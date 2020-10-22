 

Sanderson Farms, Inc. Extends Stock Repurchase Plan

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.10.2020   

Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAFM) today announced that its Board of Directors has extended its stock repurchase program to October 22, 2023. The Board authorized the repurchase of up to 2.0 million shares of the Company’s common stock under the program. Repurchases, if any, will be made from time to time at prevailing prices in open market transactions or in privately negotiated purchases, subject to market conditions, share price and other considerations. The repurchase program was originally approved October 22, 2009, and extended on February 16, 2012, February 24, 2014, April 23, 2015, and May 31, 2018. The Company has repurchased 2,305,484 shares under this stock repurchase program since its inception. The repurchase program does not obligate the Company to make any repurchases.

"Our stock repurchase program allows the Company to opportunistically acquire our shares, return capital to stockholders and offset dilution from our equity compensation programs," stated Joe F. Sanderson, Jr., chairman and chief executive officer of Sanderson Farms, Inc. "At the same time, we continue to have sufficient capital to invest in our business and pursue growth opportunities that further enhance shareholder value."

Sanderson Farms, Inc. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and minimally prepared chicken. Its shares trade on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol SAFM.

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions about future events and are subject to various risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from the views, beliefs, projections and estimates expressed in such statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to, those discussed under “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2019, and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended July 31, 2020, and the following:

