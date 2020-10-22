 

Stewart Expands Property Valuation Solutions Through Acquisition of Pro Teck Valuation Intelligence

Stewart Appraisals Management, Inc., a subsidiary of Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC), announced today its acquisition of Pro-Teck Services Ltd., DBA Pro Teck Valuation Intelligence, strengthening and expanding its scale in appraisal and valuation solutions. With more than 40 years of residential real estate experience, Pro Teck is an industry leader in property valuation services, including their proprietary technology Valuation IntelligenceTM, a cloud-based fulfillment platform that provides the best residential real estate values and market information, as well as a SaaS solution to enable lenders to directly manage the appraisal process in-house.

“As we continue to invest in Stewart’s future, this acquisition adds innovative technology, data and analytics to our growing valuation businesses, critical for driving future business,” said Stewart CEO Fred Eppinger. “Pro Teck’s added scale and capabilities takes us one step closer to becoming the Premier Title Services Company, allowing us to increase our services for our customers.”

“Pro Teck’s breadth of services strengthens our ability to provide a great customer experience,” said Aaron Fowler, Senior Vice President at Stewart. “Our team is excited to work with our new colleagues and eager to begin collaborating with the entire Pro Teck team as we build the premier player in our industry.”

Pro Teck provides customers with accurate and timely real estate information through a transparent process, exceeding industry standards in a complex regulatory environment. Pro Teck’s Valuation IntelligenceTM platform enables a single source of property valuations for mortgage originators, servicers and investors. Combining the best of market data and human insight, Pro Teck delivers a comprehensive suite of products including appraisals, desktop appraisals, BPOs, desktop reviews, AVMs, data/analytics and hybrid solutions.

“We are very excited to become part of the Stewart family,” said Tom O’Grady, CEO of Pro Teck Valuation Intelligence. “Stewart’s commitment to building their appraisal and valuation capabilities into a dominant market leader was attractive to us. With the strength of Stewart, and the synergies with Stewart’s existing appraisal and valuation operations, we will be able to bring much greater value and competitive advantage to our clients.”

14.10.20
Stewart Information Services Corporation Announces 3rd Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call
23.09.20
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Stewart Title Group Members