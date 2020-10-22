Swedish Stirling in process for listing on Nasdaq First North Premier

Clean tech company Swedish Stirling has initiated a process for listing on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market. The first day of trading is expected to be 6 November 2020. As part of this process, a conditional application has been submitted to NGM Nordic SME. The application for delisting is conditional on Nasdaq First North approving Swedish Stirling AB for listing with the first day of trading on 6 November 2020. Subject to approval by Nasdaq First North, the last day of trading on NGM Nordic SME is 5 November 2020.

Shareholders in Swedish Stirling do not need to take any measures due to the contemplated change of listing venue. FNCA Sweden AB will be the company's certified advisor in connection with the contemplated listing. Swedish Stirling has also retained Carnegie Investment Bank AB to analyse the company's capital structure and assess the possibility of a listing on Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market in 2021.

Swedish Stirling is currently in an expansive phase of commercialisation. During the last year, the company has signed deals for a pilot installation and a full-scale installation respectively, together constituting up to 25 PWR BLOK units, with South Africa's largest ferrochrome producers - Samancor and Glencore. During the summer, Swedish Stirling signed letters of intent for additional orders worth over SEK 2 billion, and intends to commence mass production of the PWR BLOK during the second half of 2021.

Sven Ljungberg, CCO, Swedish Stirling AB, +46 (0)31 385 88 30, ir@swedishstirling.com.

Swedish Stirling AB is a Swedish clean tech company founded in 2008 with a mission to further refine the incomparable ability of Stirling technology to convert thermal energy to electricity. The company's latest product – the PWR BLOK 400-F – is a unique proprietary solution for recycling energy from industrial residual and flare gases and converting these into 100% carbon-neutral electricity at high efficiency. According to an independent certification, the PWR BLOK is the cheapest way to generate electricity that exists today, yielding greater CO 2 savings per krona invested than any other type of energy. Swedish Stirling AB is listed in Sweden on the NGM Nordic SME. Read more at www.swedishstirling.com

