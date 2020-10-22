 

EQUITY ALERT Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. – ICPT

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICPT) resulting from allegations that Intercept may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On October 8, 2020, news outlets reported that Intercept was “facing an investigation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration over the potential risk of liver injury in patients taking Ocaliva, [Intercept’s] treatment for primary biliary cholangitis, a rare, chronic liver disease.”

On this news, Intercept’s stock price fell $3.30 per share, or 8%, to close at $37.69 per share on October 8, 2020, damaging investors.

