 

OSE Immunotherapeutics Announces Publication Supporting Additional New Mechanism of Action for Selective Antibody Antagonist of SIRPα BI 765063 in the Journal of Clinical Investigation

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.10.2020, 18:00  |  43   |   |   

The peer-reviewed publication identifies a new T-cell exclusion mechanism attributed to CD47-SIRPα signaling; selective SIRPα blockade overcomes this 'Don't Find Me' signal from tumors

NANTES, France, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OSE Immunotherapeutics (ISIN: FR0012127173; Mnemo: OSE) today announced a publication in the prestigious Journal of Clinical Investigation (JCI) of translational and preclinical study data in rodent in vivo and human ex vivo models characterizing the efficacy and mechanism of action of BI 765063, formerly OSE-172, the first selective antibody antagonist of SIRPα-mediated “Don’t Eat Me” signals. Importantly, for the first time ever the OSE R&D team has identified a complimentary SIRPα-mediated “Don’t Find Me” mechanism by which tumors evade immune detection by preventing T lymphocytes from entering the tumor core.

BI 765063 is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial conducted in patients with advanced solid tumors. The ongoing Phase 1 study is a dose finding study of the myeloid checkpoint inhibitor BI 765063 administered as a single agent and in combination with Boehringer Ingelheim’s monoclonal antibody PD-1 antagonist BI 754091, a T lymphocyte checkpoint inhibitor. The study is conducted by OSE Immunotherapeutics as part of a collaboration and license agreement under which Boehringer Ingelheim obtained exclusive rights to BI 765063 and for which OSE has already received €30 million, in a deal worth up to €1.1 billion in milestones, plus royalties on sales.

Nicolas Poirier, Chief Scientific Officer of OSE Immunotherapeutics, commented: “Our studies show that macrophages are inhibited when in contact with tumors expressing CD47 via the SIRPα pathway and thus they no longer secrete chemokines - small protein mediators which attract immune cells. By overexpressing CD47, tumors not only induce a 'Don't Eat Me' signal to macrophages but, as we discovered, they also induce a 'Don't Find Me' signal and consequently T lymphocytes are no longer attracted to the tumor core by the secretion of chemokines from the macrophages. Our new anti-SIRPα strategy reverses this major mechanism of resistance named 'T-cell exclusion' by releasing the break on T lymphocyte chemotaxis and migration into the heart of the tumors.

Seite 1 von 3
OSE Immunotherapeutics Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power Develops New GenDrive Products for The European Market
Tesla Releases Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
CytoDyn Appoints Mahboob Rahman, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer
Peloton Interactive, Inc. Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Release Date, Conference ...
Monument gibt Joint Venture-Vereinbarung für das Tuckanarra-Projekt in Westaustralien bekannt
Euro Manganese Announces Private Placement
Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. Announces C$30,000,000 Million Bought Deal Financing
Building Out Global IP Assets: Taat Seeks to Expand Intellectual Property Portfolio with 17 Trademark Applications Filed in 15 ...
Align Technology Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Trillion Energy Comments on Recent TPAO Discovery Announcement in Black Sea and Recent Share ...
Titel
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Auxly Announces No Material Change
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations from the Interim Analysis ...
Nemaska Lithium is Granted Court Approval of the Sale Proposal from Orion Mine Finance, ...
* * REVISED TIME * * CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations ...
Plug Power Develops New GenDrive Products for The European Market
“Under 1,000 Hours to Launch”: First Shipment of Approx. 9,000 Taat Cartons to Arrive in Ohio Nov 27, 2020, Additional 12.5 Tons ...
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18:00 Uhr
OSE Immunotherapeutics Announces Publication Supporting Additional New Mechanism of Action for Selective Antibody Antagonist of SIRPα BI 765063 in the Journal of Clinical Investigation
12.10.20
OSE Immunotherapeutics Receives European Patent Notice of Allowance For First-in-Class CD28-Antagonist Immunotherapy FR104
12.10.20
OSE Immunotherapeutics Receives European Patent Notice of Allowance for First-in-Class CD28-Antagonist Immunotherapy FR104

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.10.20
39
OSE.PA (MKap €89 M ) Covid 19 Vac / Positive P3 bei Lungenkebs
06.07.20
13
OSE.PA (94 Mio€) Immuntherapie /Lungenkrebs (NSCLC) P3 Daten im 2H 2018