 

Alkermes to Host Conference Call to Discuss Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

DUBLIN, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkermes plc (Nasdaq: ALKS) will host a conference call and webcast presentation at 8:00 a.m. ET (12:00 p.m. GMT) on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020 to discuss the company's third quarter 2020 financial results. Management will also provide an update on the company.

The webcast player and accompanying slides may be accessed on the Investors section of Alkermes' website at www.alkermes.com. The conference call may be accessed by dialing +1 877 407 2988 for U.S. callers and +1 201 389 0923 for international callers.

A replay of the conference call will be available from 11:00 a.m. ET (3:00 p.m. GMT) on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, through Thursday Nov. 5, 2020, and may be accessed by visiting Alkermes' website or by dialing +1 877 660 6853 for U.S. callers and +1 201 612 7415 for international callers. The replay access code is 13712082. 

About Alkermes plc

Alkermes plc is a fully integrated, global biopharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines in the fields of neuroscience and oncology. The company has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on addiction and schizophrenia, and a pipeline of product candidates in development for schizophrenia, bipolar I disorder, neurodegenerative disorders and cancer. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, Alkermes plc has an R&D center in Waltham, Massachusetts; a research and manufacturing facility in Athlone, Ireland; and a manufacturing facility in Wilmington, Ohio. For more information, please visit Alkermes' website at www.alkermes.com.

Alkermes Contact:
Alex Braun
Investor Relations
+1 781 296 8493

