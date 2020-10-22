 

Kvika banki hf. issues 3Y senior unsecured bond

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
Kvika banki hf. has today concluded the sale of KVB 20 01, a new series of senior unsecured bonds. The issue size today is ISK 1,500 million and total bids amounted to ISK 2,040 million. The tenor of the bonds is 3 years and pay variable interests REIBOR 1 month with 0,85% spread. Total issue size in the series is limited to ISK 5,000 million. The bonds are puttable by investors at any time. Investor‘s exercise of the put results in buyback by the issuer with a settlement date on the next interest day eight months after the issuer is noticed of exercise.

The bond is scheduled to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Iceland next week.

For further information please contact Halldór Karl Högnason, Head of Treasury, tel: +354 540 3200


