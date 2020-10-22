Sanderson Farms, Inc. Extends Stock Repurchase Plan

Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAFM) today announced that its Board of Directors has extended its stock repurchase program to October 22, 2023. The Board authorized the repurchase of up to 2.0 million shares of the Company’s common stock under the program. Repurchases, if any, will be made from time to time at prevailing prices in open market transactions or in privately negotiated purchases, subject to market conditions, share price and other considerations. The repurchase program was originally approved October 22, 2009, and extended on February 16, 2012, February 24, 2014, April 23, 2015, and May 31, 2018. The Company has repurchased 2,305,484 shares under this stock repurchase program since its inception. The repurchase program does not obligate the Company to make any repurchases.

"Our stock repurchase program allows the Company to opportunistically acquire our shares, return capital to stockholders and offset dilution from our equity compensation programs," stated Joe F. Sanderson, Jr., chairman and chief executive officer of Sanderson Farms, Inc. "At the same time, we continue to have sufficient capital to invest in our business and pursue growth opportunities that further enhance shareholder value."

Sanderson Farms, Inc. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and minimally prepared chicken. Its shares trade on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol SAFM.

