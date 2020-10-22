Kadant to Hold Earnings Conference Call on Wednesday, October 28, 2020

WESTFORD, Mass., Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kadant Inc. (NYSE: KAI) announced it will release its 2020 third quarter results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 and will hold a webcast the next day, Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. eastern time. During the call the Company will discuss its third quarter financial performance and future expectations.



To listen to the call live, go to the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.kadant.com. To participate in the live question and answer session, dial 888-326-8410 within the U.S., or +1-704-385-4884 outside the U.S., and reference participant passcode 2649708. The earnings release and webcast presentation will be posted in the “Investors” section of the Company’s website. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website through November 27, 2020.