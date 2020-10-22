 

Sword Group Results for the Third Quarter of 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.10.2020, 19:30  |  24   |   |   

 

Financial Press Release

Windhof - October 22nd, 2020


Sword Group | Results for the Third Quarter of 2020

Consolidated Revenue: €55.1m

Organic Growth: +8.1%

EBITDA Margin: 13.1%

RESULTS

2020 THIRD QUARTER ACCOUNTS

Q3
€m 2020 (1) 2019
Revenue 55.1 52.6
EBITDA 7.2 6.9
EBITDA margin 13.1% 13.1%

Organic growth: +8.1%

Organic growth for the quarter as calculated on the new perimeter (outside France) amounts to +12.8%.

30 SEPTEMBER 2020

Consolidated Revenue: €167.2m
Organic Growth: +6.7%
EBITDA margin: 13.1%

ACCOUNTS AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2020

YTD SEPTEMBER 30
€m 2020 (1) 2019
Revenue 167.2 156.7
EBITDA 21.9 20.8
EBITDA margin 13.1% 13.3%

Organic growth: +6.7%

YTD organic growth (30/09) as calculated on the new perimeter (outside France) amounts to +8.8%.

(1) non audited figures

ANALYSIS

In cumulative terms at the end of September (YTD), organic growth of the new scope
amounts to +8.8%, and is distributed as follows:

  • Software: -9.3%
  • Services : +11.3%

The Software division has declined, mainly due to the postponement of the licenses revenue that had been budgeted for the period, but the decline has slowed down in Q3, especially in the new perimeter outside France (-5.9% in Q3 vs. -9.3% YTD).

The Services division has reacted to the crisis in different ways depending on the country.

Three countries have more especially stood out:

     -BeLux, which made up its backlog by the end of June in just one quarter, particularly thanks to the recovery in Tipik’s business (+20.6% in Q3 vs. +6.6% YTD),

     -The United Kingdom, which has continued to outperform in terms of growth over the quarter (+14.7 % in Q3 vs +17.5 % YTD),

      -Switzerland, which has returned to double-digit growth (+13.5% in Q3 vs. +8.9% YTD).

OUTLOOK FOR 2020

Sword Group now expects organic growth of over 8% outside France (versus 12% budgeted) combined with an EBITDA margin of 13% (unchanged from the initial budget). 

Sword has 1,900+ IT/Digital & Software

specialists present over 5 continents to accompany you in the growth of your organisation in the digital age.
As a leader in technological and digital transformation, Sword has since 2000 acquired a solid reputation in software publishing and in complex IT & business project management.
Sword optimises your processes and enhances your data.

Attachment


SWORD GROUP Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power Develops New GenDrive Products for The European Market
Tesla Releases Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
CytoDyn Appoints Mahboob Rahman, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer
Peloton Interactive, Inc. Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Release Date, Conference ...
Monument gibt Joint Venture-Vereinbarung für das Tuckanarra-Projekt in Westaustralien bekannt
Euro Manganese Announces Private Placement
Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. Announces C$30,000,000 Million Bought Deal Financing
Building Out Global IP Assets: Taat Seeks to Expand Intellectual Property Portfolio with 17 Trademark Applications Filed in 15 ...
Align Technology Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Trillion Energy Comments on Recent TPAO Discovery Announcement in Black Sea and Recent Share ...
Titel
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Auxly Announces No Material Change
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations from the Interim Analysis ...
Nemaska Lithium is Granted Court Approval of the Sale Proposal from Orion Mine Finance, ...
* * REVISED TIME * * CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations ...
Plug Power Develops New GenDrive Products for The European Market
“Under 1,000 Hours to Launch”: First Shipment of Approx. 9,000 Taat Cartons to Arrive in Ohio Nov 27, 2020, Additional 12.5 Tons ...
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.09.20
Sword Group - Disposal of French Subsidiaries | Sword today announces the sale of its France operations to Argos Wityu