1st Source Corporation Reports Third Quarter Results, Cash Dividend Declared

Diluted net income per common share for the third quarter of 2020 was up 8.33% to $0.78 versus $0.72 for the second quarter of 2020 and was down 17.89% versus $0.95 in the third quarter of 2019. Diluted net income per common share for the first nine months of 2020 was $2.14 compared to $2.72 a year earlier, a 21.32% decrease.

1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ: SRCE), parent company of 1st Source Bank, today reported net income of $20.06 million for the third quarter of 2020, up 8.41% from the $18.50 million reported in the second quarter of 2020 and down 17.92% from the $24.44 million reported in the third quarter a year ago, bringing the 2020 year-to-date net income to $54.97 million compared to $70.02 million in 2019, a decrease of 21.49%. The year-to-date net income comparison was negatively impacted by an increased provision for loan and lease losses of $18.15 million primarily due to sizeable impairments in a few accounts, the negative economic impact on our clients from COVID-19 and higher special attention loan balances in the first nine months of 2020. Additionally, net interest income decreased $4.86 million due to lower loan and investment rates resulting from the Federal Reserve’s actions to lower interest rates and stimulate the economy in response to the economic effects of COVID-19. These negatives were offset by improved noninterest income driven primarily by higher mortgage financing income. Non-recurring 2020 items which added to net income included $0.55 million in FDIC insurance premium credits received, bank owned life insurance claims of $0.30 million and a trust recovery of $0.17 million. These additions to income were offset by $1.40 million of negative valuation adjustments on repossessed assets and $0.81 million in mortgage servicing rights impairment charges.

At its October 2020 meeting, the Board of Directors approved a cash dividend of $0.28 per common share, equal to that declared in the previous quarter and down 3.45% from the $0.29 per common share declared a year ago. The cash dividend is payable to shareholders of record on November 3, 2020 and will be paid on November 13, 2020.

Christopher J. Murphy III, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “The third quarter continued to provide operating and financial challenges but I am pleased with our overall results and our efforts to work with clients through these difficult times. Although our net income is down from the third quarter of 2019, we did see improvement from the second quarter 2020 while also providing $9.30 million to the reserve for loan and lease losses as we continue to work through the immediate and longer term negative impacts on our clients from the coronavirus pandemic. Continuing a positive trend from the first and second quarters, our residential mortgage loan business increased its production volumes and profitability enjoying the second highest quarterly volume in 10 years due to record low long term interest rates.

“During the quarter, we began working with our Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) clients to submit loan forgiveness applications to the Small Business Administration (SBA) and were pleased with the SBA’s announcement of a streamlined loan forgiveness application for loans $50,000 or less. Of the 3,540 PPP loans we originated, 1,972 loans were for $50,000 or less. Our focus now is to help all of our small business clients successfully complete this forgiveness process. As of mid-October, we had submitted over $100 million in PPP loan forgiveness requests to the SBA. While uncertainty remains concerning the forgiveness process, we anticipate the process to be finished or nearly finished by the end of the second quarter of 2021.

“Last quarter, we reported on COVID-19 related loan modifications across our portfolios. That number peaked at approximately $1 billion and by the close of the quarter over 80% had completed their modification term and did not require further deferral. Clients in certain industries in our loan portfolios though have been negatively impacted more than others. These include transportation (particularly auto rental and charter bus) clients and hotel industry clients. For those, further deferrals were required as these industries slowly return back to more normal operations. We will continue to take a long-term view of working with our clients who need further deferral extensions where appropriate.

“During the third quarter, we saw an increase in nonaccrual loans and leases predominately from our bus segment. The majority of the remaining nonaccrual loans are tied to four customer relationships in our auto and light truck and construction equipment portfolios.

“Throughout the pandemic, our focus has remained on keeping our clients, our colleagues, and families safe so we can deliver the highest level of service. In the spring, we made the decision to provide by-appointment client service in our banking center lobbies to ensure everyone’s safety, both clients and colleagues, allowing us to screen visitors for symptoms, and conduct swift and accurate contract tracing if needed. This approach has served us well and, with a few exceptions, we have made the decision to keep this approach in place for the time being. Our drive-up teller lanes are serving clients well and our ATMs, Online Banking, Mobile App and Telephone Banking are accessible 24/7. We have opened our supermarket banking centers and, in some locations where virus levels are low, we have opened banking facilities where we do not have drive-up teller lanes to conduct transactions at a distance.

“As mentioned earlier this year, we have a dedicated executive pandemic response team that meets regularly and is closely monitoring developments and providing guidance for additional precautions and initiatives. This group will continue to review and analyze data from local health departments to make the best decisions possible for the health and safety of our team members, clients and communities.” Mr. Murphy concluded.

THIRD QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Loans

Average loans and leases of $5.67 billion increased $578.26 million, up 11.36% in the third quarter of 2020 from the year ago quarter and have increased $104.46 million, up 1.88% from the second quarter. Year-to-date average loans and leases of $5.45 billion increased $460.72 million, up 9.24% from the first nine months of 2019. Loan growth is primarily from PPP originations when compared to 2019.

Deposits

Average deposits of $5.89 billion grew $526.04 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, up 9.81% from the year ago quarter and have increased $78.86 million, or 1.36% from the second quarter. Average deposits for the first nine months of 2020 were $5.66 billion, an increase of $427.97 million, up 8.18% from the same period a year ago. Deposit growth is primarily from PPP loan fundings and increased consumer deposit levels compared to 2019.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Third quarter 2020 net interest income of $54.87 million decreased $2.33 million, or 4.07% from the third quarter a year ago and increased $0.87 million, or 1.61% from the previous quarter. For the first nine months of 2020, tax-equivalent net interest income was $164.13 million, a decrease of $4.97 million, or 2.94% compared to the same period a year ago.

Third quarter 2020 net interest margin was 3.19%, a decrease of 48 basis points from the 3.67% for the same period in 2019 and decreased four basis points from the previous quarter. Third quarter 2020 net interest margin on a fully tax-equivalent basis was 3.20%, a decrease of 48 basis points from the 3.68% for the same period in 2019 and was lower by four basis points compared to the previous quarter. The margin continues to experience pressure from the numerous Federal Reserve interest rate decreases during the second half of 2019 and the first three months of 2020. Additionally, PPP loans had a negative impact on the net interest margin of six basis points for the quarter.

Net interest margin for the first nine months of 2020 was 3.32%, a decrease of 40 basis points from the 3.72% for the same period in 2019. Net interest margin on a fully-taxable-equivalent basis for the first nine months of 2020 was 3.33%, a decrease of 41 basis points from the 3.74% for the first nine months of 2019. PPP loans had a negative impact of five basis points on the year-to-date net interest margin.

Noninterest Income

Third quarter 2020 noninterest income of $28.04 million increased $2.28 million, or 8.83% from the third quarter a year ago and increased $2.80 million, or 11.09% from the second quarter of 2020. For the first nine months of 2020, noninterest income was $77.90 million, an increase of $2.35 million, or 3.11% from the same period a year ago.

The growth in noninterest income during the third quarter and first nine months of 2020 compared to a year ago was mainly from improved mortgage financing income driven by gains on a higher volume of loan sales offset by lower service charges on deposit accounts due to fewer overdraft and non-sufficient fund transactions and less equipment rental income due to a reduction in the size of the average equipment rental portfolio. Additionally, we recognized $0.81 million of impairment charges on our mortgage servicing rights during 2020 as prepayment speeds accelerated.

The increase in noninterest income from the second quarter of 2020 was primarily the result of improved mortgage banking income driven by higher margins on loan sales, increased debit card income, and higher service charges on deposit accounts offset by decreased customer swap fees, lower equipment rental income due to a reduction in the size of the average equipment rental portfolio, and reduced trust and wealth advisory fees as a result of seasonal tax activity in the second quarter.

Noninterest Expense

Third quarter 2020 noninterest expense of $47.04 million decreased $0.06 million, or 0.13% from the third quarter a year ago and increased $2.22 million, or 4.95% from the prior quarter. Excluding depreciation on leased equipment, noninterest expenses were up 3.52% from the third quarter a year ago and up 6.72% from the prior quarter. For the first nine months of 2020, noninterest expense was $138.40 million, a decrease of $1.26 million, down 0.90% compared to the same period a year ago.

The increase in noninterest expense from the prior quarter was primarily the result of lower deferred salary expense on PPP loan originations, negative valuation adjustments on repossessed assets and higher professional consulting fees. These increases were offset by lower leased equipment depreciation from a reduction in the average equipment rental portfolio and a decline in general collection and repossession costs.

Credit

The reserve for loan and lease losses as of September 30, 2020 was 2.43% of total loans and leases compared to 2.31% at June 30, 2020 and 2.14% at September 30, 2019. The reserve calculation includes PPP loans which are guaranteed by the SBA. Excluding these loans from the calculation results in a reserve of 2.69% at September 30, 2020 compared to 2.54% at June 30, 2020. Net charge-offs of $3.77 million were recorded for the third quarter of 2020 compared with net recoveries of $0.31 million in the same quarter a year ago and $0.11 million of net recoveries in the prior quarter.

The provision for loan and lease losses was $9.30 million for the third quarter of 2020, an increase of $5.59 million compared with the same period in 2019 and a decrease of $1.07 million from the second quarter of 2020. The ratio of nonperforming assets to loans and leases was 1.33% as of September 30, 2020, compared to 1.20% on June 30, 2020 and 0.34% on September 30, 2019. Excluding PPP loans, the ratio of non-performing assets to loans and leases was 1.48% at September 30, 2020 and 1.33% at June 30, 2020.

Capital

As of September 30, 2020, the common equity-to-assets ratio was 12.04%, compared to 11.74% at June 30, 2020 and 12.15% a year ago. The tangible common equity-to-tangible assets ratio was 11.01% at September 30, 2020 compared to 10.73% at June 30, 2020 and 11.04% a year earlier. The Common Equity Tier 1 ratio, calculated under banking regulatory guidelines, was 12.92% at September 30, 2020 compared to 12.76% at June 30, 2020 and 12.26% a year ago. All of the September 30, 2020 calculations except the regulatory capital ratios are impacted by the inclusion of PPP loan balances at the close of the quarter. There were no shares repurchased for treasury during 2020.

ABOUT 1ST SOURCE CORPORATION

1st Source common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under “SRCE” and appears in the National Market System tables in many daily newspapers under the code name “1st Src.” Since 1863, 1st Source has been committed to the success of its clients, individuals, businesses and the communities it serves. For more information, visit www.1stsource.com.

1st Source serves the northern half of Indiana and southwest Michigan and is the largest locally controlled financial institution headquartered in the area. While delivering a comprehensive range of consumer and commercial banking services through its community bank offices, 1st Source has distinguished itself with highly personalized services. 1st Source Bank also competes for business nationally by offering specialized financing services for new and used private and cargo aircraft, automobiles for leasing and rental agencies, medium and heavy duty trucks, and construction equipment. The Corporation includes 79 banking centers, 18 1st Source Bank Specialty Finance Group locations nationwide, eight Wealth Advisory Services locations and ten 1st Source Insurance offices.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Except for historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this document express “forward-looking statements.” Generally, the words “believe,” “contemplate,” “seek,” “plan,” “possible,” “assume,” “expect,” “intend,” “targeted,” “continue,” “remain,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “project,” “will,” “should,” “indicate,” “would,” “may” and similar expressions indicate forward-looking statements. Those statements, including statements, projections, estimates or assumptions concerning future events or performance, and other statements that are other than statements of historical fact, are subject to material risks and uncertainties. 1st Source cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made.

1st Source may make other written or oral forward-looking statements from time to time. Readers are advised that various important factors could cause 1st Source’s actual results or circumstances for future periods to differ materially from those anticipated or projected in such forward-looking statements. Such factors, among others, include changes in laws, regulations or accounting principles generally accepted in the United States; 1st Source’s competitive position within its markets served; increasing consolidation within the banking industry; unforeseen changes in interest rates; unforeseen downturns in the local, regional or national economies or in the industries in which 1st Source has credit concentrations; and other risks discussed in 1st Source’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K, which filings are available from the SEC. 1st Source undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The accounting and reporting policies of 1st Source conform to generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) in the United States and prevailing practices in the banking industry. However, certain non-GAAP performance measures are used by management to evaluate and measure the Company’s performance. Although these non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by investors to evaluate a financial institution, they have limitations as analytical tools, and should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for analyses of results as reported under GAAP. These include taxable-equivalent net interest income (including its individual components), net interest margin (including its individual components), the efficiency ratio, tangible common equity-to-tangible assets ratio and tangible book value per common share. Management believes that these measures provide users of the Company’s financial information a more meaningful view of the performance of the interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities and of the Company’s operating efficiency. Other financial holding companies may define or calculate these measures differently.

Management reviews yields on certain asset categories and the net interest margin of the Company and its banking subsidiaries on a fully taxable-equivalent (“FTE”) basis. In this non-GAAP presentation, net interest income is adjusted to reflect tax-exempt interest income on an equivalent before-tax basis. This measure ensures comparability of net interest income arising from both taxable and tax-exempt sources. Net interest income on a FTE basis is also used in the calculation of the Company’s efficiency ratio. The efficiency ratio, which is calculated by dividing non-interest expense by total taxable-equivalent net revenue (less securities gains or losses and lease depreciation), measures how much it costs to produce one dollar of revenue. Securities gains or losses and lease depreciation are excluded from this calculation to better match revenue from daily operations to operational expenses. Management considers the tangible common equity-to-tangible assets ratio and tangible book value per common share as useful measurements of the Company’s equity.

See the table marked “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of certain non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company with their most closely related GAAP measures.

1st SOURCE CORPORATION 3rd QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited - Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 AVERAGE BALANCES Assets $ 7,281,542 $ 7,185,406 $ 6,620,880 $ 7,026,956 $ 6,467,547 Earning assets 6,841,720 6,727,011 6,190,264 6,584,451 6,052,686 Investments 1,057,780 1,045,310 1,024,250 1,044,625 1,004,463 Loans and leases 5,669,615 5,565,160 5,091,358 5,445,213 4,984,498 Deposits 5,889,434 5,810,578 5,363,391 5,658,309 5,230,335 Interest bearing liabilities 4,553,503 4,580,419 4,493,376 4,516,627 4,426,489 Common shareholders’ equity 876,992 862,209 809,279 861,366 791,438 Total equity 913,926 891,606 819,734 891,129 796,767 INCOME STATEMENT DATA Net interest income $ 54,868 $ 54,001 $ 57,195 $ 163,713 $ 168,570 Net interest income - FTE(1) 54,996 54,138 57,362 164,129 169,096 Provision for loan and lease losses 9,303 10,375 3,717 31,031 12,882 Noninterest income 28,041 25,241 25,765 77,904 75,553 Noninterest expense 47,043 44,825 47,106 138,403 139,663 Net income 20,054 18,526 24,448 54,998 70,061 Net income available to common shareholders 20,058 18,502 24,438 54,973 70,019 PER SHARE DATA Basic net income per common share $ 0.78 $ 0.72 $ 0.95 $ 2.14 $ 2.72 Diluted net income per common share 0.78 0.72 0.95 2.14 2.72 Common cash dividends declared 0.28 0.28 0.27 0.85 0.81 Book value per common share(2) 34.35 33.85 31.88 34.35 31.88 Tangible book value per common share(1) 31.06 30.57 28.59 31.06 28.59 Market value - High 38.26 38.70 48.31 52.16 50.15 Market value - Low 28.72 26.72 42.31 26.07 39.11 Basic weighted average common shares outstanding 25,552,374 25,540,855 25,520,035 25,538,910 25,630,771 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 25,552,374 25,540,855 25,520,035 25,538,910 25,630,771 KEY RATIOS Return on average assets 1.10 % 1.04 % 1.46 % 1.05 % 1.45 % Return on average common shareholders’ equity 9.10 8.63 11.98 8.52 11.83 Average common shareholders’ equity to average assets 12.04 12.00 12.22 12.26 12.24 End of period tangible common equity to tangible assets(1) 11.01 10.73 11.04 11.01 11.04 Risk-based capital - Common Equity Tier 1(3) 12.92 12.76 12.26 12.92 12.26 Risk-based capital - Tier 1(3) 14.48 14.32 13.33 14.48 13.33 Risk-based capital - Total(3) 15.74 15.58 14.59 15.74 14.59 Net interest margin 3.19 3.23 3.67 3.32 3.72 Net interest margin - FTE(1) 3.20 3.24 3.68 3.33 3.74 Efficiency ratio: expense to revenue 56.74 56.57 56.78 57.28 57.21 Efficiency ratio: expense to revenue - adjusted(1) 54.18 53.63 53.44 54.53 53.57 Net charge offs (recoveries) to average loans and leases 0.26 (0.01) (0.02) 0.13 0.12 Loan and lease loss reserve to loans and leases 2.43 2.31 2.14 2.43 2.14 Nonperforming assets to loans and leases 1.33 1.20 0.34 1.33 0.34 September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 END OF PERIOD BALANCES Assets $ 7,290,949 $ 7,365,146 $ 6,735,118 $ 6,622,776 $ 6,691,070 Loans and leases 5,627,036 5,692,322 5,129,514 5,085,527 5,099,546 Deposits 5,896,855 5,993,456 5,275,911 5,357,326 5,391,679 Reserve for loan and lease losses 136,817 131,283 120,798 111,254 108,941 Goodwill and intangible assets 83,953 83,959 83,964 83,971 83,978 Common shareholders’ equity 877,754 864,995 850,897 828,277 813,167 Total equity 915,015 901,653 877,302 848,636 833,042 ASSET QUALITY Loans and leases past due 90 days or more $ 81 $ 256 $ 191 $ 309 $ 311 Nonaccrual loans and leases 70,595 62,800 26,301 9,789 10,188 Other real estate 303 303 362 522 629 Repossessions 4,639 6,132 9,020 8,623 6,610 Equipment owned under operating leases 136 57 — — — Total nonperforming assets $ 75,754 $ 69,548 $ 35,874 $ 19,243 $ 17,738

(1) See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for more information on this performance measure/ratio.

(2) Calculated as common shareholders’ equity divided by common shares outstanding at the end of the period.

(3) Calculated under banking regulatory guidelines.

1st SOURCE CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION (Unaudited - Dollars in thousands) September 30, June 30, December 31, September 30, 2020 2020 2019 2019 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 62,575 $ 67,591 $ 67,215 $ 94,160 Federal funds sold and interest bearing deposits with other banks 91,641 112,645 16,150 33,325 Investment securities available-for-sale 1,083,427 1,055,797 1,040,583 1,032,185 Other investments 27,674 30,619 28,414 28,404 Mortgages held for sale 20,990 36,508 20,277 28,654 Loans and leases, net of unearned discount: Commercial and agricultural 1,681,519 1,710,712 1,132,791 1,175,936 Auto and light truck 527,582 563,606 588,807 612,921 Medium and heavy duty truck 271,248 284,432 294,824 289,925 Aircraft 806,162 782,160 784,040 805,568 Construction equipment 723,596 739,027 705,451 685,696 Commercial real estate 961,550 942,971 908,177 858,402 Residential real estate and home equity 519,881 531,972 532,003 531,630 Consumer 135,498 137,442 139,434 139,468 Total loans and leases 5,627,036 5,692,322 5,085,527 5,099,546 Reserve for loan and lease losses (136,817 ) (131,283 ) (111,254 ) (108,941 ) Net loans and leases 5,490,219 5,561,039 4,974,273 4,990,605 Equipment owned under operating leases, net 79,703 86,183 111,684 119,171 Net premises and equipment 49,933 51,486 52,219 51,680 Goodwill and intangible assets 83,953 83,959 83,971 83,978 Accrued income and other assets 300,834 279,319 227,990 228,908 Total assets $ 7,290,949 $ 7,365,146 $ 6,622,776 $ 6,691,070 LIABILITIES Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 1,720,768 $ 1,684,102 $ 1,216,834 $ 1,246,063 Interest-bearing deposits: Interest-bearing demand 1,885,771 1,866,415 1,677,200 1,605,602 Savings 992,320 942,891 814,794 820,409 Time 1,297,996 1,500,048 1,648,498 1,719,605 Total interest-bearing deposits 4,176,087 4,309,354 4,140,492 4,145,616 Total deposits 5,896,855 5,993,456 5,357,326 5,391,679 Short-term borrowings: Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase 158,834 169,483 120,459 139,417 Other short-term borrowings 6,740 7,536 25,434 57,734 Total short-term borrowings 165,574 177,019 145,893 197,151 Long-term debt and mandatorily redeemable securities 81,659 81,760 71,639 71,520 Subordinated notes 58,764 58,764 58,764 58,764 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 173,082 152,494 140,518 138,914 Total liabilities 6,375,934 6,463,493 5,774,140 5,858,028 SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Preferred stock; no par value

Authorized 10,000,000 shares; none issued or outstanding — — — — Common stock; no par value Authorized 40,000,000 shares; issued 28,205,674 shares at September 30, 2020,

June 30, 2020, December 31, 2019, and September 30, 2019, respectively 436,538 436,538 436,538 436,538 Retained earnings 497,419 484,491 463,269 448,715 Cost of common stock in treasury (2,652,030, 2,655,319, 2,696,200, and 2,696,918

shares at September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020, December 31, 2019, and

September 30, 2019, respectively) (75,861 ) (75,922 ) (76,702 ) (76,716 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 19,658 19,888 5,172 4,630 Total shareholders’ equity 877,754 864,995 828,277 813,167 Noncontrolling interests 37,261 36,658 20,359 19,875 Total equity 915,015 901,653 848,636 833,042 Total liabilities and equity $ 7,290,949 $ 7,365,146 $ 6,622,776 $ 6,691,070

1st SOURCE CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited - Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Interest income: Loans and leases $ 58,318 $ 58,815 $ 66,807 $ 178,659 $ 195,089 Investment securities, taxable 4,103 4,487 5,056 14,140 15,757 Investment securities, tax-exempt 207 232 316 703 1,054 Other 289 316 497 951 1,434 Total interest income 62,917 63,850 72,676 194,453 213,334 Interest expense: Deposits 6,532 8,265 13,524 25,648 37,972 Short-term borrowings 83 90 293 427 1,764 Subordinated notes 824 835 914 2,543 2,770 Long-term debt and mandatorily redeemable securities 610 659 750 2,122 2,258 Total interest expense 8,049 9,849 15,481 30,740 44,764 Net interest income 54,868 54,001 57,195 163,713 168,570 Provision for loan and lease losses 9,303 10,375 3,717 31,031 12,882 Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses 45,565 43,626 53,478 132,682 155,688 Noninterest income: Trust and wealth advisory 5,153 5,589 4,982 15,590 15,423 Service charges on deposit accounts 2,336 1,910 2,892 6,851 8,175 Debit card 4,019 3,601 3,727 10,993 10,616 Mortgage banking 6,474 3,315 1,362 12,125 3,297 Insurance commissions 1,825 1,695 1,603 5,401 5,295 Equipment rental 5,593 5,990 7,578 18,213 23,369 (Losses) gains on investment securities available-for-sale — (1 ) — 279 — Other 2,641 3,142 3,621 8,452 9,378 Total noninterest income 28,041 25,241 25,765 77,904 75,553 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 25,609 23,999 24,434 74,009 71,716 Net occupancy 2,512 2,504 2,635 7,737 7,888 Furniture and equipment 6,247 6,258 6,027 18,912 18,340 Depreciation – leased equipment 4,694 5,142 6,198 15,263 19,122 Professional fees 2,041 1,258 1,603 4,741 4,907 Supplies and communication 1,305 1,390 1,643 4,329 4,744 FDIC and other insurance 868 599 260 1,755 1,513 Business development and marketing 923 1,121 1,844 3,403 4,471 Loan and lease collection and repossession 1,054 838 697 2,655 2,288 Other 1,790 1,716 1,765 5,599 4,674 Total noninterest expense 47,043 44,825 47,106 138,403 139,663 Income before income taxes 26,563 24,042 32,137 72,183 91,578 Income tax expense 6,509 5,516 7,689 17,185 21,517 Net income 20,054 18,526 24,448 54,998 70,061 Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests 4 (24 ) (10 ) (25 ) (42 ) Net income available to common shareholders $ 20,058 $ 18,502 $ 24,438 $ 54,973 $ 70,019 Per common share: Basic net income per common share $ 0.78 $ 0.72 $ 0.95 $ 2.14 $ 2.72 Diluted net income per common share $ 0.78 $ 0.72 $ 0.95 $ 2.14 $ 2.72 Cash dividends $ 0.28 $ 0.28 $ 0.27 $ 0.85 $ 0.81 Basic weighted average common shares outstanding 25,552,374 25,540,855 25,520,035 25,538,910 25,630,771 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 25,552,374 25,540,855 25,520,035 25,538,910 25,630,771

1st SOURCE CORPORATION DISTRIBUTION OF ASSETS, LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY INTEREST RATES AND INTEREST DIFFERENTIAL (Unaudited - Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Average

Balance Interest

Income/Expense Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Interest

Income/Expense Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Interest

Income/Expense Yield/

Rate ASSETS Investment securities available-for-sale: Taxable $ 1,012,703 $ 4,103 1.61 % $ 995,776 $ 4,487 1.81 % $ 959,104 $ 5,056 2.09 % Tax exempt(1) 45,077 257 2.26 % 49,534 286 2.32 % 65,146 388 2.36 % Mortgages held for sale 26,327 186 2.81 % 27,016 198 2.95 % 19,888 190 3.79 % Loans and leases, net of unearned discount(1) 5,669,615 58,210 4.08 % 5,565,160 58,700 4.24 % 5,091,358 66,712 5.20 % Other investments 87,998 289 1.31 % 89,525 316 1.42 % 54,768 497 3.60 % Total earning assets(1) 6,841,720 63,045 3.67 % 6,727,011 63,987 3.83 % 6,190,264 72,843 4.67 % Cash and due from banks 72,474 73,523 66,046 Reserve for loan and lease losses (134,824 ) (124,186 ) (106,559 ) Other assets 502,172 509,058 471,129 Total assets $ 7,281,542 $ 7,185,406 $ 6,620,880 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Interest-bearing deposits $ 4,225,299 $ 6,532 0.62 % $ 4,248,478 $ 8,265 0.78 % $ 4,174,746 $ 13,524 1.29 % Short-term borrowings 187,912 83 0.18 % 191,411 90 0.19 % 188,562 293 0.62 % Subordinated notes 58,764 824 5.58 % 58,764 835 5.71 % 58,764 914 6.17 % Long-term debt and mandatorily redeemable securities 81,528 610 2.98 % 81,766 659 3.24 % 71,304 750 4.17 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 4,553,503 8,049 0.70 % 4,580,419 9,849 0.86 % 4,493,376 15,481 1.37 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,664,135 1,562,100 1,188,645 Other liabilities 149,978 151,281 119,125 Shareholders’ equity 876,992 862,209 809,279 Noncontrolling interests 36,934 29,397 10,455 Total liabilities and equity $ 7,281,542 $ 7,185,406 $ 6,620,880 Less: Fully tax-equivalent adjustments (128 ) (137 ) (167 ) Net interest income/margin (GAAP-derived)(1) $ 54,868 3.19 % $ 54,001 3.23 % $ 57,195 3.67 % Fully tax-equivalent adjustments 128 137 167 Net interest income/margin - FTE(1) $ 54,996 3.20 % $ 54,138 3.24 % $ 57,362 3.68 % (1) See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for more information on this performance measure/ratio.

1st SOURCE CORPORATION DISTRIBUTION OF ASSETS, LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY INTEREST RATES AND INTEREST DIFFERENTIAL (Unaudited - Dollars in thousands) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Average

Balance Interest

Income/Expense Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Interest

Income/Expense Yield/

Rate ASSETS Investment securities available-for-sale: Taxable $ 994,035 $ 14,140 1.90 % $ 932,779 $ 15,757 2.26 % Tax exempt(1) 50,590 868 2.29 % 71,684 1,297 2.42 % Mortgages held for sale 21,563 480 2.97 % 13,616 418 4.10 % Loans and leases, net of unearned discount(1) 5,445,213 178,430 4.38 % 4,984,498 194,954 5.23 % Other investments 73,050 951 1.74 % 50,109 1,434 3.83 % Total earning assets(1) 6,584,451 194,869 3.95 % 6,052,686 213,860 4.72 % Cash and due from banks 70,475 65,801 Reserve for loan and lease losses (123,790) (103,699) Other assets 495,820 452,759 Total assets $ 7,026,956 $ 6,467,547 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Interest-bearing deposits 4,183,502 25,648 0.82 % 4,083,140 37,972 1.24 % Short-term borrowings 193,934 427 0.29 % 213,551 1,764 1.10 % Subordinated notes 58,764 2,543 5.78 % 58,764 2,770 6.30 % Long-term debt and mandatorily redeemable securities 80,427 2,122 3.52 % 71,034 2,258 4.25 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 4,516,627 30,740 0.91 % 4,426,489 44,764 1.35 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,474,807 1,147,195 Other liabilities 144,393 97,096 Shareholders’ equity 861,366 791,438 Noncontrolling interests 29,763 5,329 Total liabilities and equity $ 7,026,956 $ 6,467,547 Less: Fully tax-equivalent adjustments (416) (526) Net interest income/margin (GAAP-derived)(1) $ 163,713 3.32 % $ 168,570 3.72 % Fully tax-equivalent adjustments 416 526 Net interest income/margin - FTE(1) $ 164,129 3.33 % $ 169,096 3.74 % (1) See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for more information on this performance measure/ratio.

1st SOURCE CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited - Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Calculation of Net Interest Margin (A) Interest income (GAAP) $ 62,917 $ 63,850 $ 72,676 $ 194,453 $ 213,334 Fully tax-equivalent adjustments: (B) – Loans and leases 78 83 95 251 283 (C) – Tax exempt investment securities 50 54 72 165 243 (D) Interest income – FTE (A+B+C) 63,045 63,987 72,843 194,869 213,860 (E) Interest expense (GAAP) 8,049 9,849 15,481 30,740 44,764 (F) Net interest income (GAAP) (A-E) 54,868 54,001 57,195 163,713 168,570 (G) Net interest income - FTE (D-E) 54,996 54,138 57,362 164,129 169,096 (H) Annualization factor 3.978 4.022 3.967 1.336 1.337 (I) Total earning assets $ 6,841,720 $ 6,727,011 $ 6,190,264 $ 6,584,451 $ 6,052,686 Net interest margin (GAAP-derived) (F*H)/I 3.19 % 3.23 % 3.67 % 3.32 % 3.72 % Net interest margin – FTE (G*H)/I 3.20 % 3.24 % 3.68 % 3.33 % 3.74 % Calculation of Efficiency Ratio (F) Net interest income (GAAP) $ 54,868 $ 54,001 $ 57,195 $ 163,713 $ 168,570 (G) Net interest income – FTE 54,996 54,138 57,362 164,129 169,096 (J) Plus: noninterest income (GAAP) 28,041 25,241 25,765 77,904 75,553 (K) Less: gains/losses on investment securities and partnership investments (177) (248) (374) (938) (521) (L) Less: depreciation – leased equipment (4,694) (5,142) (6,198) (15,263) (19,122) (M) Total net revenue (GAAP) (F+J) 82,909 79,242 82,960 241,617 244,123 (N) Total net revenue – adjusted (G+J–K–L) 78,166 73,989 76,555 225,832 225,006 (O) Noninterest expense (GAAP) 47,043 44,825 47,106 138,403 139,663 (L) Less:depreciation – leased equipment (4,694) (5,142) (6,198) (15,263) (19,122) (P) Noninterest expense – adjusted (O–L) 42,349 39,683 40,908 123,140 120,541 Efficiency ratio (GAAP-derived) (O/M) 56.74 % 56.57 % 56.78 % 57.28 % 57.21 % Efficiency ratio – adjusted (P/N) 54.18 % 53.63 % 53.44 % 54.53 % 53.57 % End of Period September 30, June 30, September 30, 2020 2020 2019 Calculation of Tangible Common Equity-to-Tangible Assets Ratio (Q) Total common shareholders’ equity (GAAP) $ 877,754 $ 864,995 $ 813,167 (R) Less: goodwill and intangible assets (83,953) (83,959) (83,978) (S) Total tangible common shareholders’ equity (Q–R) $ 793,801 $ 781,036 $ 729,189 (T) Total assets (GAAP) 7,290,949 7,365,146 6,691,070 (R) Less: goodwill and intangible assets (83,953) (83,959) (83,978) (U) Total tangible assets (T–R) $ 7,206,996 $ 7,281,187 $ 6,607,092 Common equity-to-assets ratio (GAAP-derived) (Q/T) 12.04 % 11.74 % 12.15 % Tangible common equity-to-tangible assets ratio (S/U) 11.01 % 10.73 % 11.04 % Calculation of Tangible Book Value per Common Share (Q) Total common shareholders’ equity (GAAP) $ 877,754 $ 864,995 $ 813,167 (V) Actual common shares outstanding 25,553,644 25,550,355 25,508,756 Book value per common share (GAAP-derived) (Q/V)*1000 $ 34.35 $ 33.85 $ 31.88 Tangible common book value per share (S/V)*1000 $ 31.06 $ 30.57 $ 28.59

