WILLIAMS SONOMA ANNOUNCES 2020 CHEFS’ COLLECTIVE

Williams Sonoma, a member of the Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) portfolio of brands, announced today the names of fourteen chefs and bar experts as the latest members of the Williams Sonoma Chefs’ Collective. Each new member will serve as advisors and ambassadors for Williams Sonoma. The diverse group of restaurant, chef and bar industries professionals were selected to offer their unique expertise to Williams Sonoma by guiding future product and recipe development opportunities and providing personal insight as to how Williams Sonoma can continue to support the culinary hospitality industry and chef community.

Through the Collective they are giving back to their communities and will provide culinary insights, feedback on product development, testing, testimonials, exclusive content and new recipes.

The 2020 Williams Sonoma Chefs’ Collective is celebrating its five year anniversary of the Chefs’ Collective, but Williams Sonoma’s history as a culinary connector began over sixty years ago, when Chuck Williams introduced home cooks to iconic chefs, like James Beard and Julia Child, and the tools and equipment they used in their professional kitchens. Throughout the years, Williams Sonoma’s chefs have served as a voice of authority for the brand about what to cook, how to cook it, and what tools and ingredients should be used.

“For over 60 years Williams Sonoma has been at the forefront of connecting our customers with innovation and expertise in the culinary community,” said Williams Sonoma President Ryan Ross. “We feel privileged to bring a group of individuals we admire together in order to share their expertise with our team and to share their insights as to how we can continue to support an industry that is an integral part of our brand’s DNA.”

The 2020 Williams Sonoma Chefs’ Collective members include:

DAVID NAYFELD

Bay Area native David Nayfeld is the Executive Chef & Co-Owner of the award-winning restaurants Che Fico and Che Fico Alimentari in San Francisco. Nayfeld boasts a venerable restaurant pedigree, having worked alongside some of the most esteemed names in the industry. Nayfeld held positions at Aqua, Joël Robuchon at The Mansion, Cru and Eleven Madison Park. He also received a Michelin Guide The Plate Award – and Che Fico was featured in Bon Appétit as one of the Top 10 Best New Restaurants in America. A powerful culinary voice during the current crisis, Nayfield founded the Family Dinner Fund to help provide meals for those in need.