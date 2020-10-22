 

ID Logistics Good Growth Momentum in Q3 2020

ID Logistics (Paris:IDL) (ISIN: FR0010929125, Mnémo: IDL) one of the European leaders in contract logistics, announces today its sales for the third quarter 2020.

Eric Hémar, Chairman and CEO of ID Logistics, commented: « After resisting well to the Covid-19 health crisis during the 2nd quarter of 2020, ID Logistics has returned to a sustained growth pace from the 3rd quarter of 2020 due to the quality of its customer portfolio, particularly in e-commerce, and the continued opening of sites during the first half of the year, especially abroad. The Group continues to adapt to the pandemic's evolution by focusing above all on customer service and the safety of its teams. »

Revenues (€ million)

2020

2019

% change

Like-for-like %
change

Third quarter

 

 

 

 

France

183.8

180.0

+2.1%

+2.1%

International

228.3

204.2

+11.8%

+9.5%

Total

412.1

384.2

+7.3%

+5.9%

Total 9 months

 

 

 

 

France

527.9

529.0

-0.2%

-0.2%

International

660.8

599.7

+10.2%

+6.8%

Total

1,188.7

1,128.7

+5.3%

