FVCBankcorp, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings

The Company believes the reporting of earnings to exclude branch closing impairment charges, gains on sales of securities, and merger and acquisition expenses are more reflective of the Company’s operating performance (“Operating Earnings”). Operating Earnings is not a measurement that is in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”). Operating Earnings for the three months ended September 30, 2020 were $3.8 million, or $0.28 diluted earnings per share, compared to $4.1 million, or $0.28 diluted earnings per share for the three months ended September 30, 2019. Operating Earnings for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 were $10.9 million, or $0.77 diluted earnings per share, compared to $12.2 million, or $0.82 diluted earnings per share for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. A reconciliation of Operating Earnings can be found in the tables below.

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) (the “Company”) today reported third quarter 2020 net income of $3.9 million, or $0.28 diluted earnings per share, compared to $4.1 million, or $0.28 diluted earnings per share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. Net revenues, which includes net interest income plus noninterest income, for the three months ended September 30, 2020 were $14.4 million, an increase of $1.6 million, from $12.8 million for the year ago quarter ended September 30, 2019. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, the Company reported net income of $10.5 million, or $0.74 diluted earnings per share, compared to $12.1 million or $0.82 diluted earnings per share, for the same period of 2019. The decrease in net income was primarily attributable to an increase in loan loss provisioning of $3.3 million year-over-year. Net revenues for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 were $40.7 million, an increase of $2.5 million, from $38.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019.

Both the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2020 have been impacted by elevated provision for loan losses expense. In addition, during the second quarter of 2020, the Company announced the closure of two branch locations which resulted in one-time branch closure costs of $676 thousand ($534 thousand after tax). The Company anticipates realizing the benefits of annualized cost savings of approximately $350 thousand related to occupancy expense beginning with the fourth quarter of 2020. Other annual savings of approximately $250 thousand include salaries and benefits expense as the employees for each of these locations have filled current vacant positions within the Company, reducing the need to hire additional personnel.

Third Quarter Selected Highlights

Increased Pre-Tax Pre-Provision Income. For the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, pre-tax pre-provision income (which also excludes branch closure costs and gains on sales of securities) was $6.6 million and $5.4 million, respectively, an increase of $1.2 million or 21.6%. On a linked quarter basis, pre-tax pre-provision income was $6.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020. Pre-tax pre-provision return on average assets for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 was 1.50% and 1.46%, respectively. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, pre-tax pre-provision income was $18.2 million and $16.6 million, respectively, an increase of $1.6 million. A reconciliation of pre-tax pre-provision, a non-GAAP financial measure, can be found in the tables below.

Strong Core Deposit Growth. Core deposits, which excludes wholesale deposits, increased $233.6 million to $1.42 billion at September 30, 2020, an increase of 19.7%, from December 31, 2019. Noninterest-bearing deposits represent 30.4% of core deposits at September 30, 2020.

Core deposits, which excludes wholesale deposits, increased $233.6 million to $1.42 billion at September 30, 2020, an increase of 19.7%, from December 31, 2019. Noninterest-bearing deposits represent 30.4% of core deposits at September 30, 2020. Improved Net Interest Margin. Net interest margin increased 14 basis points to 3.30% for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 compared to 3.16% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. Excluding the impact of Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans, credit mark accretion, and excess liquidity during the third quarter of 2020, net interest margin for the three months ended September 30, 2020 would have been 3.36%. Cost of deposits, which include noninterest-bearing deposits, for the third quarter of 2020 was 0.73%, compared to 1.42% for the third quarter of 2019, a decrease of 69 basis points, or 48.6%.

Significant Decrease in Payment Deferred Loans. At October 20, 2020, approximately 2.6% of the total loan portfolio, or $39.5 million, continue under COVID-19 deferrals. Approximately $20.4 million of current deferrals are in their second 90-day payment deferral period, of which approximately 76.7% are making interest-only payments. This compares to modified loans of $360.2 million, or 24.4% of the total loan portfolio, reported at June 30, 2020.

Reduced Levels of Past Due and Nonperforming loans. Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing totaled $311 thousand at September 30, 2020, compared to $1.4 million at June 30, 2020. Nonperforming loans and loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing were $8.0 million, or 0.45% of total assets, at September 30, 2020, compared to $10.7 million, or 0.70% of total assets at December 31, 2019, and $8.5 million, or 0.48% of total assets, at June 30, 2020.

Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing totaled $311 thousand at September 30, 2020, compared to $1.4 million at June 30, 2020. Nonperforming loans and loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing were $8.0 million, or 0.45% of total assets, at September 30, 2020, compared to $10.7 million, or 0.70% of total assets at December 31, 2019, and $8.5 million, or 0.48% of total assets, at June 30, 2020. Improved Efficiency Ratio. Efficiency ratio for the three months ended September 30, 2020 was 53.9%, an improvement from 57.7% for the year ago quarter ended September 30, 2020.

“We are extremely pleased with our third quarter results, particularly the improvement in our net interest margin, which was a result of our efforts to reduce deposit costs by almost 40% year-over-year. We are cautiously optimistic with the results of our loan payment deferral program as we see just over 5% of loans request a second 90-day deferral period; and 77% of those loans are making interest-only payments. We will continue to work with our customers to assist them through this pandemic and help them navigate the economic impact that they are experiencing,” stated David W. Pijor, Chairman and CEO.

COVID-19 Pandemic Impact to Loan Portfolio

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company implemented loan payment deferral programs to allow customers who were required to close or reduce business operations to defer loan principal and interest payments primarily for 90 days. During the second quarter of 2020, the Company modified 277 loans for a total outstanding principal balance of $360.2 million, or 24.4% of the total loan portfolio. At October 20, 2020, remaining payment deferred loans totaled $39.5 million, or 2.6% of the total loan portfolio, comprising 26 loans. For those commercial real estate loans with approved payment deferrals, these loans are collateralized and well secured. The table below shows the number of loans still deferring payments and their respective outstanding loan balances by asset class.

COVID Payment Deferrals By Asset Class Asset Class Total Loans Modified Loans Expected to Resume

Payments in 2020 Loans Under Further

Analysis and Review Total Loans # of Loans ($ in thousands) # of Loans ($ in thousands) # of Loans ($ in thousands) # of Loans ($ in thousands) Commercial Real Estate - Retail 3 $ 12,200 1 $ 3,149 2 $ 9,051 108 $ 200,161 Commercial Real Estate - Mixed Use 3 9,893 1 2,127 2 7,766 53 85,669 Specialty Use-Hotel/Lodging/Motel 0 - - - - - 11 59,116 Commercial Real Estate - Office 3 11,404 3 11,404 - - 112 115,148 Multi-Family First Lien 1 1,411 - - 1 1,411 81 103,551 Commercial Real Estate - Industrial 0 - - - - - 70 98,553 Commercial Real Estate - Special Use/Church 1 1,492 1 1,492 - - 25 47,464 Special Purpose 0 - - - - - 23 30,735 Other Loan Categories 15 3,147 8 1,301 7 1,846 2,812 757,237 At October 20, 2020 26 $ 39,547 14 $ 19,473 12 $ 20,074 3,295 $ 1,497,634 At September 30, 2020 57 $ 118,711 At June 30, 2020 277 $ 360,177

Previously modified hotel loans totaling $45.9 million have all resumed contractual loan payments with the exception of one loan totaling $9.7 million, which has moved to the watchlist. The Company is working with the borrower to determine the best course of action. Loans expected to resume payments above are based on conversations with the borrowers and analysis of their financial condition. Loans under further analysis and review are being closely monitored by the Company to determine if further modifications are warranted and to review all options available to the Company.

The Company is closely and proactively monitoring the effects of the pandemic on its loan and deposit customers and is focused on assessing risks within the loan portfolio and working with customers to minimize losses. The Company considers pandemic impacted loans to include commercial real estate loans to hotels, churches, and certain retail and special purpose asset classes. During its assessment of the allowance for loan losses, the Company addressed the credit risks associated with these pandemic impacted segments and those loan customers that have requested payment deferrals.

The Company believes that as a result of its conservative underwriting discipline at loan origination coupled with the active dialogue the Company has had with its borrowers, the Company has the ability and necessary flexibility to assist its customers through this pandemic.

Balance Sheet

Total assets increased to $1.79 billion at September 30, 2020 compared to $1.54 billion at December 31, 2019, an increase of $256.9 million, or 16.7%. Year-over-year, total assets increased $229.0 million, or 14.6% from $1.57 billion at September 30, 2019.

Loans receivable, net of deferred fees, totaled $1.50 billion at September 30, 2020, compared to $1.27 billion at December 31, 2019, an increase of $227.1 million, or 17.9%, and compared to $1.24 billion at September 30, 2019, a year-over-year increase of $254.2 million, or 20.5%. PPP loans originated and funded, net of fees, totaled $170.3 million during the quarter assisting both existing and new clients. During the third quarter of 2020, loan originations, excluding PPP loans, totaled approximately $64.0 million, of which $32.0 million funded during the quarter. For the year-to-date 2020, net loan growth, excluding PPP loans, is $45.6 million, or 3.6%.

Investment securities decreased $30.4 million to $111.2 million at September 30, 2020, compared to $141.6 million at December 31, 2019. The Company sold $3.0 million in mortgage-backed securities available-for-sale, recording gains of $44 thousand during the third quarter of 2020. These securities were sold as they had larger premiums susceptible to prepayment risk, decreasing future interest income. Year-over-year, investment securities decreased $25.3 million, or 18.6%, from $136.5 million at September 30, 2019.

Total deposits increased to $1.51 billion at September 30, 2020 compared to $1.29 billion at December 31, 2019, an increase of $228.6 million, or 17.8%. Year-over-year, total deposits increased $196.6 million, or 14.9%, from $1.32 billion at September 30, 2019. Core deposits, which represent total deposits less wholesale deposits, increased $233.6 million, or 19.7%, to $1.42 billion at September 30, 2020 compared to $1.19 billion at December 31, 2019, and increased $174.6 million, or 14.0% from $1.24 billion at September 30, 2019. The increase in core deposits reflects new customer relationships as well as growth in existing customer accounts and, to a lesser extent, deposits remaining from PPP funds. Wholesale deposits totaled $95.0 million, or 6.3% of total deposits at September 30, 2020, a decrease of $5.0 million from December 31, 2019. Noninterest-bearing deposits increased $125.1 million, or 40.9%, to $431.3 million at September 30, 2020 from $306.2 million at December 31, 2019, and represented 28.5% of total deposits, or 30.4% of core deposits, at September 30, 2020.

The capital ratios at the Company’s bank subsidiary, FVCbank, remain well-capitalized at September 30, 2020 with a leverage ratio of 11.02%.

Income Statement

Net income for the three months ended September 30, 2020 was $3.9 million, compared to $4.1 million for the same period of 2019, and $2.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, net income was $10.5 million, compared to $12.1 million for the same period of 2019. Both the three and nine months’ periods of 2020 were impacted by increased provision for loan losses.

Net interest income totaled $13.6 million, an increase of $1.5 million, or 12.4%, for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, compared to the year ago quarter, and increased by $900 thousand, or 7.1%, compared to the second quarter of 2020, a result of significant decreases in the cost of deposits. Interest expense on deposits decreased $1.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020 compared to the same period of 2019, and decreased $470 thousand compared to the three months ended June 30, 2020. The impact to interest income from the accretion of loan marks on acquired loans was $469 thousand and $43 thousand for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively. The increase in income related to loan mark accretion was a result of improved cash flows for an acquired loan during the three months ended September 30, 2020. In addition, net interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2020 benefited from PPP loan origination, which contributed $981 thousand to interest income. Remaining net deferred fees related to PPP originations total $3.6 million and are being recognized in interest income over the remaining lives of the PPP loans, or sooner upon PPP loan forgiveness or payment. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, net interest income was $38.5 million and $36.2 million, respectively, an increase of $2.3 million, year-over-year.

The Company’s net interest margin for the three months ended September 30, 2020 was 3.30%, compared to 3.41% for the year ago quarter ended September 30, 2019, a decrease of 11 basis points, impacted by the decreases in the targeted fed funds rate of 225 basis points since August 2019. On a linked quarter basis, net interest margin increased 14 basis points from 3.16% for the three months ended June 30, 2020. Excluding the impact of PPP loans (a decrease of 11 basis points), credit mark accretion (an increase of 9 basis points), and excess liquidity (a decrease of 6 basis points) during the third quarter of 2020, net interest margin for the three months ended September 30, 2020 would have been 3.36%. The average yield for the loan portfolio for the third quarter of 2020 was 4.56% (excluding PPP loans) compared to 5.13% for the year ago quarter, and 4.77% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. Cost of interest-bearing deposits for the third quarter of 2020 was 1.01%, compared to 1.82% for the third quarter of 2019, a decrease of 81 basis points, or 44.5%, primarily as a result of the Company having aggressively decreased its deposit rates during the second and third quarters in order to offset the repricing of the variable rate loan portfolio.

Noninterest income totaled $770 thousand and $680 thousand for the quarters ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively. Fee income from loans was $35 thousand for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, compared to $101 thousand for the same period of 2019. Service charges on deposit accounts and other fee income totaled $411 thousand for the third quarter of 2020, compared to $378 thousand from the year ago quarter. Income from bank-owned life insurance increased $82 thousand to $280 thousand for the three months ended September 30, 2020, compared to $198 thousand for the same period of 2019, primarily as a result of purchasing additional policies during 2019. Noninterest income for the year-to-date period ended September 30, 2020 was $2.2 million, compared to $2.0 million for the 2019 year-to-date period, an increase of $195 thousand, or 10.0%, which was primarily driven by an increase in service charges on deposit accounts and other fee income, and income from bank-owned life insurance, and offset by fair value losses on loans held for sale of $451 thousand recorded during the first quarter of 2020 before these loans were transferred to the held for investment portfolio.

Noninterest expense totaled $7.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, compared to $7.4 million for the same three-month period of 2019, an increase of $383 thousand, or 5.2%, which is in line with the Company’s targeted expense growth for 2020. The increase in noninterest expense compared to the year ago quarter was primarily related to an increase in data processing and network administration expense of $124 thousand, which is related to planned network infrastructure upgrades for 2020, an increase of $154 thousand for loan related expenses, and an increase in professional fees of $73 thousand. The Company has invested in technology in its efforts to reduce certain expenses where possible. Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2020 increased $424 thousand, or 5.8%, when compared to noninterest expense of $7.3 million (excluding branch closure costs of $676 thousand) recorded during the second quarter of 2020. Increases in noninterest expense during the third quarter of 2020 as compared to the second quarter of 2020 were isolated to salaries and benefits expense with an increase of $362 thousand. During the third quarter of 2020, salaries and benefits expense increased as a result of an increase in incentive accruals by $220 thousand, and a decrease in deferred salaries expense for loan originations of $146 thousand, which were elevated during the second quarter as a result of deferred loan salaries recorded for PPP loan originations. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, noninterest expense, excluding branch closure charges, was $22.3 million and $21.5 million, respectively, an increase of $734 thousand, or 3.4%.

The efficiency ratio for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 was 53.9%, a decrease from 57.7% for the year ago quarter and a decrease from 54.7% for the three months ended June 30, 2020 (excluding branch closure costs). The efficiency ratios for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, excluding branch closure costs and merger expense from 2019, were 54.2% and 56.1%, respectively.

The Company recorded a provision for income taxes of $1.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020, compared to $1.1 million for the same period of 2019. The effective tax rates for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 were 21.2% and 20.9%, respectively. The effective tax rates for the 2020 and 2019 periods presented are less than the Company’s combined federal and state statutory rate of 21.5% primarily because of discrete tax benefits recorded as a result of exercises of nonqualified stock options.

Asset Quality

The Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $1.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020, compared to $235 thousand for the year ago quarter. The increase in the provision for loan losses for the three months ended September 30, 2020 is primarily related to growth in the loan portfolio and increases in qualitative factors related to the economic uncertainties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, including an increase in adversely rated credits. The Company is not required to implement the provisions of the current expected credit losses (“CECL”) accounting standard until January 1, 2023, and is continuing to account for the allowance for loans losses under the incurred loss model. Provision for loan losses for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 were $4.5 million and $1.3 million, respectively.

The allowance for loan losses to total loans, excluding PPP loans, was 1.10% at September 30, 2020, compared to 0.81% at December 31, 2019. The effective reserve coverage, which includes both the allowance for loan losses and the remaining unaccreted fair value discount on acquired loans, to total loans, excluding PPP loans, was 1.26% at September 30, 2020. Net charge-offs of $38 thousand recorded during the third quarter of 2020 were primarily related to purchased consumer unsecured loans.

Nonperforming loans and loans 90 days or more past due at September 30, 2020 totaled $8.0 million, or 0.45% of total assets. This compares to $10.7 million in nonperforming loans and loans 90 days or more past due at December 31, 2019, or 0.70% of total assets. All of the Company’s nonperforming loans are secured and have specific reserves totaling $456 thousand, representing the expected losses associated with those loans. The Company has one troubled debt restructuring at September 30, 2020 totaling $98 thousand which is a consumer residential loan. Nonperforming assets (including other real estate owned) to total assets was 0.66% at September 30, 2020 compared to 0.95% for December 31, 2019.

Completion of $20 Million Subordinated Notes Offering

On October 13, 2020, the Company announced the completion of its private placement of $20 million of its 4.875% Fixed to Floating Subordinated Notes due 2030 (the “Notes”) to certain qualified institutional buyers and accredited investors. The Notes have a maturity date of October 15, 2030 and carry a fixed rate of interest of 4.875% for the first five years. Thereafter, the Notes will pay interest at 3-month SOFR plus 471 basis points, resetting quarterly. The Notes include a right of prepayment without penalty on or after October 15, 2025. The Notes have been structured to qualify as Tier 2 capital for regulatory purposes. The Company plans to use the proceeds from the placement of the Notes for general corporate purposes, to include supporting capital ratios at the Company’s subsidiary, FVCbank, and potential repayment of a portion of the $25.0 million outstanding subordinated debt callable June 30, 2021.

FVCBankcorp, Inc. Selected Financial Data (Dollars in thousands, except share data and per share data) (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended September 30, For the Nine Months Ended September 30, For the Three Months Ended 2020 2019 2020 2019 6/30/2020 12/31/2019 Selected Balances Total assets $ 1,794,172 $ 1,565,196 $ 1,781,149 $ 1,537,295 Total investment securities 117,746 142,549 128,690 147,606 Loans held for sale - - - - - 11,198 Total loans, net of deferred fees 1,497,634 1,243,405 1,478,120 1,270,526 Allowance for loan losses (14,556 ) (10,068 ) (12,894 ) (10,231 ) Total deposits 1,514,348 1,317,720 1,519,036 1,285,722 Subordinated debt 24,547 24,467 24,527 24,487 Other borrowings 40,000 15,000 25,000 25,000 Total stockholders’ equity 184,490 175,069 180,652 179,078 Summary Results of Operations Interest income $ 16,761 $ 17,006 $ 49,974 $ 49,957 $ 16,281 $ 16,777 Interest expense 3,166 4,914 11,473 13,729 3,586 4,941 Net interest income 13,595 12,092 38,501 36,228 12,695 11,836 Provision for loan losses 1,700 235 4,516 1,255 1,750 465 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 11,895 11,857 33,985 34,973 10,945 11,371 Noninterest income - loan fees, service charges and other 446 479 1,616 1,539 405 485 Noninterest income - bank owned life insurance 280 198 845 414 282 249 Noninterest income - gain (loss) on sales of securities available-for-sale 44 3 141 3 - - - Noninterest income - gain (loss) on loans held for sale - - - - (451 ) - - - (145 ) Noninterest expense 7,746 7,363 22,953 21,543 7,998 7,334 Income before taxes 4,919 5,174 13,183 15,386 3,634 4,626 Income tax expense 1,045 1,081 2,696 3,282 754 902 Net income 3,874 4,093 10,487 12,104 2,880 3,724 Per Share Data Net income, basic $ 0.29 $ 0.30 $ 0.77 $ 0.88 $ 0.21 $ 0.27 Net income, diluted $ 0.28 $ 0.28 $ 0.74 $ 0.82 $ 0.21 $ 0.25 Book value $ 13.69 $ 12.62 $ 13.42 $ 12.88 Tangible book value (1) $ 13.06 $ 12.03 $ 12.79 $ 12.26 Shares outstanding 13,478,115 13,874,776 13,459,317 13,902,067 Selected Ratios Net interest margin (2) 3.30 % 3.41 % 3.27 % 3.55 % 3.16 % 3.28 % Return on average assets (2) 0.89 % 1.10 % 0.84 % 1.13 % 0.67 % 0.98 % Return on average equity (2) 8.44 % 9.46 % 7.72 % 9.65 % 6.41 % 8.39 % Efficiency (3) 53.92 % 57.66 % 56.46 % 56.42 % 59.77 % 59.03 % Loans, net of deferred fees to total deposits 98.90 % 94.36 % 97.31 % 98.82 % Noninterest-bearing deposits to total deposits 28.48 % 22.37 % 29.13 % 23.82 % Reconciliation of Net Income (GAAP) to Operating Earnings (Non-GAAP) (4) Net income (from above) $ 3,874 $ 4,093 $ 10,487 $ 12,104 $ 2,880 $ 3,724 Add: Merger and acquisition expense - - 51 - - 133 - - - - Add: Impairment on branch closures - - - 676 - - 676 - - Subtract: Gains on sales of securities available-for-sale (44 ) (3 ) (141 ) (3 ) - - - Less: provision for income taxes associated with non-GAAP adjustments 9 (12 ) (112 ) (30 ) (142 ) - - Net income, as adjusted $ 3,839 $ 4,129 $ 10,910 $ 12,204 $ 3,414 $ 3,724 Net income, diluted, on an operating basis $ 0.28 $ 0.28 $ 0.77 $ 0.82 $ 0.25 $ 0.25 Return on average assets (non-GAAP operating earnings) 0.88 % 1.11 % 0.87 % 1.14 % 0.79 % 0.98 % Return on average equity (non-GAAP operating earnings) 8.37 % 9.55 % 8.03 % 9.73 % 7.60 % 8.64 % Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP operating earnings) (3) 53.92 % 57.26 % 54.80 % 56.07 % 54.72 % 58.35 % Capital Ratios - Bank Tangible common equity (to tangible assets) 9.86 % 10.72 % 9.71 % 11.15 % Tier 1 leverage (to average assets) 11.02 % 12.11 % 11.05 % 12.15 % Asset Quality Nonperforming loans and loans 90+ past due $ 8,005 $ 10,444 $ 8,493 $ 10,725 Performing troubled debt restructurings (TDRs) 98 - - 99 - - Other real estate owned 3,866 3,866 3,866 3,866 Nonperforming loans and loans 90+ past due to total assets (excl. TDRs) 0.45 % 0.67 % 0.48 % 0.70 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.66 % 0.91 % 0.69 % 0.95 % Nonperforming assets (including TDRs) to total assets 0.67 % 0.91 % 0.70 % 0.95 % Allowance for loan losses to loans 0.97 % 0.81 % 0.87 % 0.81 % Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans 181.84 % 96.40 % 151.82 % 95.39 % Net charge-offs $ 38 $ 163 $ 191 $ 345 $ 82 $ 303 Net charge-offs to average loans (2) 0.01 % 0.05 % 0.02 % 0.04 % 0.02 % 0.10 % Selected Average Balances Total assets $ 1,749,005 $ 1,483,430 $ 1,674,132 $ 1,428,082 $ 1,721,612 $ 1,514,124 Total earning assets 1,642,025 1,406,485 1,572,038 1,366,456 1,615,125 1,430,397 Total loans, net of deferred fees 1,484,853 1,241,360 1,393,301 1,196,126 1,415,383 1,234,183 Total deposits 1,481,899 1,243,490 1,407,747 1,207,258 1,459,834 1,270,821 Other Data Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 431,322 $ 294,825 $ 442,443 $ 306,235 Interest-bearing checking, savings and money market 686,592 622,818 655,959 525,138 Time deposits 301,431 327,098 320,628 354,362 Wholesale deposits 95,003 72,979 100,006 99,987 (1) Non-GAAP Reconciliation For the Period Ended September 30, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2020 2019 Total stockholders’ equity $ 184,490 $ 175,069 Less: goodwill and intangibles, net (8,440 ) (8,119 ) Tangible Common Equity $ 176,050 $ 166,950 Book value per common share $ 13.69 $ 12.62 Less: intangible book value per common share (0.63 ) (0.59 ) Tangible book value per common share $ 13.06 $ 12.03

(2) Annualized. (3) Efficiency ratio is calculated as noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income. On a non-GAAP operating basis, the Company excludes gains (losses) on sales of investment securities. (4) Some of the financial measures discussed throughout the press release are "non-GAAP financial measures." In accordance with SEC rules, the Company classifies a financial measure as being a non-GAAP financial measure if that financial measure excludes or includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding or including amounts, that are included or excluded, as the case may be, in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in our statements of income, balance sheets or statements of cash flows.

FVCBankcorp, Inc. Summary Consolidated Statements of Condition (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) % Change % Change Current From 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 Quarter 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 Year Ago Cash and due from banks $ 22,121 $ 25,613 -13.6 % $ 14,916 $ 19,424 13.9 % Interest-bearing deposits at other financial institutions 73,774 64,989 13.5 % 18,226 92,986 -20.7 % Investment securities 111,183 122,082 -8.9 % 141,589 136,532 -18.6 % Restricted stock, at cost 6,563 6,608 -0.7 % 6,017 6,017 9.1 % Loans held for sale, at fair value - - - - 0.0 % 11,198 - - 0.0 % Loans, net of fees: Commercial real estate 805,946 779,036 3.5 % 747,993 683,813 17.9 % Commercial and industrial 111,736 105,957 5.5 % 114,924 124,666 -10.4 % Paycheck protection program 170,338 169,425 0.5 % - - - - 100.0 % Commercial construction 214,740 227,746 -5.7 % 214,949 214,816 0.0 % Consumer real estate 177,730 177,366 0.2 % 181,369 194,979 -8.8 % Consumer nonresidential 17,144 18,590 -7.8 % 11,291 25,131 -31.8 % Total loans, net of fees 1,497,634 1,478,120 1.3 % 1,270,526 1,243,405 20.4 % Allowance for loan losses (14,556 ) (12,894 ) 12.9 % (10,231 ) (10,068 ) 44.6 % Loans, net 1,483,078 1,465,226 1.2 % 1,260,295 1,233,337 20.2 % Premises and equipment, net 1,747 1,818 -3.9 % 2,084 2,029 -13.9 % Goodwill and intangibles, net 8,440 8,525 -1.0 % 8,689 8,119 4.0 % Bank owned life insurance (BOLI) 37,913 37,633 0.7 % 37,069 26,820 41.4 % Other real estate owned 3,866 3,866 0.0 % 3,866 3,866 0.0 % Other assets 45,487 44,789 1.6 % 33,346 36,066 26.1 % Total Assets $ 1,794,172 $ 1,781,149 0.7 % $ 1,537,295 $ 1,565,196 14.6 % Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 431,322 $ 442,443 -2.5 % $ 306,235 $ 294,825 46.3 % Interest-bearing checking 388,531 387,683 0.2 % 302,755 349,574 11.1 % Savings and money market 298,061 268,276 11.1 % 222,383 273,244 9.1 % Time deposits 301,431 320,628 -6.0 % 354,362 327,098 -7.8 % Wholesale deposits 95,003 100,006 -5.0 % 99,987 72,979 30.2 % Total deposits 1,514,348 1,519,036 -0.3 % 1,285,722 1,317,720 14.9 % Other borrowed funds 40,000 25,000 60.0 % 25,000 15,000 166.7 % Subordinated notes, net of issuance costs 24,547 24,527 0.1 % 24,487 24,467 0.3 % Other liabilities 30,787 31,934 -3.6 % 23,008 32,940 -6.5 % Stockholders’ equity 184,490 180,652 2.1 % 179,078 175,069 5.4 % Total Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity $ 1,794,172 $ 1,781,149 0.7 % $ 1,537,295 $ 1,565,196 14.6 %

FVCBankcorp, Inc. Summary Consolidated Income Statements (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended % Change % Change Current From 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 Quarter 9/30/2019 Year Ago Net interest income $ 13,595 $ 12,695 7.1 % $ 12,092 12.4 % Provision for loan losses 1,700 1,750 -2.9 % 235 623.4 % Net interest income after provision for loan losses 11,895 10,945 8.7 % 11,857 0.3 % Noninterest income: Fees on loans 35 46 -23.9 % 101 -65.3 % Service charges on deposit accounts 275 223 23.3 % 240 14.6 % Gain on sale of securities available-for-sale 44 - - 0.0 % 3 1,366.7 % BOLI income 280 282 -0.7 % 198 41.4 % Other fee income 136 136 0.0 % 138 -1.4 % Total noninterest income 770 687 12.1 % 680 13.2 % Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 4,344 3,982 9.1 % 4,349 -0.1 % Occupancy and equipment expense 811 859 -5.6 % 882 -8.0 % Data processing and network administration 538 494 8.9 % 414 30.0 % State franchise taxes 466 466 0.0 % 424 9.9 % Professional fees 303 207 46.4 % 230 31.7 % Merger and acquisition expense - - - - 0.0 % 51 -100.0 % Impairment on branch closures - - 676 -100.0 % - - 0.0 % Other operating expense 1,284 1,314 -2.3 % 1,013 26.8 % Total noninterest expense 7,746 7,998 -3.2 % 7,363 5.2 % Net income before income taxes 4,919 3,634 35.4 % 5,174 -4.9 % Income tax expense 1,045 754 38.6 % 1,081 -3.3 % Net Income $ 3,874 $ 2,880 34.5 % $ 4,093 -5.4 % Earnings per share - basic $ 0.29 $ 0.21 34.3 % $ 0.30 -2.6 % Earnings per share - diluted $ 0.28 $ 0.21 34.8 % $ 0.28 1.3 % Weighted-average common shares outstanding - basic 13,476,639 13,455,053 13,862,239 Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted 13,891,474 13,924,239 14,867,421 Reconciliation of Net Income (GAAP) to Operating Earnings (Non-GAAP): GAAP net income reported above $ 3,874 $ 2,880 $ 4,093 Add: Merger and acquisition expense - - - - 51 Add: Impairment loss - - 676 - - Subtract: Gain on sales of securities available-for-sale (44 ) - - - - Subtract: provision for income taxes associated with non-GAAP adjustments 9 (142 ) (12 ) Net Income, Operating earnings (non-GAAP) $ 3,839 $ 3,414 $ 4,132 Earnings per share - basic (non-GAAP operating earnings) $ 0.28 $ 0.25 $ 0.30 Earnings per share - diluted (non-GAAP operating earnings) $ 0.28 $ 0.25 $ 0.28 Return on average assets (non-GAAP operating earnings) 0.88 % 0.79 % 1.11 % Return on average equity (non-GAAP operating earnings) 8.37 % 7.60 % 9.55 % Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP operating earnings) 53.92 % 54.72 % 57.26 % Reconciliation of Net Income (GAAP) to Pre-Tax Pre-Provision Income (Non-GAAP): GAAP net income reported above $ 3,874 $ 2,880 $ 4,093 Add: Provision for loan losses 1,700 1,750 235 Add: Impairment losses - - 676 - - Subtract: Gain on sales of securities available-for-sale (44 ) - - - - Add: Income tax expense 1,045 754 1,081 Pre-tax pre-provision income $ 6,575 $ 6,060 $ 5,409 Earnings per share - basic (non-GAAP operating earnings) $ 0.49 $ 0.45 $ 0.39 Earnings per share - diluted (non-GAAP operating earnings) $ 0.47 $ 0.44 $ 0.36 Return on average assets (non-GAAP operating earnings) 1.50 % 1.41 % 1.46 % Return on average equity (non-GAAP operating earnings) 14.33 % 13.49 % 12.50 %

FVCBankcorp, Inc. Summary Consolidated Income Statements (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) For the Nine Months Ended % Change From 9/30/2020 9/30/2019 Year Ago Net interest income $ 38,501 $ 36,228 6.3 % Provision for loan losses 4,516 1,255 259.8 % Net interest income after provision for loan losses 33,985 34,973 -2.8 % Noninterest income: Fees on loans 477 501 -4.8 % Service charges on deposit accounts 738 651 13.4 % Gain on sale of securities available-for-sale 141 3 4,600.0 % Loss on loans held for sale (451 ) - - 100.0 % BOLI income 845 414 104.1 % Other fee income 401 387 3.6 % Total noninterest income 2,151 1,956 10.0 % Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 12,354 12,533 -1.4 % Occupancy and equipment expense 2,525 2,582 -2.2 % Data processing and network administration 1,466 1,196 22.6 % State franchise taxes 1,398 1,272 9.9 % Professional fees 734 634 15.8 % Merger and acquisition expense - - 133 -100.0 % Impairment on branch closures 676 - - 100.0 % Other operating expense 3,800 3,193 19.0 % Total noninterest expense 22,953 21,543 6.5 % Net income before income taxes 13,183 15,386 -14.3 % Income tax expense 2,696 3,282 -17.9 % Net Income $ 10,487 $ 12,104 -13.4 % Earnings per share - basic $ 0.77 $ 0.88 -11.9 % Earnings per share - diluted $ 0.74 $ 0.82 -9.2 % Weighted-average common shares outstanding - basic 13,561,153 13,796,394 Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted 14,137,053 14,821,612 Reconciliation of Net Income (GAAP) to Operating Earnings (Non-GAAP): GAAP net income reported above $ 10,487 $ 12,104 Add: Merger and acquisition expense - - 133 Add: Impairment loss 676 - - Subtract: Gain on sales of securities available-for-sale (141 ) (3 ) Subtract: provision for income taxes associated with non-GAAP adjustments (112 ) (30 ) Net Income, Operating earnings (non-GAAP) $ 10,910 $ 12,204 Earnings per share - basic (non-GAAP operating earnings) $ 0.80 $ 0.88 Earnings per share - diluted (non-GAAP operating earnings) $ 0.77 $ 0.82 Return on average assets (non-GAAP operating earnings) 0.87 % 1.14 % Return on average equity (non-GAAP operating earnings) 8.03 % 9.73 % Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP operating earnings) 54.80 % 56.07 % Reconciliation of Net Income (GAAP) to Pre-Tax Pre-Provision Income (Non-GAAP): GAAP net income reported above $ 10,487 $ 12,104 Add: Provision for loan losses 4,516 1,255 Add: Impairment losses 676 - - Subtract: Gain on sales of securities available-for-sale (141 ) (3 ) Add: Income tax expense 2,696 3,282 Pre-tax pre-provision income $ 18,234 $ 16,638 Earnings per share - basic (non-GAAP operating earnings) $ 1.34 $ 1.21 Earnings per share - diluted (non-GAAP operating earnings) $ 1.29 $ 1.12 Return on average assets (non-GAAP operating earnings) 1.45 % 1.55 % Return on average equity (non-GAAP operating earnings) 13.42 % 13.27 %

FVCBankcorp, Inc. Average Statements of Condition and Yields on Earning Assets and Interest-Bearing Liabilities (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 9/30/2019 Average Interest Average Average Interest Average Average Interest Average Balance Income/Expense Yield Balance Income/Expense Yield Balance Income/Expense Yield Interest-earning assets: Loans receivable, net of fees (1) Commercial real estate $ 784,990 $ 9,005 4.59 % $ 770,326 $ 8,355 4.34 % $ 698,287 $ 8,366 4.79 % Commercial and industrial 107,716 1,356 5.04 % 103,226 1,287 4.99 % 129,174 1,893 5.86 % Paycheck protection program 170,071 981 2.31 % 121,843 801 2.63 % - - - - 0.0 % Commercial construction 225,711 2,421 4.29 % 222,685 2,588 4.65 % 194,327 2,784 5.73 % Consumer real estate 178,531 1,850 4.15 % 177,783 2,023 4.55 % 195,423 2,429 4.97 % Consumer nonresidential 17,834 345 7.72 % 19,520 360 7.37 % 24,149 443 7.34 % Total loans 1,484,853 15,958 4.30 % 1,415,383 15,414 4.36 % 1,241,360 15,915 5.13 % Investment securities (2)(3) 119,846 793 2.65 % 128,797 852 2.65 % 137,153 928 2.71 % Loans held for sale, at fair value - - - - 0.0 % - - - - 0.0 % - - - - 0.0 % Interest-bearing deposits at other financial institutions 37,326 16 0.17 % 70,945 21 0.12 % 27,972 169 2.40 % Total interest-earning assets 1,642,025 16,767 4.08 % 1,615,125 16,287 4.03 % 1,406,485 17,012 4.84 % Non-interest earning assets: Cash and due from banks 18,769 19,645 10,221 Premises and equipment, net 1,816 2,050 2,073 Accrued interest and other assets 99,512 96,362 74,685 Allowance for loan losses (13,117 ) (11,570 ) (10,034 ) Total Assets $ 1,749,005 $ 1,721,612 $ 1,483,430 Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest checking $ 379,218 $ 659 0.69 % $ 341,081 $ 597 0.70 % $ 324,658 $ 1,196 1.46 % Savings and money market 284,665 386 0.54 % 263,588 435 0.66 % 255,046 908 1.41 % Time deposits 311,615 1,458 1.86 % 321,775 1,724 2.15 % 318,056 1,903 2.37 % Wholesale deposits 83,044 187 0.90 % 132,072 369 1.13 % 67,376 416 2.45 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1,058,542 2,690 1.01 % 1,058,516 3,125 1.19 % 965,136 4,423 1.82 % Other borrowed funds 27,400 81 1.17 % 25,000 66 1.06 % 18,814 96 2.04 % Subordinated notes, net of issuance costs 24,534 395 6.40 % 24,514 395 6.48 % 24,454 395 6.41 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,110,476 3,166 1.13 % 1,108,030 3,586 1.30 % 1,008,404 4,914 1.93 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits 423,357 401,318 278,354 Other liabilities 31,673 32,585 23,523 Stockholders’ equity 183,499 179,679 173,149 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 1,749,005 $ 1,721,612 $ 1,483,430 Net Interest Margin 13,601 3.30 % 12,701 3.16 % 12,098 3.41 %

(1) Non-accrual loans are included in average balances. (2) The average yields for investment securities are reported on a fully taxable-equivalent basis at a rate of 21% . (3) The average balances for investment securities includes restricted stock.

FVCBankcorp, Inc. Average Statements of Condition and Yields on Earning Assets and Interest-Bearing Liabilities (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) For the Nine Months Ended 9/30/2020 9/30/2019 Average Interest Average Average Interest Average Balance Income/Expense Yield Balance Income/Expense Yield Interest-earning assets: Loans receivable, net of fees (1) Commercial real estate $ 770,820 $ 26,387 4.56 % $ 650,381 $ 23,359 4.79 % Commercial and industrial 107,045 4,214 5.25 % 133,083 6,182 6.19 % Paycheck protection program 97,570 1,782 2.44 % - - - - 0.0 % Commercial construction 222,844 7,810 4.67 % 184,175 7,896 5.72 % Consumer real estate 180,103 5,995 4.44 % 201,171 7,616 5.05 % Consumer nonresidential 14,919 833 7.44 % 27,316 1,548 7.56 % Total loans 1,393,301 47,021 4.50 % 1,196,126 46,601 5.19 % Investment securities (2)(3) 130,682 2,616 2.67 % 141,747 2,889 2.72 % Loans held for sale, at fair value 4,583 236 6.86 % - - - - 0.0 % Interest-bearing deposits at other financial institutions 43,472 119 0.36 % 28,583 485 2.27 % Total interest-earning assets 1,572,038 49,992 4.24 % 1,366,456 49,975 4.88 % Non-interest earning assets: Cash and due from banks 17,287 7,891 Premises and equipment, net 1,935 2,172 Accrued interest and other assets 94,534 61,160 Allowance for loan losses (11,662 ) (9,597 ) Total Assets $ 1,674,132 $ 1,428,082 Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest checking $ 331,600 $ 2,137 0.86 % $ 307,372 3,096 1.35 % Savings and money market 258,678 1,456 0.75 % 255,437 2,825 1.48 % Time deposits 329,003 5,262 2.14 % 308,500 5,012 2.17 % Wholesale deposits 111,948 1,172 1.40 % 76,713 1,422 2.48 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1,031,229 10,027 1.30 % 948,022 12,355 1.74 % Other borrowed funds 30,502 261 1.14 % 10,991 189 2.31 % Subordinated notes, net of issuance costs 24,514 1,185 6.46 % 24,434 1,185 6.48 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,086,245 11,473 1.41 % 983,447 13,729 1.87 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits 376,518 259,236 Other liabilities 30,249 18,202 Stockholders’ equity 181,120 167,197 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 1,674,132 $ 1,428,082 Net Interest Margin 38,519 3.27 % 36,246 3.55 %

(1) Non-accrual loans are included in average balances. (2) The average yields for investment securities are reported on a fully taxable-equivalent basis at a rate of 21%. (3) The average balances for investment securities includes restricted stock.

