Onxeo Receives Notice of Intent to Grant a New Patent Enhancing the Protection in Europe of AsiDNA Combined with PARP Inhibitors

This new patent protects the method of use of AsiDNA in combination with PARP inhibitors in the treatment of HR-proficient cancers

PARIS, France, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onxeo S.A. (Euronext Paris, NASDAQ Copenhagen: ONXEO), hereafter “Onxeo” or “the Company”, a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of innovative drugs targeting tumor DNA Damage response (DDR), in particular against rare or resistant cancers, today announced that it has received from the European Patent Office (EPO) a notice of intent to grant a patent which strengthens the protection in Europe of AsiDNA, its first-in-class inhibitor of tumor DNA repair in combination with PARP inhibitors (PARPi). This patent protects in particular the method of use of AsiDNA in combination with PARP inhibitors in the treatment of certain cancers for which the DNA repair pathway via homologous recombination (HR) is not impaired or deficient, these HR-proficient cancers being mostly insensitive to treatment with PARP inhibitors.



This patent will provide a term of protection until 2036. It completes the already robust set of patent families protecting AsiDNA and its related compounds, alone or in combination.