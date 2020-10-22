 

EANS-Adhoc ams AG / ams announces change in employee representatives on the Supervisory Board

Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation
22.10.2020

Premstaetten - Premstaetten, Austria (22 October 2020) -- ams (SIX: AMS), a
leading worldwide supplier of high performance sensor solutions, announces that
the works council of ams has newly delegated Sabine Radesey and Günter Kneffel
as employee representatives to the Supervisory Board of ams. In this context
employee representative Bianca Stotz has been replaced. The Supervisory Board of
ams would like to thank the former employee representative for her appreciated
service. The new members will exercise their duties at tomorrow's Supervisory
Board meeting.

About ams
ams is a global leader in the design and manufacture of advanced sensor
solutions. Our mission is to shape the world with sensor solutions by providing
a seamless interface between humans and technology.
ams' high-performance sensor solutions drive applications requiring small form
factor, low power, highest sensitivity and multi-sensor integration. Products
include sensor solutions, sensor ICs, interfaces and related software for
consumer, communications, industrial, medical, and automotive markets.
With headquarters in Austria, ams employs around 9,000 people globally and
serves more than 8,000 customers worldwide. ams is listed on the SIX Swiss
Exchange (ticker symbol: AMS). More information about ams can be found at https:
//ams.com [https://ams.com/]

ams is a registered trademark of ams AG. In addition many of our products and
services are registered or filed trademarks of ams Group. All other company or
product names mentioned herein may be trademarks or registered trademarks of
their respective owners. Information provided in this press release is accurate
at time of publication and is subject to change without advance notice.




Moritz M. Gmeiner
Vice President Investor Relations
Tel: +43 3136 500-0
Fax: +43 3136 500-931211
Email: investor@ams.com

