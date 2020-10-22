



Press release

Lesquin, 22 October 2020, 18:00





Nacon increases to 53% its stake in the capital of Lunar Great Wall Studios, a video game developer- known under the “Raceward” label.

Nacon announces that it now owns 53% of the capital of Lunar Great Wall Studios Srl, better known under its 'RaceWard Studio' commercial label. The studio is in charge of the development of the game RiMS Racing for the Nacon Group, a realistic and ambitious motorbike racing simulation, introducing many new game mechanics for the genre.

After acquiring a 43.15% stake in the studio's capital in July 2019, Nacon acquired a further 10.00% on 19 October 2020 from Marco Ponte, the studio's founding CEO. Marco Ponte, together with 2 other shareholders, holds the remaining 46.85 % of the capital.