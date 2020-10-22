 

PRESS RELEASE Nacon increases to 53% its stake in the capital of Lunar Great Wall Studios, a video game developer- known under the “Raceward” label.

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.10.2020, 18:07  |  74   |   |   


                                                                                                                                                             Press release

                                                                                                                                                       Lesquin, 22 October 2020, 18:00


Nacon increases to 53% its stake in the capital of Lunar Great Wall Studios, a video game developer- known under the “Raceward” label.

Nacon announces that it now owns 53% of the capital of Lunar Great Wall Studios Srl, better known under its 'RaceWard Studio' commercial label. The studio is in charge of the development of the game RiMS Racing for the Nacon Group, a realistic and ambitious motorbike racing simulation, introducing many new game mechanics for the genre.

After acquiring a 43.15% stake in the studio's capital in July 2019, Nacon acquired a further 10.00% on 19 October 2020 from Marco Ponte, the studio's founding CEO. Marco Ponte, together with 2 other shareholders, holds the remaining 46.85 % of the capital.

Seite 1 von 2
NACON SASU Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power Develops New GenDrive Products for The European Market
Tesla Releases Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
CytoDyn Appoints Mahboob Rahman, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer
Peloton Interactive, Inc. Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Release Date, Conference ...
Monument gibt Joint Venture-Vereinbarung für das Tuckanarra-Projekt in Westaustralien bekannt
Euro Manganese Announces Private Placement
Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. Announces C$30,000,000 Million Bought Deal Financing
Building Out Global IP Assets: Taat Seeks to Expand Intellectual Property Portfolio with 17 Trademark Applications Filed in 15 ...
Align Technology Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Trillion Energy Comments on Recent TPAO Discovery Announcement in Black Sea and Recent Share ...
Titel
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Auxly Announces No Material Change
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations from the Interim Analysis ...
Nemaska Lithium is Granted Court Approval of the Sale Proposal from Orion Mine Finance, ...
* * REVISED TIME * * CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations ...
Plug Power Develops New GenDrive Products for The European Market
“Under 1,000 Hours to Launch”: First Shipment of Approx. 9,000 Taat Cartons to Arrive in Ohio Nov 27, 2020, Additional 12.5 Tons ...
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.10.20
PRESS RELEASE: NACON COMPLETES ITS VIDEO GAME DEVELOPMENT UNIT: ACQUISITION OF NEOPICA
12.10.20
PRESS RELEASE: NACON UNVEILS ITS RANGE OF DESIGNED FOR XBOX ACCESSORIES
28.09.20
PRESS RELEASE: NACON ANNOUNCES A SPECIAL EDITION THEMED REVOLUTION UNLIMITED PRO CONTROLLER FOR THE NEXT CALL OF DUTY GAME