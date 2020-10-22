Personalis to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 5, 2020

Personalis, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSNL), a leader in advanced genomics for cancer, today announced it will release its third quarter 2020 financial results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5, 2020. In conjunction with the release, the Company will host a conference call and webcast that day at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results and recent highlights.

Interested parties may access the live call via telephone by dialing (866) 220-8061 for domestic callers or (470) 495-9168 for international callers, using conference ID: 9697771. The live webinar of the call may be accessed by visiting the Events section of the company's website at investors.personalis.com. A replay of the webinar will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call and will be archived on the company's website.