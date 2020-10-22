 

TRU Precious Metals Announces Changes to Board of Directors & Forms Technical Committee

FREDERICTON, New Brunswick, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRU Precious Metals Corp. (formerly Trius Investments Inc.) (TSXV: TRU) (“TRU” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that, subject to regulatory approval, today David Hladky, P.Geo. has been appointed to the Company’s board of directors (the “Board”). Mr. Hladky expects to contribute his geological expertise with gold and silver projects as TRU determines how to generate value from its Newfoundland Gold Exploration portfolio (“NL Gold”).

Mr. Hladky is a registered Professional Geologist with over 22 years of hands-on international exploration experience. His positions have included Senior Geologist and Project Manager for projects in Mexico, Canada, Argentina and Peru, including Project Manager and Qualified Person on the Morelos Sur and El Barqueno Projects in Mexico, purchased by Agnico Eagle Mines. Recently he has been working as a consultant for projects in Nevada, Ontario, and Mexico. He currently also serves as a Director for Kismet Resources, a Capital Pool Company undergoing an amalgamation transaction with TDG Gold Corp.

In connection with his appointment, and also subject to regulatory approval, Mr. Hladky has been granted 150,000 incentive stock options (“Options”) in accordance with the Company’s stock option plan. These Options have a five-year term and an exercise price of $0.26 each, and vest immediately. The Options, and any TRU shares that may be issued upon their exercise, are subject to a hold period expiring February 23, 2021.

TRU has also formed a Technical Committee consisting of Technical Advisor Dean Fraser, P.Geo.; Exploration Advisor Barry Greene, P.Geo.; and Mr. Hladky, P.Geo. The Technical Committee will advise management on the geological merit of potential NL Gold property investments and acquisitions, as well as potential contractors and exploration work to enhance the value of NL Gold’s properties.

The Company also announces that Peter van Dijken has stepped down from the Board, in order to focus on his main business endeavours as President of both Green Boy Group, a Los Angeles- and Amsterdam-based supplier of plant-based, non-GMO and organic food ingredients for commercial customers, and Green Boy Products, which sells plant-based protein powders directly to consumers online. Green Boy Group is in the midst of launching Plant-Meat ProteinTM, a non-GMO plant-based protein powder for the plant-based meat industry.

