On October 8, 2020, news outlets reported that Intercept was “facing an investigation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration over the potential risk of liver injury in patients taking Ocaliva, [Intercept’s] treatment for primary biliary cholangitis, a rare, chronic liver disease.”

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICPT) resulting from allegations that Intercept may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On this news, Intercept’s stock price fell $3.30 per share, or 8%, to close at $37.69 per share on October 8, 2020, damaging investors.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a securities lawsuit on behalf of Intercept shareholders.

