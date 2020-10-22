--------------------------------------------------------------------------------Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation(MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution.The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.--------------------------------------------------------------------------------No Keyword22.10.2020Premstaetten - Premstaetten, Austria (22 October 2020) -- ams (SIX: AMS), aleading worldwide supplier of high performance sensor solutions, announces thatthe works council of ams has newly delegated Sabine Radesey and Günter Kneffelas employee representatives to the Supervisory Board of ams. In this contextemployee representative Bianca Stotz has been replaced. The Supervisory Board ofams would like to thank the former employee representative for her appreciatedservice. The new members will exercise their duties at tomorrow's SupervisoryBoard meeting.###About amsams is a global leader in the design and manufacture of advanced sensorsolutions. Our mission is to shape the world with sensor solutions by providinga seamless interface between humans and technology.ams' high-performance sensor solutions drive applications requiring small formfactor, low power, highest sensitivity and multi-sensor integration. Productsinclude sensor solutions, sensor ICs, interfaces and related software forconsumer, communications, industrial, medical, and automotive markets.With headquarters in Austria, ams employs around 9,000 people globally andserves more than 8,000 customers worldwide. ams is listed on the SIX SwissExchange (ticker symbol: AMS). More information about ams can be found at https://ams.com [https://ams.com/]Join ams social media channels:>Twitter [https://twitter.com/amsAnalog] >LinkedIn [https://www.linkedin.com/company/ams-ag] >Facebook [https://www.facebook.com/amsAnalog] >YouTube [https://www.youtube.com/user/amsAnalog]ams is a registered trademark of ams AG. In addition many of our products andservices are registered or filed trademarks of ams Group. All other company orproduct names mentioned herein may be trademarks or registered trademarks oftheir respective owners. Information provided in this press release is accurateat time of publication and is subject to change without advance notice.Further inquiry note:Moritz M. GmeinerVice President Investor RelationsTel: +43 3136 500-0Fax: +43 3136 500-931211Email: investor@ams.comend of announcement euro adhoc--------------------------------------------------------------------------------issuer: ams AGTobelbader Strasse 30A-8141 Premstaettenphone: +43 3136 500-0FAX: +43 3136 500-931211mail: investor@ams.comWWW: www.ams.comISIN: AT0000A18XM4indexes:stockmarkets: SIX Swiss Exchangelanguage: EnglishAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/106148/4742046OTS: ams AG