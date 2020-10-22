Limelight Networks Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2020

Limelight reported a GAAP net loss of $4.0 million, or $(0.03) per basic share for the third quarter of 2020, compared to a net loss of $2.8 million, or $(0.02) per basic share in the third quarter of 2019. GAAP net loss included $1.7 million of interest expense related to our convertible notes issued during the third quarter of 2020.

Limelight Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: LLNW) (Limelight), a leading provider of video delivery and edge cloud services, today reported record revenue of $59.2 million for the third quarter of 2020, up 15 percent, compared to $51.3 million in the third quarter of 2019.

Non-GAAP net loss was $1.2 million or $(0.01) per basic share for the third quarter of 2020, compared to non-GAAP net income of $0.6 million, or $0.01 per basic share in the third quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP net loss excluded $0.9 million of interest expense related to our convertible notes issued during the third quarter of 2020.

EBITDA was $3.7 million for the third quarter of 2020, compared to $2.5 million for the third quarter of 2019. Adjusted EBITDA was $5.6 million for the third quarter of 2020 compared to $5.8 million for the third quarter of 2019.

Limelight ended the third quarter with 620 employees and employee equivalents, down from 627 at the end of the second quarter of 2020, and up from 609 at the end of the third quarter of 2019.

“Q3 was a very strong quarter for us on a number of fronts as we experienced our second highest quarter of revenue ever and made material progress across our strategic imperatives. Most notable in the quarter was the expansion of our edge capabilities with the launch of Edge Functions and gains in our automated traffic engineering efforts to optimize network performance and customer experience. As we have consistently done all year, we continue to make investments in the business to support our strategy of doubling down on edge innovation with focus on video, media and gaming customers. We are on track to deliver record revenue and revenue growth for 2020, along with meaningful increases across multiple financial and operational metrics. We are well-positioned to continue delivering value for our customers and growth for our shareholders.” said Robert Lento, Chief Executive Officer.

We are leaving our full-year 2020 guidance unchanged, except for the impact of the convertible debt offering interest expense on GAAP and Non-GAAP EPS. The ranges for GAAP and Non-GAAP EPS have been adjusted by $0.03 and $0.02, respectively.

Limelight Networks, Inc. 2020 Guidance Current Guidance Previous Guidance Actual 2019 Revenue $230 to $240 million $230 to $240 million $200.6 million GAAP Basic EPS $(0.13) to $(0.03) $(0.10) to break-even $(0.14) Non-GAAP EPS $(0.02) to $0.08 Break-even to $0.10 $(0.02) Adjusted EBITDA $28 to $35 million $28 to $35 million $18.1 million Capital expenditures $25 to $30 million $25 to $30 million $34.7 million

Financial Tables

LIMELIGHT NETWORKS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except per share data) September 30, June 30, December 31, 2020 2020 2019 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 75,169 $ 18,200 $ 18,335 Marketable securities 49,623 - - Accounts receivable, net 42,222 45,246 34,476 Income taxes receivable 81 68 82 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 12,561 10,241 9,920 Total current assets 179,656 73,755 62,813 Property and equipment, net 47,493 48,908 46,136 Operating lease right of use assets 10,844 11,449 12,842 Marketable securities, less current portion 40 40 40 Deferred income taxes 1,428 1,328 1,319 Goodwill 77,126 77,113 77,102 Other assets 7,459 7,915 9,117 Total assets $ 324,046 $ 220,508 $ 209,369 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 12,437 $ 17,004 $ 12,020 Deferred revenue 797 934 976 Operating lease liability obligations 2,654 2,390 2,056 Income taxes payable 153 169 178 Other current liabilities 17,584 17,028 13,398 Total current liabilities 33,625 37,525 28,628 Convertible senior notes, net 99,937 - - Operating lease liability obligations, less current portions 11,745 12,316 13,488 Deferred income taxes 251 283 239 Deferred revenue, less current portion 230 265 161 Other long-term liabilities 579 304 316 Total liabilities 146,367 50,693 42,832 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Convertible preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 7,500 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding - - - Common stock, $0.001 par value; 300,000 shares authorized; 122,824, 121,692 and 118,368 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 123 122 118 Additional paid-in capital 552,559 541,363 530,285 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (9,379 ) (10,031 ) (9,210 ) Accumulated deficit (365,624 ) (361,639 ) (354,656 ) Total stockholders' equity 177,679 169,815 166,537 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 324,046 $ 220,508 $ 209,369

LIMELIGHT NETWORKS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, Percent Change September 30, Percent Change September 30, September 30, Percent Change 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue $ 59,243 $ 58,546 1 % $ 51,321 15 % $ 174,801 $ 140,505 24 % Cost of revenue: Cost of services (1) 31,905 29,389 9 % 25,602 25 % 92,406 71,311 30 % Depreciation - network 5,602 5,360 5 % 4,961 13 % 16,112 13,905 16 % Total cost of revenue 37,507 34,749 8 % 30,563 23 % 108,518 85,216 27 % Gross profit 21,736 23,797 -9 % 20,758 5 % 66,283 55,289 20 % Gross profit percentage 36.7 % 40.6 % 40.4 % 37.9 % 39.4 % Operating expenses: General and administrative (1) 7,751 8,187 -5 % 7,356 5 % 23,820 23,231 3 % Sales and marketing (1) 10,456 10,929 -4 % 10,713 -2 % 33,279 32,679 2 % Research & development (1) 5,425 5,572 -3 % 5,160 5 % 16,614 17,075 -3 % Depreciation and amortization 384 323 19 % 172 123 % 1,049 545 92 % Total operating expenses 24,016 25,011 -4 % 23,401 3 % 74,762 73,530 2 % Operating loss (2,280 ) (1,214 ) NM (2,643 ) NM (8,479 ) (18,241 ) NM Other income (expense): Interest expense (1,674 ) (71 ) NM (10 ) NM (1,756 ) (30 ) NM Interest income 10 6 NM 81 NM 40 402 NM Other, net 25 (312 ) NM (13 ) NM (396 ) (89 ) NM Total other (expense) income (1,639 ) (377 ) NM 58 NM (2,112 ) 283 NM Loss before income taxes (3,919 ) (1,591 ) NM (2,585 ) NM (10,591 ) (17,958 ) NM Income tax expense 66 136 NM 166 NM 377 544 NM Net loss $ (3,985 ) $ (1,727 ) NM $ (2,751 ) NM $ (10,968 ) $ (18,502 ) NM Net loss per share: Basic $ (0.03 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.02 ) $ (0.09 ) $ (0.16 ) Diluted $ (0.03 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.02 ) $ (0.09 ) $ (0.16 ) Weighted average shares used in per share calculation: Basic 122,363 120,230 116,270 120,519 115,318 Diluted 122,363 120,230 116,270 120,519 115,318 (1) Includes share-based compensation (see supplemental table for figures)

LIMELIGHT NETWORKS, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL DATA (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Share-based compensation: Cost of services $ 130 $ 792 $ 331 $ 1,685 $ 1,119 General and administrative 1,272 2,257 2,006 5,770 6,240 Sales and marketing 206 1,322 584 2,756 1,666 Research and development 315 880 437 2,027 1,438 Total share-based compensation $ 1,923 $ 5,251 $ 3,358 $ 12,238 $ 10,463 Depreciation and amortization: Network-related depreciation $ 5,602 $ 5,360 $ 4,961 $ 16,112 $ 13,905 Other depreciation and amortization 384 323 172 1,049 545 Total depreciation and amortization $ 5,986 $ 5,683 $ 5,133 $ 17,161 $ 14,450 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities: $ 106,592 $ (3,221 ) $ (10,872 ) $ 106,457 $ (32,416 ) End of period statistics: Approximate number of active customers 534 560 609 534 609 Number of employees and employee equivalents 620 627 609 620 609

LIMELIGHT NETWORKS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Operating activities Net loss $ (3,985 ) $ (1,727 ) $ (2,751 ) $ (10,968 ) $ (18,502 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 5,986 5,683 5,133 17,161 14,450 Share-based compensation 1,923 5,251 3,358 12,238 10,463 Foreign currency remeasurement loss (gain) 27 257 21 (113 ) (104 ) Deferred income taxes (95 ) 59 (61 ) (80 ) (30 ) Gain on sale of property and equipment (1 ) - (5 ) (1 ) (56 ) Accounts receivable charges 163 155 580 476 1,274 Amortization of premium on marketable securities 87 - 9 87 29 Noncash interest expense 868 - - 868 - Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 2,862 (10,798 ) (5,300 ) (8,221 ) (11,051 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (2,232 ) 986 (885 ) (2,679 ) (777 ) Income taxes receivable (10 ) 10 45 3 43 Other assets 757 1,121 781 2,504 (2,641 ) Accounts payable and other current liabilities 1,222 1,045 (2,798 ) 8,159 3,675 Deferred revenue (172 ) 313 (112 ) (109 ) (557 ) Income taxes payable (17 ) - 61 (15 ) 204 Payments related to litigation, net - - - - (3,040 ) Other long term liabilities 276 (15 ) 16 265 (137 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 7,659 2,340 (1,908 ) 19,575 (6,757 ) Investing activities Purchases of marketable securities (52,690 ) - - (52,690 ) (10,279 ) Sale and maturities of marketable securities 2,900 - 1,000 2,900 32,153 Purchases of property and equipment (7,180 ) (8,085 ) (7,750 ) (22,128 ) (24,224 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 1 - 5 1 51 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (56,969 ) (8,085 ) (6,745 ) (71,917 ) (2,299 ) Financing activities Proceeds from issuance of debt, net 121,600 - - 121,600 - Purchase of capped calls (16,413 ) - - (16,413 ) - Payment of debt issuance costs (784 ) - - (784 ) - Payment of employee tax withholdings related to restricted stock vesting (1,041 ) (1,430 ) (1,015 ) (3,987 ) (2,528 ) Proceeds from employee stock plans 2,598 3,954 13 8,691 1,116 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 105,960 2,524 (1,002 ) 109,107 (1,412 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 319 - (211 ) 69 (83 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 56,969 (3,221 ) (9,866 ) 56,834 (10,551 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 18,200 21,421 24,698 18,335 25,383 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 75,169 $ 18,200 $ 14,832 $ 75,169 $ 14,832

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To evaluate our business, we consider and use non-generally accepted accounting principles (Non-GAAP) net income (loss), EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as supplemental measures of operating performance. These measures include the same adjustments that management takes into account when it reviews and assesses operating performance on a period-to-period basis. We consider Non-GAAP net income (loss) to be an important indicator of overall business performance. We define Non-GAAP net income (loss) to be U.S. GAAP net income (loss) adjusted to exclude share-based compensation and non-cash interest expense. We believe that EBITDA provides a useful metric to investors to compare us with other companies within our industry and across industries. We define EBITDA as U.S. GAAP net income (loss) adjusted to exclude depreciation and amortization, interest expense, interest and other (income) expense, and income tax expense. We define Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA adjusted to exclude share-based compensation. We use Adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental measure to review and assess operating performance. Our management uses these Non-GAAP financial measures because, collectively, they provide valuable information on the performance of our on-going operations, excluding non-cash charges, taxes and non-core activities (including interest payments related to financing activities). These measures also enable our management to compare the results of our on-going operations from period to period, and allow management to review the performance of our on-going operations against our peer companies and against other companies in our industry and adjacent industries. We believe these measures also provide similar insights to investors, and enable investors to review our results of operations “through the eyes of management.”

Furthermore, our management uses these Non-GAAP financial measures to assist them in making decisions regarding our strategic priorities and areas for future investment and focus.

The terms Non-GAAP net income (loss), EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not defined under U.S. GAAP, and are not measures of operating income, operating performance or liquidity presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Our Non-GAAP net income (loss), EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA have limitations as analytical tools, and when assessing our operating performance, Non-GAAP net income (loss), EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for net income (loss) or other consolidated income statement data prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Some of these limitations include, but are not limited to:

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect our cash expenditures or future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;

These measures do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs;

Non-GAAP net income (loss) and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect the cash requirements necessary for litigation costs, including provision for litigation and litigation expenses;

These measures do not reflect the interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments, on our debt that we may incur;

These measures do not reflect income taxes or the cash requirements for any tax payments;

Although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will be replaced sometime in the future, and EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements;

While share-based compensation is a component of operating expense, the impact on our financial statements compared to other companies can vary significantly due to such factors as the assumed life of the options and the assumed volatility of our common stock; and

Other companies may calculate Non-GAAP net income (loss), EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA differently than we do, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures.

We compensate for these limitations by relying primarily on our U.S. GAAP results and using Non-GAAP net income (loss), EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA only as supplemental support for management's analysis of business performance. Non-GAAP net income (loss), EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are calculated as follows for the periods presented in thousands:

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In accordance with the requirements of Item 10(e) of Regulation S-K, we are presenting the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures and reconciling the unaudited Non-GAAP financial metrics to the comparable U.S. GAAP measures. Per share amounts may not foot due to rounding.

LIMELIGHT NETWORKS, INC. Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Net Loss to Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Amount Per Share Amount Per Share Amount Per Share Amount Per Share Amount Per Share U.S. GAAP net loss $ (3,985 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (1,727 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (2,751 ) $ (0.02 ) $ (10,968 ) $ (0.09 ) $ (18,502 ) $ (0.16 ) Share-based compensation 1,923 0.02 5,251 0.04 3,358 0.03 12,238 0.10 10,463 0.09 Non-cash interest expense 868 0.01 - - - - 868 0.01 - - Non-GAAP net (loss) income $ (1,194 ) $ (0.01 ) $ 3,524 $ 0.03 $ 607 $ 0.01 $ 2,138 $ 0.02 $ (8,039 ) $ (0.07 ) Weighted average basic shares used in per share calculation 122,363 120,230 116,270 120,519 115,318

LIMELIGHT NETWORKS, INC. Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Net Loss to EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDA (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 U.S. GAAP net loss $ (3,985 ) $ (1,727 ) $ (2,751 ) $ (10,968 ) $ (18,502 ) Depreciation and amortization 5,986 5,683 5,133 17,161 14,450 Interest expense 1,674 71 10 1,756 30 Interest and other (income) expense (35 ) 306 (68 ) 356 (313 ) Income tax expense 66 136 166 377 544 EBITDA $ 3,706 $ 4,469 $ 2,490 $ 8,682 $ (3,791 ) Share-based compensation 1,923 5,251 3,358 12,238 10,463 Adjusted EBITDA $ 5,629 $ 9,720 $ 5,848 $ 20,920 $ 6,672

For future periods, we are unable to provide a reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss) as a result of the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, the amounts of depreciation and amortization, interest expense, interest and other (income) expense and income tax expense, that may be incurred in the future.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements include, among others, statements regarding our expectations regarding revenue, gross margin, non-GAAP net income (loss), capital expenditures, and our future prospects. Our expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize. The potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from the results or outcomes predicted include, among other things, reduction of demand for our services from new or existing customers, unforeseen changes in our hiring patterns, adverse outcomes in litigation, and experiencing expenses that exceed our expectations. A detailed discussion of these factors and other risks that affect our business is contained in our SEC filings, including our most recent reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, particularly under the heading “Risk Factors.” Copies of these filings are available online on our investor relations website at investors.limelightnetworks.com and on the SEC website at www.SEC.gov. All information provided in this release and in the attachments is as of October 22, 2020, and we undertake no duty to update this information in light of new information or future events, unless required by law.

