Teleperformance Named a Leader in Global Omnichannel Customer Services by Independent Research Firm Forrester

The Forrester Wave: Global Omnichannel Customer Services Outsourcers comprehensively evaluated the strengths and weaknesses of each company against 29 separate criteria on a completely independent basis.

Teleperformance (Paris:TEP), a leading global group in digitally integrated business services, announced today it has been recognized as a global leader in the latest Forrester report on global omnichannel customer services outsourcing which evaluates the top 10 most significant industry players.

The report also said that Artificial Intelligence (AI), Automation and Omnichannel Context are “key differentiators” as contact center outsourcing move to a customer experience (CX) driven approach that utilizes all channels and available technologies.

Excerpts from Teleperformance’s vendor profile include:

“Teleperformance, the outsourcing titan, stands tall with proactive CX solutions: Teleperformance's strategy to offer end-to-end services across nearly every language and geography keeps it a widely appealing market leader. The provider has expanded beyond its agent services roots into new revenue streams that are still tightly aligned with CX, such as content moderation, data analytics, and healthcare services.”

“But with large innovation centers of excellence, Teleperformance has compelling plans to deeply localize its machine learning for fraud detection, natural language processing for chatbot and email bots, and bots designed for recruiting digital-savvy agents. The widest geographic reach, the deepest language capabilities, and the broadest array of services separate Teleperformance from the rest of the pack. The provider has a maturing practice around CX processes such as customer journey analytics and redesign.”

“Reference customers cite Teleperformance's deep knowledge of their business problems and the ability to be proactive with solutions as major boons. For large-to-global brands looking for digital channels and transformation services with a myriad of siting options, Teleperformance makes a first-rate match.”

Teleperformance Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Daniel Julien, said: “Overall, Teleperformance holds an exceptionally strong position as an undisputed worldwide leader in our industry. Regarding this specific report, we are pleased to be independently recognized by Forrester as a global leader among the most significant omnichannel customer services outsourcing companies. The Group is totally dedicated to our clients on our mutual journey to make the universal customer experience simpler, faster and safer in the ever-evolving digital world. Our new Cloud Campus worldwide delivery capabilities have greatly expanded since the completion of this assessment which means our incredible journey continues to progress.”

ABOUT TELEPERFORMANCE GROUP

Teleperformance (TEP – ISIN: FR0000051807 – Reuters: TEPRF.PA - Bloomberg: TEP FP), a leading global group in digitally integrated business services, serves as a strategic partner to the world’s largest companies in many industries. It offers a One Office support services model combining three wide, high-value solution families: customer experience management, back-office services and business process knowledge services. These end-to-end digital solutions guarantee successful customer interaction and optimized business processes, anchored in a unique, comprehensive high tech, high touch approach. The Group's 331,000 employees, based in 80 countries, support billions of connections every year in over 265 languages and 170 markets, in a shared commitment to excellence as part of the “Simpler, Faster, Safer” process. This mission is supported by the use of reliable, flexible, intelligent technological solutions and compliance with the industry’s highest security and quality standards, based on Corporate Social Responsibility excellence. In 2019, Teleperformance reported consolidated revenue of €5,355 million (US$ 6 billion, based on €1 = $1.12) and net profit of €400 million.

Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: CAC 40, CAC Support Services, STOXX 600, S&P Europe 350 and MSCI Global Standard. In the area of corporate social responsibility, Teleperformance shares have been included in the Euronext Vigeo Eurozone 120 index since 2015, the FTSE4Good index since 2018 and also the Ethibel Sustainability Excellence Europe index (confirmed in 2019).

For more information: www.teleperformance.com

Follow us on Twitter: @teleperformance

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201022005848/en/