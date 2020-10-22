Regulatory News:

ID Logistics (Paris:IDL) (ISIN: FR0010929125, Mnémo: IDL) one of the European leaders in contract logistics, announces today its sales for the third quarter 2020.

Eric Hémar, Chairman and CEO of ID Logistics, commented: « After resisting well to the Covid-19 health crisis during the 2nd quarter of 2020, ID Logistics has returned to a sustained growth pace from the 3rd quarter of 2020 due to the quality of its customer portfolio, particularly in e-commerce, and the continued opening of sites during the first half of the year, especially abroad. The Group continues to adapt to the pandemic's evolution by focusing above all on customer service and the safety of its teams. »