      Pixium Vision announces its cash position at 30 September 2020

Paris, 22 October 2020 – 6.00 p.m. CEST - Pixium Vision (Euronext Growth Paris - FR0011950641 - ALPIX), a bioelectronics company that develops innovative bionic vision systems to enable patients who have lost their sight to live more independently, announces a cash position of €13.3 million at 30 September 2020 and reports on its key developments.

Statement of cash flows summary In thousands of € 30/09/2020 30/09/2019 Cash and cash equivalents at 1 January 6,791.5 15,629.4 (Decrease)/Increase in cash position 6,515.3 (8,609.3) O/W net cash flows from operating activities (4,213.2) (7,668.7) O/W net cash flows from investment activities 222.5 (26.7) O/W net cash flows from financing activities 10,506.0 (913.8) Closing cash and cash equivalents 13,306.8 7,020.1

Net cash outflow from operating activities in the first nine months of 2020 totalled €4.2 million, compared to €7.7 million one year earlier. In Q2 2020, the Group was obliged to postpone its clinical activities and, therefore, had to temporary hold orders from its key suppliers for the production of devices for ongoing clinical development. As a result, cash outflow fell by nearly 45% compared to the previous year. Since then, the Group has resumed its clinical trials awaiting the authorization, before the end of the year, to launch the pivotal study.