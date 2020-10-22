 

Teleperformance Named a Leader in Global Omnichannel Customer Services by Independent Research Firm Forrester

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.10.2020, 17:45  |  25   |   |   

Regulatory News:

Teleperformance (Paris:TEP), a leading global group in digitally integrated business services, announced today it has been recognized as a global leader in the latest Forrester report on global omnichannel customer services outsourcing which evaluates the top 10 most significant industry players.

The Forrester Wave: Global Omnichannel Customer Services Outsourcers comprehensively evaluated the strengths and weaknesses of each company against 29 separate criteria on a completely independent basis.

The report also said that Artificial Intelligence (AI), Automation and Omnichannel Context are “key differentiators” as contact center outsourcing move to a customer experience (CX) driven approach that utilizes all channels and available technologies.

Excerpts from Teleperformance’s vendor profile include:

“Teleperformance, the outsourcing titan, stands tall with proactive CX solutions: Teleperformance's strategy to offer end-to-end services across nearly every language and geography keeps it a widely appealing market leader. The provider has expanded beyond its agent services roots into new revenue streams that are still tightly aligned with CX, such as content moderation, data analytics, and healthcare services.”

“But with large innovation centers of excellence, Teleperformance has compelling plans to deeply localize its machine learning for fraud detection, natural language processing for chatbot and email bots, and bots designed for recruiting digital-savvy agents. The widest geographic reach, the deepest language capabilities, and the broadest array of services separate Teleperformance from the rest of the pack. The provider has a maturing practice around CX processes such as customer journey analytics and redesign.”

“Reference customers cite Teleperformance's deep knowledge of their business problems and the ability to be proactive with solutions as major boons. For large-to-global brands looking for digital channels and transformation services with a myriad of siting options, Teleperformance makes a first-rate match.

Teleperformance Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Daniel Julien, said: “Overall, Teleperformance holds an exceptionally strong position as an undisputed worldwide leader in our industry. Regarding this specific report, we are pleased to be independently recognized by Forrester as a global leader among the most significant omnichannel customer services outsourcing companies. The Group is totally dedicated to our clients on our mutual journey to make the universal customer experience simpler, faster and safer in the ever-evolving digital world. Our new Cloud Campus worldwide delivery capabilities have greatly expanded since the completion of this assessment which means our incredible journey continues to progress.”

ABOUT TELEPERFORMANCE GROUP

Teleperformance (TEP – ISIN: FR0000051807 – Reuters: TEPRF.PA - Bloomberg: TEP FP), a leading global group in digitally integrated business services, serves as a strategic partner to the world’s largest companies in many industries. It offers a One Office support services model combining three wide, high-value solution families: customer experience management, back-office services and business process knowledge services. These end-to-end digital solutions guarantee successful customer interaction and optimized business processes, anchored in a unique, comprehensive high tech, high touch approach. The Group's 331,000 employees, based in 80 countries, support billions of connections every year in over 265 languages and 170 markets, in a shared commitment to excellence as part of the “Simpler, Faster, Safer” process. This mission is supported by the use of reliable, flexible, intelligent technological solutions and compliance with the industry’s highest security and quality standards, based on Corporate Social Responsibility excellence. In 2019, Teleperformance reported consolidated revenue of €5,355 million (US$ 6 billion, based on €1 = $1.12) and net profit of €400 million.

Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: CAC 40, CAC Support Services, STOXX 600, S&P Europe 350 and MSCI Global Standard. In the area of corporate social responsibility, Teleperformance shares have been included in the Euronext Vigeo Eurozone 120 index since 2015, the FTSE4Good index since 2018 and also the Ethibel Sustainability Excellence Europe index (confirmed in 2019).

For more information: www.teleperformance.com
Follow us on Twitter: @teleperformance

Teleperformance Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Sopra Steria: Information on a Cyberattack
AT&T Reports Third-Quarter Results
Astrotech Announces Pricing of $18.0 Million Upsized Public Offering
ImmunityBio, NantKwest Announce First Patient Dosed in Phase 1 Clinical Trial of Second-Generation ...
Datto Makes Public Debut on the New York Stock Exchange
Almonty Industries Inc. Provides Update for Its Sangdong Mine in South Korea
Xilinx Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Results
Kinder Morgan Announces Results for Third Quarter of 2020; Maintains $0.2625 Per Share Dividend
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Logitech’s Q2 Sales Grow 75%, Operating Income Up Over 300%
ROSEN Reminds Nikola Corporation Investors of Important November 16 Deadline in First Filed ...
Astrotech Subsidiary and Cleveland Clinic Partner to Develop a Rapid COVID-19 Breath Test
Oddo BHF Initiates Coverage of Carbios with a Buy Recommendation
Velodyne to Register Underlying Shares to Facilitate Warrant Conversion
IBM Reports 2020 Third-Quarter Results
Moderna to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Thursday, October 29, 2020
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.10.20
Teleperformance Earns First Great Place to Work Certification in Peru
06.10.20
Teleperformance: Monthly Information Regarding Shares and Voting Rights
01.10.20
Teleperformance Earns First Great Place to Work Certification in the UK