 JetBlue Announces Update on Negotiations with TWU

The agreement is subject to a ratification process which includes final documentation, review, and consideration by JetBlue’s TWU leadership team before being distributed to inflight crewmembers for a final vote.

JetBlue (NASDAQ: JBLU) today announced it has reached a tentative agreement with the Transport Workers Union (TWU), regarding the process toward a contract for JetBlue’s inflight crewmembers.

Ed Baklor, vice president inflight, JetBlue, said: “We are pleased to come to this tentative agreement and look forward to bringing the contract to a vote with our inflight crewmembers. Thank you to both negotiating committees for their efforts over the past two years to reach this agreement.”

Ian Deason, head of customer experience, said: “I want to thank our amazing inflight crewmembers for their commitment to safety and for continuing to always deliver the best experience in the skies during this especially challenging time for our industry.”

