 

Sproutly Amends Maturity Date of Private Debt

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.10.2020, 22:00  |  34   |   |   

Sproutly Canada, Inc. (CSE: SPR) (OTCQB: SRUTF) (FSE: 38G) (“Sproutly" or the “Company”) announced today that the Company and Infusion Biosciences Inc. (“Infusion”) have entered into agreements to extend the maturity dates of both the $1 million private loan issued by Infusion to the Company on January 28, 2020 (the “January Infusion Loan”) and the $855,000 private loan issued by Infusion to the Company on August 27, 2020 (collectively with the January Infusion Loan, the “Infusion Loans”) by six months.

The January Infusion Loan is evidenced by a secured convertible debenture which provides Infusion with the right to convert the principal and accrued interest on the January Infusion Loan into units of the Company at a conversion price of $0.07 per unit. Each such unit is comprised of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant of the Company, with each such warrant convertible into one common share of the Company at an exercise price equal to $0.08 per share for a period of two years from the date of issue.

The Infusion Loans and the secured convertible debenture evidencing the January Infusion Loan were originally due to mature on October 24, 2020 and have each been extended to a maturity date of April 24, 2021.

For additional details regarding the Infusion Loans, please refer to the Company’s news releases dated January 28, 2020 and August 27, 2020, each of which are available on the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

About Sproutly Canada, Inc.

Sproutly’s core objective is to become the leading supplier of unique ingredients and customized formulations to the cannabis beverage and edibles market. Our water-soluble Infuz2O and BioNatural Oils will deliver revolutionary brands to international markets that are striving to produce differentiated consumer products. Sproutly’s business focus is to execute on partnerships with local and globally established consumer brands to leverage their existing customer bases, further expand brand loyalty, assist with marketing, and support distribution networks to deliver this scientific breakthrough with speed and efficiency worldwide.

For more information on Sproutly, please visit: www.sproutly.ca.

Sproutly Canada Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Sproutly Canada Inc. - die wird der Renner!
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Gilead’s Antiviral Veklury (remdesivir) for Treatment ...
AT&T Reports Third-Quarter Results
InVivo Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $15.0 Million Public Offering
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN) on ...
ImmunityBio, NantKwest Announce First Patient Dosed in Phase 1 Clinical Trial of Second-Generation ...
The Old Gods Return to Hearthstone in Madness at the Darkmoon Faire, Available November 17
Alibaba Group Will Announce September Quarter 2020 Results on November 5, 2020
Eurofins Reports Very Strong Performance With Organic Growth Exceeding 22% in Q3 2020 and Sets New ...
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Logitech’s Q2 Sales Grow 75%, Operating Income Up Over 300%
ROSEN Reminds Nikola Corporation Investors of Important November 16 Deadline in First Filed ...
Astrotech Subsidiary and Cleveland Clinic Partner to Develop a Rapid COVID-19 Breath Test
Oddo BHF Initiates Coverage of Carbios with a Buy Recommendation
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Gilead’s Antiviral Veklury (remdesivir) for Treatment ...
Velodyne to Register Underlying Shares to Facilitate Warrant Conversion
IBM Reports 2020 Third-Quarter Results
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.10.20
Sproutly Receives Amendment of its License from Health Canada Permitting Sales of Cannabis 2.0 Products Directly to Provinces & Territories
30.09.20
Sproutly Announces Shares for Debt Transaction

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22:35 Uhr
854
Sproutly Canada Inc. - die wird der Renner!