Freddie Mac Prices $1.1 Billion Multifamily K-Deal, K-118

MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) recently priced a new offering of Structured Pass-Through Certificates ( K Certificates ), which are backed by underlying collateral consisting of fixed-rate multifamily mortgages with predominantly 10-year terms. The company expects to issue approximately $1.1 billion in K Certificates (K-118 Certificates), which are expected to settle on or about October 29, 2020.

Class Principal/Notional Amount (mm) Weighted Average Life (Years) Spread (bps) Coupon Yield Dollar Price A-1 $94.500 6.44 S+25 0.78800% 0.78141% $99.9967 A-2 $977.893 9.83 S+37 1.49300% 1.16216% $102.9976 A-M $119.155 9.91 S+42 1.22300% 1.21757% $99.9978 X1 $1,072.393 9.30 T+190 1.05512% 2.66056% $8.0021 XAM $119.155 9.66 T+170 1.26299% 2.48881% $10.2785 X3 $96.612 9.66 T+415 2.78599% 4.93878% $20.8034

Co-Lead Managers and Joint Bookrunners: Amherst Pierpont Securities LLC and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC

Co-Managers: BofA Securities, Inc., Brean Capital, LLC, Drexel Hamilton, LLC and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC

Rating Agencies: Fitch Ratings, Inc. and DBRS, Inc.



The K-118 Certificates are backed by corresponding classes issued by the FREMF 2020-K118 Mortgage Trust (K118 Trust) and guaranteed by Freddie Mac. The K118 Trust will also issue certificates consisting of Class X2-A, Class X2-B, Class D and Class R Certificates, which will not be guaranteed by Freddie Mac and will not back any class of K-118 Certificates.