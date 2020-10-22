 

Transaction in Own Shares and Total Voting Rights

Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc (“the Company”)

22 October 2020

Purchase of own securities and total voting rights

Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc announces that on 22 October 2020 the Company purchased for cancellation 633,056 Ordinary shares at a price of 75.2p per share.

Following this transaction, the issued share capital of the Company now consists of 120,022,618 Ordinary shares with a nominal value of 0.01p each, with voting rights.

For further enquiries, please contact:

Graham Venables
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: 020 3935 3803


