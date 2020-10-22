BigCommerce Announces 2020 Partner Awards Winners

This year, the BigCommerce Partner Awards feature 17 total categories whose applicants are evaluated by a panel of BigCommerce employees and executives. For the first time, the 2020 BigCommerce Partner Awards will recognize three winners for each award based on their accomplishments respective to the geographic region in which they operate — Americas, APAC or EMEA.

BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC), a leading open SaaS ecommerce platform for fast-growing and established brands, announced the winners of the 2020 BigCommerce Partner Awards today at its Flagship Partner Summit. Now in its third year, the annual awards program recognizes top-performing partners among BigCommerce’s global network of more than 2,000 agency and 800 technology partners for their exceptional work empowering BigCommerce merchants to build, innovate and grow their businesses.

“BigCommerce’s partner-first philosophy is not only what differentiates our platform from other industry leaders, it also makes our annual Partner Awards especially meaningful — both for the company and our global ecosystem of world-class partners,” said Russell Klein, chief commercial officer at BigCommerce. “On behalf of BigCommerce employees around the world, I’m proud to congratulate this year’s Partner Awards winners, and we thank them for their ongoing commitment to accelerating our merchants' growth.”

The 2020 BigCommerce Partner Awards highlight the most successful and forward-thinking agency partners across nine unique categories. This year’s winners include:

Agency Partner of the Year: Awarded to Certified BigCommerce agency partners that have brought new, high-growth merchants to BigCommerce over the last year

Winners: Americas: Mak Digital Design; APAC: Matter Design & Digital; EMEA: Space 48

B2B Excellence Award: Awarded to agency partners that consistently demonstrate the ability to meet the complex needs of BigCommerce’s B2B merchants

Winners: Americas: Guidance; APAC: Moustache Republic; EMEA: 5874 Commerce

Creative Problem Solving Award: Awarded to agency partners with an exceptional talent for using creative problem solving to create powerful online shopping experiences

Winners: Americas: Americaneagle.com; APAC: 33 Bondi; EMEA: Like Digital

Excellence in Delivery: Awarded to agency partners that consistently demonstrate the ability to successfully launch their clients’ BigCommerce storefronts on-time and within budget, with high levels of customer satisfaction