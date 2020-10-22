Cortland Bancorp Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

CORTLAND, Ohio, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cortland Bancorp (NASDAQ: CLDB), the holding company for Cortland Savings and Banking Company, today announced that its Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per share. The dividend will be payable on December 1, 2020, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 9, 2020.



“Amid the current challenging environment, we are pleased to be able to pay the quarterly cash dividend, providing an attractive return to our shareholders,” said James Gasior, President and Chief Executive Officer. At the recent stock price of $15.00 per share, the current dividend equates to a yield of 3.7% on an annualized basis. “The Company’s solid capital position provides a stable foundation from which dividends can be paid,” continued Gasior.