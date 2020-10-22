 

Europcar Mobility Group Statement on the Total Number of Shares and Voting Rights as of September 30, 2020

Regulatory News:

Europcar Mobility Group (Paris:EUCAR):

Date

Total number of
shares(1)

Total number of voting rights

 

Theoretical(2)

Exercisable(3)

 

04/30/2020

163 884 278

164 456 151

155 651 372

 

05/31/2020

163 884 278

164 413 711

155 646 772

 

06/30/2020

163 884 278

164 411 127

155 644 188

 

07/31/2020

163 884 278

164 763 703

155 918 164

 

08/31/2020

163 884 278

164 763 877

155 923 338

 

09/30/2020

163 884 278

164 742 357

155 846 818

(1)The share capital is comprised of 163,884,278 ordinary shares.
Europcar Mobility Group S.A. bylaws include a clause imposing an obligation of declaration of crossing of threshold additional to the one related to legal thresholds.

(2)Pursuant to the second paragraph of Article 223-11 of the AMF General regulations, the total number of voting rights is calculated on the basis of the total number of shares having voting rights attached, including the treasury shares which are shares deprived of voting rights.

(3) The total number of exercisable voting rights is calculated excluding the shares deprived of voting rights. The declarations concerning the crossing of thresholds (1) must be addressed to: Europcar Mobility Group, Relations Investisseurs, 13 ter boulevard Berthier, 75017 Paris.

***

About Europcar Mobility Group
 Europcar Mobility Group is a major player in mobility markets and listed on Euronext Paris. The mission of Europcar Mobility Group is to be the preferred “Mobility Service Company” by offering attractive alternatives to vehicle ownership, with a wide range of mobility-related services and solutions: car rental and light commercial vehicle rental, chauffeur services, car-sharing and private hire vehicle (PHV – rental to “Uber like” chauffeurs).
Customers’ satisfaction is at the heart of the Group’s mission and all of its employees and this commitment fuels the continuous development of new services.
Europcar Mobility Group operates through a diversified portfolio of brands meeting every customer specific needs and use cases, be it for 1 hour, 1 day, 1 week or longer ; its 4 major brands being: Europcar - the European leader of car rental and light commercial vehicle rental, Goldcar - the low-cost car-rental Leader in Europe, InterRent – ‘mid-tier’ car rental and Ubeeqo – one of the European leaders of round- trip car-sharing (BtoB, BtoC). Europcar Mobility Group delivers its mobility solutions worldwide solutions through an extensive network in over 140 countries (including wholly owned subsidiaries – 18 in Europe, 1 in the USA, 2 in Australia and New Zealand – completed by franchises and partners).

Further details on our website: www.europcar-mobility-group.com

