 

NIC Louisiana, Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles Add Duplicate License Request to Expresslane.org

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.10.2020, 20:30  |  32   |   |   

NIC Louisiana and the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles (OMV) are excited to announce citizens needing replacement driver’s license or identification card credentials can now make their requests online 24/7. The Duplicate Credential Request application is offered through the OMV website at www.expresslane.org.

The service is ideal for those whose credentials have been lost, misplaced or become illegible. Before the implementation of this online service, all requests for duplicates had to be completed at an OMV office location. Now, the duplicate credential request can be completed online, and the new credential will be mailed to the customer.

To request a duplicate credential, the citizen must be in good standing with the OMV and will need to provide the following information:

  • Date of birth
  • Driver’s license number, identification card number or last four of their social security number
  • A valid credit card backed by Visa, MasterCard, Discover or American Express

“This service will allow us to issue duplicate licenses safely and efficiently and hopefully save everyone a trip to our offices,” said Commissioner Karen St. Germain. “Our goal is to always provide unparalleled, innovative services to our customers by offering valuable online options such as this.”

Other online services found at www.expresslane.org include vehicle registration renewal, duplicate registration request, official driving record request, driver’s license and ID card renewals, and a Real ID Checklist.

“The health and safety of Louisiana residents is of the utmost importance to the OMV, and NIC Louisiana is proud to have helped develop yet another digital solution aimed at preserving just that,” said Kellie Benoit, NIC Louisiana General Manager. “This new service aligns with NIC’s mission to make citizen-government interaction more accessible to everyone through the use of innovative technology.”

For more information or assistance with the online process for the Duplicate Credential Requests application and other Expresslane.org services, contact the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles support at 888-214-5367.

About Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles

The Office of Motor Vehicles (OMV) performs functions of the state relative to the examination and licensing of operators of motor vehicles, the suspension and revocation of such licenses, issuance of vehicle title and registration certificates, license plates for all motor vehicles operated upon the highways of the state, recordation of liens against vehicles, and the collection of sales/use tax and other appropriate fees, all in accordance with applicable laws.

About NIC Louisiana

NIC Louisiana is a digital government partner for the state of Louisiana. The company builds and manages interactive services for departments and agencies throughout Louisiana Government. NIC Louisiana is a wholly owned subsidiary of digital government firm NIC (NASDAQ: EGOV).

About NIC

NIC (Nasdaq: EGOV) is a leading digital government solutions and payments company, serving more than 7,000 federal, state and local government agencies across the nation. With headquarters in Olathe, Kan., NIC partners with the majority of U.S. states to deliver user-friendly digital services that make it easier and more efficient to interact with government – providing valuable conveniences like applying for unemployment insurance, submitting business filings, renewing licenses, accessing information and making secure payments without visiting a government office. In the COVID-19 era and beyond, NIC helps government agencies rapidly deliver digital solutions to provide essential services to citizens and businesses alike. Having served the public sector for nearly 30 years, NIC continues to evolve with its federal, state and local government partners to deliver innovative and cost-effective digital government to constituents. Learn more at www.egov.com.

NIC Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
AT&T Reports Third-Quarter Results
ImmunityBio, NantKwest Announce First Patient Dosed in Phase 1 Clinical Trial of Second-Generation ...
InVivo Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $15.0 Million Public Offering
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN) on ...
The Old Gods Return to Hearthstone in Madness at the Darkmoon Faire, Available November 17
Xilinx Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Results
Kinder Morgan Announces Results for Third Quarter of 2020; Maintains $0.2625 Per Share Dividend
Piedmont Announces Pricing of Public Offering of American Depositary Shares
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Logitech’s Q2 Sales Grow 75%, Operating Income Up Over 300%
ROSEN Reminds Nikola Corporation Investors of Important November 16 Deadline in First Filed ...
Astrotech Subsidiary and Cleveland Clinic Partner to Develop a Rapid COVID-19 Breath Test
Oddo BHF Initiates Coverage of Carbios with a Buy Recommendation
Velodyne to Register Underlying Shares to Facilitate Warrant Conversion
IBM Reports 2020 Third-Quarter Results
Moderna to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Thursday, October 29, 2020
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.10.20
Four New TourHealth Sites Offer Free COVID-19 Testing in South Carolina
13.10.20
NIC to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Results on October 28
07.10.20
NIC Secures New Contracts in Florida and Iowa for Payment Processing and Digital Government Solutions
07.10.20
Maine’s Rapid Renewal Service Welcomes Its 300th Municipal Participant
06.10.20
Arkansas Department of Transportation, NIC Arkansas Earn Government Experience Award
06.10.20
Maine.gov Recognized With 2020 Government Experience Award
05.10.20
Secretary Dunlap Launches Accessible Absentee Ballot Option for Maine Voters with Print Disabilities
05.10.20
State of South Carolina Places in Top 5 of Government Experience Awards
01.10.20
Online Property Tax Payments in Arkansas Offer Convenient, Touchless Options Ahead of Oct. 15 Deadline
28.09.20
State of Vermont Places in Top 5 of Government Experience Awards

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.05.20
1
NIC Inc. eure Meinungen?