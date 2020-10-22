Dover Motorsports, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Date

Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE: DVD) will report its earnings for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 on the morning of Thursday, October 29, 2020. Commentary from the Company’s executive officers relative to the earnings release will be available on the Company’s website Thursday morning beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET.

To listen to the commentary, please log on to www.dovermotorsports.com, select the investor relations tab and select DVD 3Q20 Earnings Announcement.