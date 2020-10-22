 

Walgreens Further Expands COVID-19 Testing With Availability for Children Age 3 and Older in All Testing Locations

As part of Walgreens’ ongoing efforts to increase access to COVID-19 testing in communities across the U.S., the company announced that its testing sites are available for those age 3 and older. Previously, testing has been available to those age 18 and over.

“We’re continuing to expand our COVID-19 testing program to improve access in the communities we serve, and this will help to address the growing need for testing for children and adolescents,” said Rick Gates, senior vice president of pharmacy, Walgreens. “As more health departments and school administrators continue efforts to bring students back to classrooms in a safe and thoughtful manner, and to help parents and guardians seeking access to testing when warranted for their children, we’re proud to be a community testing resource for individuals and families – including those age 3 and over.”

Parents and guardians can follow the steps at Walgreens.com/COVID19Testing to schedule a testing appointment and will be required to provide electronic consent as well as accompany any minor to the testing location. At testing sites, Walgreens pharmacy team will provide instruction to the parent on how to administer the COVID-19 test to a child. Adolescents may self-administer the COVID-19 test if desired.

Testing is available at no cost to individuals who meet Centers for Disease Control and Prevention established criteria. The majority of patients are expected to receive test results within 24 to 72 hours, pending overall lab capacity.

Walgreens operates approximately 620 COVID-19 testing sites across the country and in Puerto Rico with an additional 80 locations expected to open later this week. The company continues to focus on underserved communities as part of its testing program, with more than 70 percent of Walgreens testing sites currently located in areas that the CDC has identified as socially vulnerable.

About Walgreens

Walgreens (walgreens.com), one of the nation's largest drugstore chains, is included in the Retail Pharmacy USA Division of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (Nasdaq: WBA), a global leader in retail and wholesale pharmacy. Walgreens is proud to be a neighborhood health, beauty and retail destination supporting communities across the country, and was named to FORTUNE* magazine’s 2019 Companies that Change the World list. Approximately 8 million customers interact with Walgreens in stores and online each day. As of August 31, 2019, Walgreens operates 9,277 drugstores with a presence in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, along with its omnichannel business, Walgreens.com. Walgreens also provides specialty pharmacy and mail services and offers in-store clinics and other health care services throughout the United States, most of which are operated by our health care strategic partners.

* 2019, Fortune Media IP Limited. Used under license.

