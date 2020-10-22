 

NAVIENT STOCK ALERT Nationally Recognized Investor Rights Litigation Firm Labaton Sucharow Announces Investigation of Navient Corporation (NASDAQ: NAVI) Concerning Deceptive Conduct

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.10.2020, 17:57  |  33   |   |   

Labaton Sucharow, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Navient (NASDAQ: NAVI) and encourages stock, option, and derivative purchasers to contact the firm.

The New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal sued Navient Corporation (NAVI) on October 21, alleging the student loan servicing giant deployed “deceptive, misleading” tactics to boost its profits.

The lawsuit, filed in the Superior Court in Essex County, argues that Navient is “engaged in unconscionable commercial practices, deceptive conduct, and misrepresentations when servicing thousands of New Jersey consumers’ student loans.” The lawsuit also states that Navient has violated New Jersey consumer protection laws.

On this news, Navient stock is down over 5% on substantial volume.

If you are a current stockholder, derivative, or options holder of Navient and wish to learn more or discuss the issues surrounding the investigation, please contact David J. Schwartz using the toll-free number (800) 321-0476 or via email at dschwartz@labaton.com.

About the Firm

Labaton Sucharow LLP is one of the world’s leading complex litigation firms representing clients in securities, antitrust, corporate governance and shareholder rights, and consumer cybersecurity and data privacy litigation. Labaton Sucharow has been recognized for its excellence by the courts and peers, and it is consistently ranked in leading industry publications. Offices are located in New York, NY, Wilmington, DE, and Washington, D.C. More information about Labaton Sucharow is available at http://www.labaton.com.

Navient Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Sopra Steria: Information on a Cyberattack
AT&T Reports Third-Quarter Results
Astrotech Announces Pricing of $18.0 Million Upsized Public Offering
ImmunityBio, NantKwest Announce First Patient Dosed in Phase 1 Clinical Trial of Second-Generation ...
Datto Makes Public Debut on the New York Stock Exchange
Almonty Industries Inc. Provides Update for Its Sangdong Mine in South Korea
Xilinx Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Results
Kinder Morgan Announces Results for Third Quarter of 2020; Maintains $0.2625 Per Share Dividend
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Logitech’s Q2 Sales Grow 75%, Operating Income Up Over 300%
ROSEN Reminds Nikola Corporation Investors of Important November 16 Deadline in First Filed ...
Astrotech Subsidiary and Cleveland Clinic Partner to Develop a Rapid COVID-19 Breath Test
Oddo BHF Initiates Coverage of Carbios with a Buy Recommendation
Velodyne to Register Underlying Shares to Facilitate Warrant Conversion
IBM Reports 2020 Third-Quarter Results
Moderna to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Thursday, October 29, 2020
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
00:48 Uhr
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces It is Investigating Claims Against Navient Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
21.10.20
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Navient Corporation – NAVI
21.10.20
NAVIENT STOCK ALERT: Nationally Recognized Investor Rights Litigation Firm Labaton Sucharow Announces Investigation of Navient Corporation (NASDAQ: NAVI) Concerning Deceptive Conduct
20.10.20
Navient posts third-quarter 2020 financial results
12.10.20
Agreement between Navient and Members of American Federation of Teachers to enhance borrower education on Public Service Loan Forgiveness receives final approval
06.10.20
Navient to announce third-quarter 2020 results on October 20, host earnings call on October 21
06.10.20
Navient appoints Joe Fisher as new CFO