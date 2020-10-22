Freddie Mac Prices $1.1 Billion Multifamily K-Deal, K-118
MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) recently priced a new offering of Structured
Pass-Through Certificates (K Certificates), which are backed by underlying collateral consisting of
fixed-rate multifamily mortgages with predominantly 10-year terms. The company expects to issue approximately $1.1 billion in K Certificates (K-118 Certificates), which are expected to settle on or
about October 29, 2020.
K-118 Pricing
|Class
|Principal/Notional Amount (mm)
|Weighted Average Life (Years)
|Spread (bps)
|Coupon
|Yield
|Dollar Price
|A-1
|$94.500
|6.44
|S+25
|0.78800%
|0.78141%
|$99.9967
|A-2
|$977.893
|9.83
|S+37
|1.49300%
|1.16216%
|$102.9976
|A-M
|$119.155
|9.91
|S+42
|1.22300%
|1.21757%
|$99.9978
|X1
|$1,072.393
|9.30
|T+190
|1.05512%
|2.66056%
|$8.0021
|XAM
|$119.155
|9.66
|T+170
|1.26299%
|2.48881%
|$10.2785
|X3
|$96.612
|9.66
|T+415
|2.78599%
|4.93878%
|$20.8034
Details
- Co-Lead Managers and Joint Bookrunners: Amherst Pierpont Securities LLC and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC
- Co-Managers: BofA Securities, Inc., Brean Capital, LLC, Drexel Hamilton, LLC and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC
- Rating Agencies: Fitch Ratings, Inc. and DBRS, Inc.
The K-118 Certificates are backed by corresponding classes issued by the FREMF 2020-K118 Mortgage Trust (K118 Trust) and guaranteed by Freddie Mac. The K118 Trust will also issue certificates consisting of Class X2-A, Class X2-B, Class D and Class R Certificates, which will not be guaranteed by Freddie Mac and will not back any class of K-118 Certificates.
