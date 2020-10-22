 

Outset Medical to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Wednesday, November 11, 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.10.2020   

Outset Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: OM) (“Outset”), a medical technology company pioneering a first-of-its-kind technology to reduce the cost and complexity of dialysis, today announced that it will release financial results for the third quarter of 2020 after the close of trading on Wednesday, November 11, 2020.

On the same day, at 2:00 pm Pacific Time (5:00 pm Eastern Time) Leslie Trigg, Chief Executive Officer, and Rebecca Chambers, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to discuss financial and operating results.

Conference Call Details

The conference call will begin at 2:00 pm Pacific Time (5:00 pm Eastern Time) on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. Interested parties may access the live teleconference by dialing (833) 614-1409 for domestic callers or (914) 987-7130 for international callers, followed by conference ID: 1960049. A live and archived webcast of the event will be available on the “Investors” section of the Outset website at https://investors.outsetmedical.com/.

About Outset Medical, Inc.

Outset is a medical technology company pioneering a first-of-its-kind technology to reduce the cost and complexity of dialysis. The Tablo Hemodialysis System, FDA cleared for use from the hospital to the home, represents a significant technological advancement that transforms the dialysis experience for patients and operationally simplifies it for providers. Tablo serves as a single enterprise solution that can be utilized across the continuum of care, allowing dialysis to be delivered anytime, anywhere and by anyone. The integration of water purification and on-demand dialysate production enables Tablo to serve as a dialysis clinic on wheels, with 2-way wireless data transmission and a proprietary data analytics platform powering a new holistic approach to dialysis care.

