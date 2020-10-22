 

BigCommerce Announces 2020 Partner Awards Winners

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.10.2020, 22:00  |  33   |   |   

BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC), a leading open SaaS ecommerce platform for fast-growing and established brands, announced the winners of the 2020 BigCommerce Partner Awards today at its Flagship Partner Summit. Now in its third year, the annual awards program recognizes top-performing partners among BigCommerce’s global network of more than 2,000 agency and 800 technology partners for their exceptional work empowering BigCommerce merchants to build, innovate and grow their businesses.

This year, the BigCommerce Partner Awards feature 17 total categories whose applicants are evaluated by a panel of BigCommerce employees and executives. For the first time, the 2020 BigCommerce Partner Awards will recognize three winners for each award based on their accomplishments respective to the geographic region in which they operate — Americas, APAC or EMEA.

“BigCommerce’s partner-first philosophy is not only what differentiates our platform from other industry leaders, it also makes our annual Partner Awards especially meaningful — both for the company and our global ecosystem of world-class partners,” said Russell Klein, chief commercial officer at BigCommerce. “On behalf of BigCommerce employees around the world, I’m proud to congratulate this year’s Partner Awards winners, and we thank them for their ongoing commitment to accelerating our merchants' growth.”

The 2020 BigCommerce Partner Awards highlight the most successful and forward-thinking agency partners across nine unique categories. This year’s winners include:

Agency Partner of the Year: Awarded to Certified BigCommerce agency partners that have brought new, high-growth merchants to BigCommerce over the last year
 Winners: Americas: Mak Digital Design; APAC: Matter Design & Digital; EMEA: Space 48

B2B Excellence Award: Awarded to agency partners that consistently demonstrate the ability to meet the complex needs of BigCommerce’s B2B merchants
 Winners: Americas: Guidance; APAC: Moustache Republic; EMEA: 5874 Commerce

Creative Problem Solving Award: Awarded to agency partners with an exceptional talent for using creative problem solving to create powerful online shopping experiences
 Winners: Americas: Americaneagle.com; APAC: 33 Bondi; EMEA: Like Digital

Excellence in Delivery: Awarded to agency partners that consistently demonstrate the ability to successfully launch their clients’ BigCommerce storefronts on-time and within budget, with high levels of customer satisfaction

Seite 1 von 3
BigCommerce Holdings Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Gilead’s Antiviral Veklury (remdesivir) for Treatment ...
AT&T Reports Third-Quarter Results
InVivo Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $15.0 Million Public Offering
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN) on ...
ImmunityBio, NantKwest Announce First Patient Dosed in Phase 1 Clinical Trial of Second-Generation ...
The Old Gods Return to Hearthstone in Madness at the Darkmoon Faire, Available November 17
Alibaba Group Will Announce September Quarter 2020 Results on November 5, 2020
Eurofins Reports Very Strong Performance With Organic Growth Exceeding 22% in Q3 2020 and Sets New ...
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Logitech’s Q2 Sales Grow 75%, Operating Income Up Over 300%
ROSEN Reminds Nikola Corporation Investors of Important November 16 Deadline in First Filed ...
Astrotech Subsidiary and Cleveland Clinic Partner to Develop a Rapid COVID-19 Breath Test
Oddo BHF Initiates Coverage of Carbios with a Buy Recommendation
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Gilead’s Antiviral Veklury (remdesivir) for Treatment ...
Velodyne to Register Underlying Shares to Facilitate Warrant Conversion
IBM Reports 2020 Third-Quarter Results
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.10.20
BigCommerce to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 5, 2020
12.10.20
US-Markt: Amazon, Apple, Simulations Plus, BigCommerce, Twitter, Alibaba, JD.com, AstraZeneca, Regeneron
24.09.20
IDC MarketScape Names BigCommerce a Leader in B2C Digital Commerce