www.arrowheadbid.com

The above list of analysts is provided for information purposes only and does not legally bind, in any way, the analysts or research companies mentioned. Please note that any opinions, estimates or forecasts regarding Prodware's performance made by these analysts reflect solely those of these above mentioned analysts and do not in any way represent opinions, views or forecasts shared by Prodware or its management. When referring to these analysts or their work, Prodware does not endorse, in any way, the views, opinions or recommendations expressed by the latter.

Next publication: Annual turnover 2020: February 17th 2021 (AMC) after market close.

About Mainfirst
 Mainfirst is a European financial services firm, specializing in Equity Brokerage, Investment Banking and Fixed Income. With its 160 employees based in Frankfurt, Geneva, London, Milan, Munich, New York, Paris and Zurich, we deliver superior stock-pricing advice, thoughtful sales commentary as well as efficient execution and settlement in European equities for our institutional clients. Mainfirst will officially become Stifel Europe as of November 9th following the completion of the acquisition by the Stifel Financial Corp. (code SF US).

About Prodware
 Whether it is enabling ambitious Cloud strategies, artificial intelligence driven decision-making solutions or more flexibility and agility delivered by modern business applications, Prodware, with more than 3 decades of expertise and know-how is in a class of its own. Prodware leverages the latest technologies and technological breakthroughs building the business processes of tomorrow across the manufacturing, retail & distribution, professional services and finance verticals.
The Prodware group is a global company founded in 1989 with regional offices in 13 countries with close to 1400 employees. Prodware is listed on Euronext Growth in Paris generating €188 m€ in annual revenue and a net income of 10,5 million euros in 2019. For more information www.prodwaregroup.com/investisseurs/en/dware-group.com

EURONEXT GROWTH (ex. ALTERNEXT)

ISIN FR0010313486 - ALPRO - FTSE 972 Services informatiques
Prodware est éligible FCPI - Entreprise responsable, Prodware est adhérent du Global Compact.

Prodware Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



