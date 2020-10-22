 

Alnylam to Webcast Conference Call Discussing Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALNY), the leading RNAi therapeutics company, announced today that it will report financial results for the third quarter ending September 30, 2020 on Thursday, November 5, 2020, before the U.S. financial markets open.

Management will provide an update on the Company and discuss third quarter 2020 results as well as expectations for the future via conference call on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 8:30 am ET. To access the call, please dial 800-239-9838 (domestic) or +1-323-794-2551 (international) five minutes prior to the start time and refer to conference ID 6976021. A replay of the call will be available beginning at 11:30 am ET on the day of the call. To access the replay, please dial 888-203-1112 (domestic) or +1-719-457-0820 (international) and refer to conference ID 6976021.

A live audio webcast of the call will be available on the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.alnylam.com/events. An archived webcast will be available on the Alnylam website approximately two hours after the event.

About Alnylam

Alnylam (Nasdaq: ALNY) is leading the translation of RNA interference (RNAi) into a whole new class of innovative medicines with the potential to transform the lives of people afflicted with rare genetic, cardio-metabolic, infectious, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases. Based on Nobel Prize-winning science, RNAi therapeutics represent a powerful, clinically validated approach for the treatment of a wide range of severe and debilitating diseases. Founded in 2002, Alnylam is delivering on a bold vision to turn scientific possibility into reality, with a robust RNAi therapeutics platform. Alnylam’s commercial RNAi therapeutic products are ONPATTRO (patisiran), approved in the U.S., EU, Canada, Japan, Switzerland and Brazil, and GIVLAARI (givosiran), approved in the U.S., EU, and Brazil. Alnylam has a deep pipeline of investigational medicines, including six product candidates that are in late-stage development. Alnylam is executing on its “Alnylam 2020” strategy of building a multi-product, commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company with a sustainable pipeline of RNAi-based medicines to address the needs of patients who have limited or inadequate treatment options. Alnylam is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. For more information about our people, science and pipeline, please visit www.alnylam.com and engage with us on Twitter at @Alnylam or on LinkedIn.

