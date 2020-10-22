OSE Immunotherapeutics Announces Publication Supporting Additional New Mechanism of Action for Selective Antibody Antagonist of SIRPα BI 765063 in the Journal of Clinical Investigation

NANTES, France, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OSE Immunotherapeutics (ISIN: FR0012127173; Mnemo: OSE) today announced a publication in the prestigious Journal of Clinical Investigation (JCI) of translational and preclinical study data in rodent in vivo and human ex vivo models characterizing the efficacy and mechanism of action of BI 765063, formerly OSE-172, the first selective antibody antagonist of SIRPα-mediated “Don’t Eat Me” signals. Importantly, for the first time ever the OSE R&D team has identified a complimentary SIRPα-mediated “Don’t Find Me” mechanism by which tumors evade immune detection by preventing T lymphocytes from entering the tumor core.

BI 765063 is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial conducted in patients with advanced solid tumors. The ongoing Phase 1 study is a dose finding study of the myeloid checkpoint inhibitor BI 765063 administered as a single agent and in combination with Boehringer Ingelheim’s monoclonal antibody PD-1 antagonist BI 754091, a T lymphocyte checkpoint inhibitor. The study is conducted by OSE Immunotherapeutics as part of a collaboration and license agreement under which Boehringer Ingelheim obtained exclusive rights to BI 765063 and for which OSE has already received €30 million, in a deal worth up to €1.1 billion in milestones, plus royalties on sales.

Nicolas Poirier, Chief Scientific Officer of OSE Immunotherapeutics, commented: “Our studies show that macrophages are inhibited when in contact with tumors expressing CD47 via the SIRPα pathway and thus they no longer secrete chemokines - small protein mediators which attract immune cells. By overexpressing CD47, tumors not only induce a 'Don't Eat Me' signal to macrophages but, as we discovered, they also induce a 'Don't Find Me' signal and consequently T lymphocytes are no longer attracted to the tumor core by the secretion of chemokines from the macrophages. Our new anti-SIRPα strategy reverses this major mechanism of resistance named 'T-cell exclusion' by releasing the break on T lymphocyte chemotaxis and migration into the heart of the tumors.”