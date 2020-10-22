Provident Financial Holdings To Host Earnings Release Conference Call

RIVERSIDE, Calif., Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (“Company”) (Nasdaq GS: PROV), the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B., today announced that it will distribute a news release announcing earnings for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 prior to the market open on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. Additionally, the Company will host a conference call for institutional investors and bank analysts on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. (Pacific) to discuss financial results. The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-844-291-5489 and referencing access code number 7785263. An audio replay of the conference call will be available through Thursday, November 5, 2020 by dialing 1-866-207-1041 and referencing access code number 4191012.



