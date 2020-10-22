ABIONYX Announces Its Cash Position and Provides an Activity Update for The 3rd Quarter 2020

Regulatory News:

ABIONYX Pharma (Paris:ABNX) (FR0012616852 - ABNX - PEA PME eligible), a new generation biotech company dedicated to the discovery and development of innovative therapies for patients, announces today that cash and cash equivalents totaled €8.2 million as of September 30, 2020. As ABIONYX Pharma's activities are dedicated to the discovery and development of innovative therapies to improve patients' lives, the company did not generate any revenues in the first nine months of the year, in line with expectations.

As recently announced, the Company has decided to focus on the development of CER-001 in severe indications and on short-term treatments, mainly renal for the time being. As a result, the Company completed, on October 14, 2020, a capital increase of nearly €1.86 million (issue premium included) to strengthen the Company's cash position in view of the launch of a new production campaign for CER-001. Indeed, the Company preferred to anticipate the supply of raw materials because of the pandemic. The Company will proceed to the prepayment of raw materials for approximately €2 million, in order to secure its supply chain and the technology transfer delays for a relocation of its production in France.