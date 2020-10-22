Rexnord Declares Quarterly Dividend

Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.08 per share payable in cash on December 7, 2020 to stockholders of record as of November 20, 2020.

About Rexnord

Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rexnord is comprised of two strategic platforms, Process & Motion Control and Water Management, with approximately 6,400 employees worldwide. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services specified, highly-engineered mechanical components used within complex systems. The Water Management platform designs, procures, manufactures and markets products that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control and conservation. Additional information about the Company can be found at www.rexnordcorp.com.