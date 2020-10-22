Sproutly Amends Maturity Date of Private Debt

Sproutly Canada, Inc. (CSE: SPR) (OTCQB: SRUTF) (FSE: 38G) (“Sproutly" or the “Company”) announced today that the Company and Infusion Biosciences Inc. (“Infusion”) have entered into agreements to extend the maturity dates of both the $1 million private loan issued by Infusion to the Company on January 28, 2020 (the “January Infusion Loan”) and the $855,000 private loan issued by Infusion to the Company on August 27, 2020 (collectively with the January Infusion Loan, the “Infusion Loans”) by six months.

The January Infusion Loan is evidenced by a secured convertible debenture which provides Infusion with the right to convert the principal and accrued interest on the January Infusion Loan into units of the Company at a conversion price of $0.07 per unit. Each such unit is comprised of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant of the Company, with each such warrant convertible into one common share of the Company at an exercise price equal to $0.08 per share for a period of two years from the date of issue.