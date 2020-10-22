 

Swedish Stirling in process for listing on Nasdaq First North Premier

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
22.10.2020, 19:35  |  62   |   |   

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Swedish Stirling AB has initiated a process for listing on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market. As part of this process, a conditional application for delisting has been submitted to NGM Nordic SME. The first day off trading on Nasdaq First North is tentatively on 6 November 2020.

Clean tech company Swedish Stirling has initiated a process for listing on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market. The first day of trading is expected to be 6 November 2020. As part of this process, a conditional application has been submitted to NGM Nordic SME. The application for delisting is conditional on Nasdaq First North approving Swedish Stirling AB for listing with the first day of trading on 6 November 2020. Subject to approval by Nasdaq First North, the last day of trading on NGM Nordic SME is 5 November 2020.

Shareholders in Swedish Stirling do not need to take any measures due to the contemplated change of listing venue. FNCA Sweden AB will be the company's certified advisor in connection with the contemplated listing. Swedish Stirling has also retained Carnegie Investment Bank AB to analyse the company's capital structure and assess the possibility of a listing on Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market in 2021.

Swedish Stirling is currently in an expansive phase of commercialisation. During the last year, the company has signed deals for a pilot installation and a full-scale installation respectively, together constituting up to 25 PWR BLOK units, with South Africa's largest ferrochrome producers - Samancor and Glencore. During the summer, Swedish Stirling signed letters of intent for additional orders worth over SEK 2 billion, and intends to commence mass production of the PWR BLOK during the second half of 2021.

For further information please contact:

Sven Ljungberg, CCO, Swedish Stirling AB, +46 (0)31 385 88 30, ir@swedishstirling.com. 

About Swedish Stirling AB

Swedish Stirling AB is a Swedish clean tech company founded in 2008 with a mission to further refine the incomparable ability of Stirling technology to convert thermal energy to electricity. The company's latest product – the PWR BLOK 400-F – is a unique proprietary solution for recycling energy from industrial residual and flare gases and converting these into 100% carbon-neutral electricity at high efficiency. According to an independent certification, the PWR BLOK is the cheapest way to generate electricity that exists today, yielding greater CO2 savings per krona invested than any other type of energy. Swedish Stirling AB is listed in Sweden on the NGM Nordic SME. Read more at www.swedishstirling.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/swedish-stirling/r/swedish-stirling-in-process-for-listing-on-nasdaq-first-north-premier,c3221360

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/14881/3221360/1322878.pdf

Release



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hillebrand Acquires Braid
Smart Robots Market worth $23.0 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Will This Be The World's Last Surviving Fossil Fuel
Interim Report for Duni AB (publ) January 1-September 30, 2020
Bemobi makes preliminary filing for IPO in Brazil & 3Q20 update
Contact Center Software Market Worth $ 67.97 Billion, Globally, by 2027 at 18.7% CAGR: Verified Market Research
Cloud-based Contact Center Market worth $36.1 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by ...
Alligator Bioscience AB (publ): Interim report January-September 2020
New Blis report pinpoints geography, mobility and psychology as the key factors impacting behaviour ...
Surface Treatment Chemicals Market Size Worth USD 19.90 Billion by 2027 | CAGR of 6.0%: Emergen Research
Titel
Hillebrand Acquires Braid
Plant-Based Food Stocks That Are Taking Wall Street By Storm
U.S. Gold Corp. to Present at Precious Metals Summit Europe 2020 Virtual Conference
Ping An Good Doctor redefines industry standard substantially by launching multi-layered membership ...
Wiener Komfortwohnungen: Investor survey says London is the most popular location for real estate investments - real estate ...
Pharming receives Orphan Drug Designation from the European Commission for leniolisib for the ...
SK hynix to Acquire Intel NAND Memory Business
Zoom and Tesla Enter the Ranks of Interbrand's 2020 Best Global Brands Report
Haier Exhibits Complete Smart Home Ecosystem Solutions at the 128th Canton Fair
BGK agrees with IMF report: "Infrastructure investment is a key priority for the CESEE region to accelerate convergence toward ...
Titel
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Elevated Silver Prices Shine Light on Bonanza-Grade Silver Discoveries in Mexico
Enapter Chooses Germany for Electrolyser Mass-Production Site
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2020 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
New Venture Capital Firm +VC Launched By Veteran Investors Hasan Haider and Sharif El-Badawi
Fisker Inc. Appoints Bill McDermott To Board Of Directors
Hillebrand Acquires Braid
IMG Announces 2020 Leave Your Mark Contest Winners
Chr. Hansen to sell its Natural Colors business to EQT
Titel
Creation of Conic Metals Corp.
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Desentum Will Run a Clinical Trial on its Allergy Vaccine this Winter Supported by 4 M€ of New ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
BNK Petroleum Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results with Positive Net Income
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Green Valley Announces NMPA Approval Of Oligomannate For Mild To Moderate Alzheimer's Disease