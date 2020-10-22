 

Employers Holdings, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results; Declares Fourth Quarter 2020 Cash Dividend of $0.25 per Share

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.10.2020, 22:02  |  38   |   |   

Employers Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE:EIG), a holding company with subsidiaries that are specialty providers of workers' compensation insurance and services focused on select, small businesses engaged in low-to-medium hazard industries, today reported financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Financial Highlights

  • Net income of $31.1 million, or $1.05 per diluted share;
  • Adjusted net income of $14.1 million, or $0.48 per diluted share;
  • Net realized and unrealized gains on investments recorded through the income statement of $19.1 million;
  • Net investment income of $18.5 million, down 17% year-over-year;
  • Net premiums earned of $144.4 million, down 18% year-over-year;
  • Favorable prior year loss reserve development on voluntary business of $15.0 million, versus $20.0 million a year ago;
  • The Company repurchased 314,241 shares of its common stock at an average price of $29.75 per share;
  • Book value per share including the Deferred Gain of $44.62, up 3.3% for the quarter including dividends declared.

Management Commentary

Chief Executive Officer Douglas Dirks commented: “During the third quarter, we delivered a 5% annualized return on adjusted equity and a 13% annualized increase in our book value per share including the deferred gain. Each represents a solid result given the ongoing negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy and on small businesses specifically. Although our operating results for the third quarter were good, considering the challenging macro-economic environment, our top line continues to be adversely impacted by a meaningful decrease in new business premium, principally related to our larger accounts. We have concluded that we cannot achieve acceptable margins on many of these accounts and have returned the businesses that does not meet our pricing objectives back to the market.

Our new business writings were down sharply earlier in the year, but have rebounded since June. We are currently experiencing significant year-over-year increases in new business submissions and binds in nearly all the states in which we operate, with the notable exception of California which continues to lag all other states. Despite the increases in new business that we have experienced year-to-date, our new business premium has fallen, driven primarily by a significant decline in policies with premium greater than $25,000.

The increase in new business activity we are seeing today is an encouraging sign that many of our targeted businesses have reopened and are resuming their operations, and that the significant investments we have made in delivering a superior customer experience for our agents and insureds are contributing to growth in our business in an unprecedentedly challenging time. We continue to actively manage our underwriting expenses with a view towards maintaining our target expense ratios despite the meaningful reductions in earned premium we have experienced thus far this year. We continue to believe that the COVID-19 pandemic will likely be more of a premium event than a capital event.

Mr. Dirks continued, “Our balance sheet and income statement were each favorably impacted by $27 million of pretax investment gains arising during the quarter, thanks to the further recovery in the financial markets. We were also successful in terms of managing our capital. During the quarter we repurchased $9 million of our common stock and, year-to-date, we have returned $107 million to our shareholders through share repurchases and regular quarterly dividends. Our balance sheet and capital position remain strong and supportive of our aggressive business objectives."

Summary of Third Quarter 2020 Operating Results

(All comparisons vs. third quarter 2019, unless noted otherwise).

Gross premiums written were $131.3 million, a decrease of 21%. The decrease was primarily due to declines in new business premium, particularly in California, and a reduction in our estimated final audit premium accruals. Net premiums earned were $144.4 million, a decrease of 18% year-over-year.

Losses and loss adjustment expenses were $77.1 million, a decrease of 17%. The Company recognized $15.0 million of favorable prior year loss reserve development on voluntary business during the current period versus $20.0 million of favorable prior year loss reserve development a year ago.

Commission expenses were $19.4 million, a decrease of 11%. The decrease was primarily due to the decrease in earned premiums.

Underwriting and general and administrative expenses were $46.4 million, an increase of 2%. The increase was largely the result of higher premium taxes, assessments and bad debt expenses.

Net investment income was $18.5 million, a decrease of 17%. The decrease was primarily due to lower bond yields and an increase in the amortization of bond premiums associated with the Company's residential mortgage-backed securities, which resulted from an acceleration in near-term mortgage loan prepayment speed assumptions.

Income tax expense was $7.2 million (19% effective rate) versus $8.1 million (20% effective rate). The decrease in the effective rate was due primarily to having a higher proportion of tax-advantaged income to total pre-tax income than a year ago.

The Company’s book value per share of $40.16 and book value per share including the Deferred Gain of $44.62 increased by 3.8% and 3.3% during the third quarter of 2020, respectively, each computed after taking into account dividends declared. These measures were favorably impacted during the current period by $13.6 million of net after tax unrealized gains arising from equity securities and other investments (which are reflected on the income statement) and $8.0 million of after tax unrealized gains arising from fixed maturity securities (which are reflected on the balance sheet).

Summary of Results by Segment

(see page 14 of the Financial Supplement for a description of our reportable segments. All comparisons vs. third quarter 2019, unless noted otherwise).

Employers Segment

The Employers segment reported net income before income taxes of $42.8 million versus $46.8 million.

Highlights included the following:

Underwriting income of $6.9 million versus $22.5 million;

Combined ratio of 95.2% versus 87.3%;

Current accident year loss and LAE ratio of 65.3% versus 65.6%;

Favorable prior year loss reserve development of 10.2 percentage points versus 11.4 percentage points;

Commission expense ratio of 13.4% versus 12.5%;

Underwriting expense ratio of 26.7% versus 20.6%;

Net investment income of $17.5 million versus $21.4 million; and

Net realized and unrealized gains on investments recorded through the income statement of $19.2 million versus $2.6 million.

Cerity Segment

The Cerity segment reported a net loss before income taxes of $3.2 million versus $3.8 million, and an underwriting loss of $3.9 million versus $4.1 million.

Corporate and Other

Corporate and Other activities reported a net loss before income taxes of $1.3 million versus $2.1 million.

Highlights included the following:

LPT amortization, which served to reduce losses and LAE, of $2.5 million versus $2.3 million;

Net investment income of $0.2 million versus $0.7 million; and

General and administrative expenses of $4.0 million versus $5.0 million.

Share Repurchases and Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividend Declaration

During the third quarter of 2020, the Company repurchased 314,241 shares of its common stock at an average price of $29.75 per share. During the period from October 1, 2020 through October 16, 2020, the Company repurchased a further 50,542 shares of its common shares at an average price of $30.70 per share. The Company currently has a remaining share repurchase authorization of $44.2 million.

On October 21, 2020, the Board of Directors declared a fourth quarter 2020 dividend of $0.25 per share. The dividend is payable on November 18, 2020 to stockholders of record as of November 4, 2020.

Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

The Company will host a conference call on Friday, October 23, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time / 8:00 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time.

To participate in the live conference call by telephone, dial +1 (888) 364-8443 or +1 (484) 747-6630 and use the conference call access code 3787131.

The webcast will be accessible on the Company’s web site at www.employers.com through the “Investors” link. An archived version of the webcast will remain on the Company’s web site for up to seven days following the live call. To listen to a recording of the call by telephone, dial +1 (855) 859-2056 or +1 (404) 537-3406 and use the conference call access code 3787131.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to GAAP

The information in this press release should be read in conjunction with the Financial Supplement that is attached to this press release and is available on our website.

Within this earnings release we present various financial measures, some of which are “Non-GAAP financial measures” as defined in Regulation G pursuant to Section 401 of the Sarbanes - Oxley Act of 2002. A description of these Non-GAAP financial measures, as well as a reconciliation of such Non-GAAP measures to our most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is included in the attached Financial Supplement. Management believes that these Non-GAAP measures are important to the Company's investors, analysts and other interested parties who benefit from having an objective and consistent basis for comparison with other companies within our industry. Management further believes that these measures are more relevant than comparable GAAP measures in evaluating our financial performance.

Forward-Looking Statements

In this press release, the Company and its management discuss and make statements based on currently available information regarding their intentions, beliefs, current expectations, and projections of, among other things, the Company's future performance, business growth, retention rates, loss costs, claim trends and the impact of key business initiatives, future technologies and planned investments. Certain of these statements may constitute “forward-looking” statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and are often identified by words such as “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “target,” “project,” “intend,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “pro forma,” “seek,” “likely,” or “continue,” or other comparable terminology and their negatives. The Company and its management caution investors that such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Risks and uncertainties are inherent in the Company’s future performance. Factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements include, among other things, those discussed or identified from time to time in the Company’s public filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including the risks detailed in the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and the Company's Annual Reports on Form 10-K. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Filings with the SEC

The Company’s filings with the SEC and its quarterly investor presentations can be accessed through the “Investors” link on the Company's website, www.employers.com. The Company's filings with the SEC can also be accessed through the SEC's EDGAR Database at www.sec.gov (EDGAR CIK No. 0001379041).

About Employers Holdings, Inc.

EMPLOYERS and America’s small business insurance specialist are registered trademarks of EIG Services, Inc. Employers Holdings, Inc. is a holding company with subsidiaries that are specialty providers of workers' compensation insurance and services focused on select, small businesses engaged in low-to-medium hazard industries. The Company operates throughout the United States, with the exception of four states that are served exclusively by their state funds. Insurance is offered through Employers Insurance Company of Nevada, Employers Compensation Insurance Company, Employers Preferred Insurance Company, Employers Assurance Company and Cerity Insurance Company, all rated A- (Excellent) by the A.M. Best Company. Not all companies do business in all jurisdictions. See www.employers.com and www.cerity.com for coverage availability.

Employers Holdings, Inc.

Third Quarter 2020

Financial Supplement

EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS, INC.
 Table of Contents

Page

 

 

 

 

 

1

 

Consolidated Financial Highlights

 

 

 

2

 

Summary Consolidated Balance Sheets

 

 

 

3

 

Summary Consolidated Income Statements

 

 

 

5

 

Net Income Before Income Taxes by Segment

 

 

 

9

 

Return on Equity

 

 

 

10

 

Roll-forward of Unpaid Losses and LAE

 

 

 

11

 

Consolidated Investment Portfolio

 

 

 

12

 

Book Value Per Share

 

 

 

13

 

Earnings Per Share

 

 

 

14

 

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

 

 

 

15

 

Description of Reportable Segments

EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS, INC.
 Consolidated Financial Highlights (unaudited)
 $ in millions, except per share amounts

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

 

 

September 30,

 

September 30,

 

 

2020

 

2019

 

% change

 

2020

 

2019

 

% change

Selected financial highlights:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross premiums written

 

$

131.3

 

 

$

166.5

 

 

(21)

%

 

$

456.2

 

 

$

553.1

 

 

(18)

%

Net premiums written

 

129.6

 

 

165.2

 

 

(22)

 

 

452.0

 

 

549.1

 

 

(18)

 

Net premiums earned

 

144.4

 

 

175.8

 

 

(18)

 

 

463.8

 

 

526.1

 

 

(12)

 

Net investment income

 

18.5

 

 

22.3

 

 

(17)

 

 

58.3

 

 

65.5

 

 

(11)

 

Net income before impact of the LPT(1)

 

28.6

 

 

30.5

 

 

(6)

 

 

48.4

 

 

114.9

 

 

(58)

 

Adjusted net income(1)

 

14.1

 

 

28.4

 

 

(50)

 

 

50.8

 

 

88.6

 

 

(43)

 

Net income before income taxes

 

38.3

 

 

40.9

 

 

(6)

 

 

67.3

 

 

152.4

 

 

(56)

 

Net income

 

31.1

 

 

32.8

 

 

(5)

 

 

55.8

 

 

125.4

 

 

(56)

 

Comprehensive income

 

37.8

 

 

47.6

 

 

(21)

 

 

102.2

 

 

207.2

 

 

(51)

 

Total assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

3,985.1

 

 

4,024.9

 

 

(1)

 

Stockholders' equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,167.4

 

 

1,160.4

 

 

1

 

Stockholders' equity including the Deferred Gain(2)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,297.1

 

 

1,299.8

 

 

 

Adjusted stockholders' equity(2)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,185.4

 

 

1,231.7

 

 

(4)

 

Annualized adjusted return on stockholders' equity(3)

 

4.8

%

 

9.3

%

 

(48)

%

 

5.6

%

 

9.8

%

 

(43)

Amounts per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash dividends declared per share

 

$

0.25

 

 

$

0.22

 

 

14

%

 

$

0.75

 

 

$

0.66

 

 

14

%

Earnings per diluted share(4)

 

1.05

 

 

1.01

 

 

4

 

 

1.83

 

 

3.85

 

 

(52)

 

Earnings per diluted share before impact of the LPT(4)

 

0.97

 

 

0.94

 

 

3

 

 

1.59

 

 

3.53

 

 

(55)

 

Adjusted earnings per diluted share(4)

 

0.48

 

 

0.88

 

 

(45)

 

 

1.66

 

 

2.72

 

 

(39)

 

Book value per share(2)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

40.16

 

 

36.47

 

 

10

 

Book value per share including the Deferred Gain(2)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

44.62

 

 

40.86

 

 

9

 

Adjusted book value per share(2)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

40.78

 

 

38.71

 

 

5

 

Financial information by Segment(5):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss) before income taxes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Employers

 

$

42.8

 

 

$

46.8

 

 

(9)

%

 

$

80.6

 

 

$

160.9

 

 

(50)

%

Cerity

 

(3.2)

 

 

(3.8)

 

 

(16)

 

 

(9.9)

 

 

(11.4)

 

 

13

 

Corporate and Other

 

(1.3)

 

 

(2.1)

 

 

(38)

 

 

(3.4)

 

 

2.9

 

 

(217)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1) See Page 3 for calculations and Page 13 for information regarding our use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.

(2) See Page 11 for calculations and Page 13 for information regarding our use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.

(3) See Page 8 for calculations and Page 13 for information regarding our use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.

(4) See Page 12 for description and calculations and Page 13 for information regarding our use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.

(5) See Pages 4-7 for details and Page 14 for a description of our reportable segments.

EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS, INC.
 Summary Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)
 $ in millions, except per share amounts

 

 

September 30,
2020

 

December 31,
2019

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

Investments, cash and cash equivalents

 

$

2,954.2

 

 

$

2,933.6

 

Accrued investment income

 

17.2

 

 

16.4

 

Premiums receivable, net

 

251.6

 

 

285.7

 

Reinsurance recoverable, net of allowance, on paid and unpaid losses and LAE

 

521.0

 

 

539.7

 

Deferred policy acquisition costs

 

46.6

 

 

47.9

 

Contingent commission receivable—LPT Agreement

 

13.2

 

 

13.2

 

Other assets

 

181.3

 

 

167.6

 

Total assets

 

$

3,985.1

 

 

$

4,004.1

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES

 

 

 

 

Unpaid losses and LAE

 

$

2,141.4

 

 

$

2,192.8

 

Unearned premiums

 

325.6

 

 

337.1

 

Commissions and premium taxes payable

 

45.5

 

 

48.6

 

Deferred Gain

 

129.7

 

 

137.1

 

FHLB Advances(1)

 

35.0

 

 

 

Other liabilities

 

140.5

 

 

122.7

 

Total liabilities

 

$

2,817.7

 

 

$

2,838.3

 

 

 

 

 

 

STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

 

 

 

 

Common stock and additional paid-in capital

 

$

402.2

 

 

$

397.0

 

Retained earnings

 

1,191.4

 

 

1,158.8

 

Accumulated other comprehensive income, net

 

111.7

 

 

65.3

 

Treasury stock, at cost

 

(537.9)

 

 

(455.3)

 

Total stockholders’ equity

 

1,167.4

 

 

1,165.8

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

 

$

3,985.1

 

 

$

4,004.1

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders' equity including the Deferred Gain (2)

 

$

1,297.1

 

 

$

1,302.9

 

Adjusted stockholders' equity (2)

 

1,185.4

 

 

1,237.6

 

Book value per share (2)

 

$

40.16

 

 

$

37.18

 

Book value per share including the Deferred Gain(2)

 

44.62

 

 

41.55

 

Adjusted book value per share (2)

 

40.78

 

 

39.47

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1) FHLB=Federal Home Loan Bank

(2) See Page 11 for calculations and Page 13 for information regarding our use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.

EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS, INC.
 Summary Consolidated Income Statements (unaudited)
 $ in millions

 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

 

September 30,

 

September 30,

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Revenues:

 

 

 

Gross premiums written

$

131.3

 

 

$

166.5

 

 

$

456.2

 

 

$

553.1

 

Premiums ceded

(1.7)

 

 

(1.3)

 

 

(4.2)

 

 

(4.0)

 

Net premiums written

129.6

 

 

165.2

 

 

452.0

 

 

549.1

 

Net premiums earned

$

144.4

 

 

$

175.8

 

 

$

463.8

 

 

$

526.1

 

Net investment income

18.5

 

 

22.3

 

 

58.3

 

 

65.5

 

Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) on investments(1)

19.1

 

 

2.6

 

 

(2.3)

 

 

33.3

 

Other income (loss)

(0.1)

 

 

0.3

 

 

0.5

 

 

0.6

 

Total revenues

181.9

 

 

201.0

 

 

520.3

 

 

625.5

 

Expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Losses and LAE incurred

(77.1)

 

 

(92.9)

 

 

(254.5)

 

 

(268.2)

 

Commission expense

(19.4)

 

 

(21.9)

 

 

(59.9)

 

 

(67.7)

 

Underwriting and general and administrative expenses

(46.4)

 

 

(45.3)

 

 

(137.9)

 

 

(136.6)

 

Interest and financing expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

(0.6)

 

Other expenses

(0.7)

 

 

 

 

(0.7)

 

 

 

Total expenses

(143.6)

 

 

(160.1)

 

 

(453.0)

 

 

(473.1)

 

Net income before income taxes

38.3

 

 

40.9

 

 

67.3

 

 

152.4

 

Income tax expense

(7.2)

 

 

(8.1)

 

 

(11.5)

 

 

(27.0)

 

Net income

31.1

 

 

32.8

 

 

55.8

 

 

125.4

 

Unrealized AFS investment gains arising during the period, net of tax(2)

8.0

 

 

16.4

 

 

48.2

 

 

84.1

 

Reclassification adjustment for realized AFS investment gains in net income, net of tax(2)

(1.3)

 

 

(1.6)

 

 

(1.8)

 

 

(2.3)

 

Total comprehensive income

$

37.8

 

 

$

47.6

 

 

$

102.2

 

 

$

207.2

 

Net income

$

31.1

 

 

$

32.8

 

 

$

55.8

 

 

$

125.4

 

Amortization of the Deferred Gain - losses

(2.0)

 

 

(1.9)

 

 

(6.1)

 

 

(7.1)

 

Amortization of the Deferred Gain - contingent commission

(0.5)

 

 

(0.4)

 

 

(1.3)

 

 

(1.4)

 

LPT reserve adjustment

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1.8)

 

LPT contingent commission adjustments

 

 

 

 

 

 

(0.2)

 

Net income before impact of the LPT Agreement (3)

28.6

 

 

30.5

 

 

48.4

 

 

114.9

 

Net realized and unrealized (gains) losses on investments

(19.1)

 

 

(2.6)

 

 

2.3

 

 

(33.3)

 

Abandonment of operating leases

0.7

 

 

 

 

0.7

 

 

 

Income tax expense (benefit) related to items excluded from Net income

3.9

 

 

0.5

 

 

(0.6)

 

 

7.0

 

Adjusted net income

$

14.1

 

 

$

28.4

 

 

$

50.8

 

 

$

88.6

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1) Includes unrealized gains (losses) on equity securities of $3.7 million and $(10.3) million for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively, and $(23.2) million and $17.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

(2) AFS = Available for Sale securities.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(3) See Page 13 regarding our use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS, INC.
 Net Income Before Income Taxes by Segment (1) (unaudited)
 $ in millions

 

 

Employers

 

Cerity

 

Corporate
and Other

 

Consolidated

Three Months Ended September 30, 2020

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross premiums written

 

$

131.2

 

 

$

0.1

 

 

$

 

 

$

131.3

 

Net premiums written

 

129.5

 

 

0.1

 

 

 

 

129.6

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net premiums earned

A

144.4

 

 

 

 

 

 

144.4

 

Net investment income

 

17.5

 

 

0.8

 

 

0.2

 

 

18.5

 

Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) on investments

 

19.2

 

 

(0.1)

 

 

 

 

19.1

 

Other income (loss)

 

(0.1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

(0.1)

 

Total revenues

 

181.0

 

 

0.7

 

 

0.2

 

 

181.9

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Losses and LAE incurred

B

(79.5)

 

 

(0.1)

 

 

2.5

 

 

(77.1)

 

Commission expense

C

(19.4)

 

 

 

 

 

 

(19.4)

 

Underwriting and general and administrative expenses

D

(38.6)

 

 

(3.8)

 

 

(4.0)

 

 

(46.4)

 

Other expenses

 

(0.7)

 

 

 

 

 

 

(0.7)

 

Total expenses

 

(138.2)

 

 

(3.9)

 

 

(1.5)

 

 

(143.6)

 

Net income (loss) before income taxes

 

$

42.8

 

 

$

(3.2)

 

 

$

(1.3)

 

 

$

38.3

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Underwriting income (loss)

A+B+C+D

6.9

 

 

(3.9)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loss and LAE expense ratio:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current year

 

65.3

%

 

n/m

 

 

 

 

Prior years

 

(10.2)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loss and LAE ratio

 

55.1

 

 

n/m

 

 

 

 

Commission expense ratio

 

13.4

 

 

n/m

 

 

 

 

Underwriting expense ratio

 

26.7

 

 

n/m

 

 

 

 

Combined ratio

 

95.2

%

 

n/m

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

n/m - not meaningful

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1) See Page 14 for a description of our reportable segments

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS, INC.
 Net Income Before Income Taxes by Segment (1) (unaudited)
 $ in millions

 

 

Employers

 

Cerity

 

Corporate and
Other

 

Consolidated

Three Months Ended September 30, 2019

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross premiums written

 

$

166.4

 

 

$

0.1

 

 

$

 

 

$

166.5

 

Net premiums written

 

165.1

 

 

0.1

 

 

 

 

165.2

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net premiums earned

A

175.8

 

 

 

 

 

 

175.8

 

Net investment income

 

21.4

 

 

0.2

 

 

0.7

 

 

22.3

 

Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) on investments

 

2.6

 

 

0.1

 

 

(0.1)

 

 

2.6

 

Other income

 

0.3

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.3

 

Total revenues

 

200.1

 

 

0.3

 

 

0.6

 

 

201.0

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Losses and LAE incurred

B

(95.2)

 

 

 

 

2.3

 

 

(92.9)

 

Commission expense

C

(21.9)

 

 

 

 

 

 

(21.9)

 

Underwriting and general and administrative expenses

D

(36.2)

 

 

(4.1)

 

 

(5.0)

 

 

(45.3)

 

Total expenses

 

(153.3)

 

 

(4.1)

 

 

(2.7)

 

 

(160.1)

 

Net income (loss) before income taxes

 

$

46.8

 

 

$

(3.8)

 

 

$

(2.1)

 

 

$

40.9

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Underwriting income (loss)

A+B+C+D

$

22.5

 

 

$

(4.1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loss and LAE expense ratio:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current year

 

65.6

%

 

n/m

 

 

 

 

Prior years

 

(11.4)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loss and LAE ratio

 

54.2

 

 

n/m

 

 

 

 

Commission expense ratio

 

12.5

 

 

n/m

 

 

 

 

Underwriting expense ratio

 

20.6

 

 

n/m

 

 

 

 

Combined ratio

 

87.3

%

 

n/m

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

n/m - not meaningful

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1) See Page 14 for a description of our reportable segments

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS, INC.
 Net Income Before Income Taxes by Segment (1) (unaudited)
 $ in millions

 

 

Employers

 

Cerity

 

Corporate and
Other

 

Consolidated

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross premiums written

 

$

456.1

 

 

$

0.1

 

 

$

 

 

$

456.2

 

Net premiums written

 

451.9

 

 

0.1

 

 

 

 

452.0

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net premiums earned

A

463.7

 

 

0.1

 

 

 

 

463.8

 

Net investment income

 

54.9

 

 

2.5

 

 

0.9

 

 

58.3

 

Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) on investments

 

0.1

 

 

(0.5)

 

 

(1.9)

 

 

(2.3)

 

Other income

 

0.5

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.5

 

Total revenues

 

519.2

 

 

2.1

 

 

(1.0)

 

 

520.3

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Losses and LAE incurred

B

(261.8)

 

 

(0.1)

 

 

7.4

 

 

(254.5)

 

Commission expense

C

(59.9)

 

 

 

 

 

 

(59.9)

 

Underwriting and general and administrative expenses

D

(116.2)

 

 

(11.9)

 

 

(9.8)

 

 

(137.9)

 

Other expenses

 

(0.7)

 

 

 

 

 

 

(0.7)

 

Total expenses

 

(438.6)

 

 

(12.0)

 

 

(2.4)

 

 

(453.0)

 

Net income (loss) before income taxes

 

$

80.6

 

 

$

(9.9)

 

 

$

(3.4)

 

 

$

67.3

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Underwriting income (loss)

A+B+C+D

25.8

 

 

(11.9)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loss and LAE expense ratio:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current year

 

65.5

%

 

n/m

 

 

 

 

Prior years

 

(9.0)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loss and LAE ratio

 

56.5

 

 

n/m

 

 

 

 

Commission expense ratio

 

12.9

 

 

n/m

 

 

 

 

Underwriting expense ratio

 

25.1

 

 

n/m

 

 

 

 

Combined ratio

 

94.5

%

 

n/m

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

n/m - not meaningful

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1) See Page 14 for a description of our reportable segments

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS, INC.
 Net Income Before Income Taxes by Segment (1) (unaudited)
 $ in millions

 

 

Employers

 

Cerity

 

Corporate and
Other

 

Consolidated

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross premiums written

 

$

553.0

 

 

$

0.1

 

 

$

 

 

$

553.1

 

Net premiums written

 

549.0

 

 

0.1

 

 

 

 

549.1

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net premiums earned

A

526.1

 

 

 

 

 

 

526.1

 

Net investment income

 

62.3

 

 

0.2

 

 

3.0

 

 

65.5

 

Net realized and unrealized gains on investments

 

30.3

 

 

0.1

 

 

2.9

 

 

33.3

 

Other income

 

0.6

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.6

 

Total revenues

 

619.3

 

 

0.3

 

 

5.9

 

 

625.5

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Losses and LAE incurred

B

(278.7)

 

 

 

 

10.5

 

 

(268.2)

 

Commission expense

C

(67.7)

 

 

 

 

 

 

(67.7)

 

Underwriting and general and administrative expenses

D

(111.4)

 

 

(11.7)

 

 

(13.5)

 

 

(136.6)

 

Interest and financing expenses

 

(0.6)

 

 

 

 

 

 

(0.6)

 

Total expenses

 

(458.4)

 

 

(11.7)

 

 

(3.0)

 

 

(473.1)

 

Net income (loss) before income taxes

 

$

160.9

 

 

$

(11.4)

 

 

$

2.9

 

 

$

152.4

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Underwriting income (loss)

A+B+C+D

$

68.3

 

 

$

(11.7)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loss and LAE expense ratio:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current year

 

65.5

%

 

n/m

 

 

 

 

Prior years

 

(12.5)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loss and LAE ratio

 

53.0

 

 

n/m

 

 

 

 

Commission expense ratio

 

12.9

 

 

n/m

 

 

 

 

Underwriting expense ratio

 

21.2

 

 

n/m

 

 

 

 

Combined ratio

 

87.1

%

 

n/m

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

n/m - not meaningful

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1) See Page 14 for a description of our reportable segments

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS, INC.
 Return on Equity (unaudited)
 $ in millions

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

 

 

September 30,

 

September 30,

 

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

A

$

31.1

 

 

$

32.8

 

 

$

55.8

 

 

$

125.4

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Impact of the LPT Agreement

 

(2.5)

 

 

(2.3)

 

 

(7.4)

 

 

(10.5)

 

Net realized and unrealized (gains) losses on investments

 

(19.1)

 

 

(2.6)

 

 

2.3

 

 

(33.3)

 

Abandonment of operating leases

 

0.7

 

 

 

 

0.7

 

 

 

Income tax expense (benefit) related to items excluded from Net income

 

3.9

 

 

0.5

 

 

(0.6)

 

 

7.0

 

Adjusted net income (1)

B

14.1

 

 

28.4

 

 

50.8

 

 

88.6

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders' equity - end of period

 

$

1,167.4

 

 

$

1,160.4

 

 

$

1,167.4

 

 

$

1,160.4

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders' equity - beginning of period

 

1,144.0

 

 

1,121.5

 

 

1,165.8

 

 

1,018.2

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average stockholders' equity

C

1,155.7

 

 

1,141.0

 

 

1,166.6

 

 

1,089.3

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders' equity - end of period

 

$

1,167.4

 

 

$

1,160.4

 

 

$

1,167.4

 

 

$

1,160.4

 

Deferred Gain - end of period

 

129.7

 

 

139.4

 

 

129.7

 

 

139.4

 

Accumulated other comprehensive income - end of period

 

(141.4)

 

 

(86.2)

 

 

(141.4)

 

 

(86.2)

 

Income taxes related to accumulated other comprehensive income - end of period

 

29.7

 

 

18.1

 

 

29.7

 

 

18.1

 

Adjusted stockholders' equity - end of period

 

1,185.4

 

 

1,231.7

 

 

1,185.4

 

 

1,231.7

 

Adjusted stockholders' equity - beginning of period

 

1,171.2

 

 

1,209.9

 

 

1,237.6

 

 

1,181.5

 

Average adjusted stockholders' equity (1)

D

1,178.3

 

 

1,220.8

 

 

1,211.5

 

 

1,206.6

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Return on stockholders' equity

A / C

2.7

%

 

2.9

%

 

4.8

%

 

11.5

%

Annualized return on stockholders' equity

 

10.8

 

 

11.5

 

 

6.4

 

 

15.3

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted return on stockholders' equity (1)

B / D

1.2

%

 

2.3

%

 

4.2

%

 

7.3

%

Annualized adjusted return on stockholders' equity (1)

 

4.8

 

 

9.3

 

 

5.6

 

 

9.8

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1) See Page 13 for information regarding our use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.

EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS, INC.
 Roll-forward of Unpaid Losses and LAE (unaudited)
 $ in millions

 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

 

September 30,

 

September 30,

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

 

 

 

 

 

 

Unpaid losses and LAE at beginning of period

$

2,170.7

 

 

$

2,161.8

 

 

$

2,192.8

 

 

$

2,207.9

 

Reinsurance recoverable on unpaid losses and LAE

523.6

 

 

484.2

 

 

532.5

 

 

504.4

 

Net unpaid losses and LAE at beginning of period

1,647.1

 

 

1,677.6

 

 

1,660.3

 

 

1,703.5

 

Losses and LAE incurred:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current year losses

94.4

 

 

115.4

 

 

303.8

 

 

344.8

 

Prior year losses on voluntary business

(15.0)

 

 

(20.0)

 

 

(41.5)

 

 

(66.0)

 

Prior year losses on involuntary business

0.2

 

 

(0.2)

 

 

(0.4)

 

 

(0.1)

 

Total losses incurred

79.6

 

 

95.2

 

 

261.9

 

 

278.7

 

Losses and LAE paid:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current year losses

26.7

 

 

32.9

 

 

50.7

 

 

63.5

 

Prior year losses

72.3

 

 

69.7

 

 

243.8

 

 

248.5

 

Total paid losses

99.0

 

 

102.6

 

 

294.5

 

 

312.0

 

Net unpaid losses and LAE at end of period

1,627.7

 

 

1,670.2

 

 

1,627.7

 

 

1,670.2

 

Reinsurance recoverable, excluding CECL allowance, on unpaid losses and LAE

513.7

 

 

527.1

 

 

513.7

 

 

527.1

 

Unpaid losses and LAE at end of period

$

2,141.4

 

 

$

2,197.3

 

 

$

2,141.4

 

 

$

2,197.3

 

Total losses and LAE shown in the above table exclude amortization of the Deferred Gain, LPT Reserve Adjustments, and LPT Contingent Commission Adjustments which totaled $2.5 million and $2.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively and $7.4 million and $10.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS, INC.
 Consolidated Investment Portfolio (unaudited)
 $ in millions

 

 

September 30, 2020

 

 

December 31, 2019

Investment Positions:

 

Cost or Amortized
Cost

 

Net Unrealized Gain (Loss)

 

Fair Value

 

%

 

Fair Value

 

%

Fixed maturity securities

 

$

2,301.6 

 

 

$

141.0 

 

 

$

2,442.6 

 

 

83 

%

 

$

2,485.9 

 

 

85 

%

Equity securities

 

117.5 

 

 

77.9 

 

 

195.4 

 

 

 

 

263.4 

 

 

 

Short-term investments

 

45.4 

 

 

0.4 

 

 

45.8 

 

 

 

 

— 

 

 

— 

 

Other invested assets

 

33.0 

 

 

(0.2)

 

 

32.8 

 

 

 

 

29.1 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

237.3 

 

 

— 

 

 

237.3 

 

 

 

 

154.9 

 

 

 

Restricted cash and cash equivalents

 

0.3 

 

 

— 

 

 

0.3 

 

 

— 

 

 

0.3 

 

 

— 

 

Total investments and cash

 

$

2,735.1 

 

 

$

219.1 

 

 

$

2,954.2 

 

 

100 

%

 

$

2,933.6 

 

 

100 

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Breakout of Fixed Maturity Securities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

U.S. Treasuries and agencies

 

$

81.0 

 

 

$

5.0 

 

 

$

86.0 

 

 

%

 

$

88.5 

 

 

%

States and municipalities

 

445.2 

 

 

33.5 

 

 

478.7 

 

 

20 

 

 

484.5 

 

 

19 

 

Corporate securities

 

949.6 

 

 

80.3 

 

 

1,029.9 

 

 

42 

 

 

1,079.0 

 

 

43 

 

Mortgage-backed securities

 

544.8 

 

 

25.2 

 

 

570.0 

 

 

23 

 

 

591.0 

 

 

24 

 

Asset-backed securities

 

32.9 

 

 

0.1 

 

 

33.0 

 

 

 

 

61.2 

 

 

 

Collateralized loan obligations

 

84.4 

 

 

(1.5)

 

 

82.9 

 

 

 

 

— 

 

 

— 

 

Bank loans

 

163.7 

 

 

(1.6)

 

 

162.1 

 

 

 

 

181.7 

 

 

 

Total fixed maturity securities

 

$

2,301.6 

 

 

$

141.0 

 

 

$

2,442.6 

 

 

100 

%

 

$

2,485.9 

 

 

100 

%

 

Weighted average book yield

3.0%

 

 

3.3%

Average credit quality (S&P)

A+

 

 

A+

Duration

3.0

 

 

3.3

EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS, INC.
 Book Value Per Share (unaudited)
 $ in millions, except per share amounts

 

 

September 30,
2020

 

June 30,
2020

 

December 31, 2019

 

September 30,
2019

Numerators:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders' equity

A

$

1,167.4

 

 

$

1,144.0

 

 

$

1,165.8

 

 

$

1,160.4

 

Plus: Deferred Gain

 

129.7

 

 

132.2

 

 

137.1

 

 

139.4

 

Stockholders' equity including the Deferred Gain (1)

B

1,297.1

 

 

1,276.2

 

 

1,302.9

 

 

1,299.8

 

Accumulated other comprehensive income

 

(141.4)

 

 

(132.9)

 

 

(82.6)

 

 

(86.2)

 

Income taxes related to accumulated other comprehensive gains

 

29.7

 

 

27.9

 

 

17.3

 

 

18.1

 

Adjusted stockholders' equity (1)

C

$

1,185.4

 

 

$

1,171.2

 

 

$

1,237.6

 

 

$

1,231.7

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Denominator (shares outstanding)

D

29,069,753

 

 

29,382,894

 

 

31,355,378

 

 

31,814,678

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Book value per share (1)

A / D

$

40.16

 

 

$

38.93

 

 

$

37.18

 

 

$

36.47

 

Book value per share including the Deferred Gain(1)

B / D

44.62

 

 

43.43

 

 

41.55

 

 

40.86

 

Adjusted book value per share (1)

C / D

40.78

 

 

39.86

 

 

39.47

 

 

38.71

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

YTD Change in: (2)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Book value per share

 

10.0

%

 

 

 

 

 

19.5

%

Book value per share including the Deferred Gain

 

9.2

 

 

 

 

 

 

16.5

 

Adjusted book value per share

 

5.2

 

 

 

 

 

 

9.2

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1) See Page 13 for information regarding our use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.

(2) Reflects the change in book value per share after taking into account dividends declared of $0.75 and $0.66 for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS, INC.
 Earnings Per Share (unaudited)
 $ in millions, except per share amounts

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

 

 

September 30,

 

September 30,

 

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Numerators:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

A

$

31.1

 

 

$

32.8

 

 

$

55.8

 

 

$

125.4

 

Impact of the LPT Agreement

 

(2.5)

 

 

(2.3)

 

 

(7.4)

 

 

(10.5)

 

Net income before impact of the LPT (1)

B

28.6

 

 

30.5

 

 

48.4

 

 

114.9

 

Net realized and unrealized (gains) losses on investments

 

(19.1)

 

 

(2.6)

 

 

2.3

 

 

(33.3)

 

Abandonment of operating leases

 

0.7

 

 

 

 

0.7

 

 

 

Income tax expense related to items excluded from Net income

 

3.9

 

 

0.5

 

 

(0.6)

 

 

7.0

 

Adjusted net income (1)

C

$

14.1

 

 

$

28.4

 

 

$

50.8

 

 

$

88.6

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Denominators:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average common shares outstanding (basic)

D

29,337,426

 

 

31,946,851

 

 

30,241,148

 

 

32,168,826

 

Average common shares outstanding (diluted)

E

29,568,406

 

 

32,318,017

 

 

30,532,910

 

 

32,587,455

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

A / D

$

1.06

 

 

$

1.03

 

 

$

1.85

 

 

$

3.90

 

Diluted

A / E

1.05

 

 

1.01

 

 

1.83

 

 

3.85

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings per share before impact of the LPT: (1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

B / D

$

0.97

 

 

$

0.95

 

 

$

1.60

 

 

$

3.57

 

Diluted

B / E

0.97

 

 

0.94

 

 

1.59

 

 

3.53

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted earnings per share: (1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

C / D

$

0.48

 

 

$

0.89

 

 

$

1.68

 

 

$

2.75

 

Diluted

C / E

0.48

 

 

0.88

 

 

1.66

 

 

2.72

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1) See Page 13 for information regarding our use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Within this earnings release we present the following measures, each of which are "non-GAAP financial measures." A reconciliation of these measures to the Company's most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is included herein. Management believes that these non-GAAP measures are important to the Company's investors, analysts and other interested parties who benefit from having an objective and consistent basis for comparison with other companies within our industry. Management further believes that these measures are more relevant than comparable GAAP measures in evaluating our financial performance.

The LPT Agreement is a non-recurring transaction that does not result in ongoing cash benefits to the Company. Management believes that providing non-GAAP measures that exclude the effects of the LPT Agreement (amortization of deferred reinsurance gain, adjustments to LPT Agreement ceded reserves and adjustments to contingent commission receivable) is useful in providing investors, analysts and other interested parties a meaningful understanding of the Company's ongoing underwriting performance.

Deferred reinsurance gain (Deferred Gain) reflects the unamortized gain from the LPT Agreement. This gain has been deferred and is being amortized using the recovery method, whereby the amortization is determined by the proportion of actual reinsurance recoveries to total estimated recoveries, except for the contingent profit commission, which is being amortized through June 30, 2024. Amortization is reflected in losses and LAE incurred.

Adjusted net income (see Page 3 for calculations)is net income excluding the effects of the LPT Agreement, and net realized and unrealized gains and losses on investments (net of tax), and any miscellaneous non-recurring transactions (net of tax). Management believes that providing this non-GAAP measures is helpful to investors, analysts and other interested parties in identifying trends in the Company's operating performance because such items have limited significance to its ongoing operations or can be impacted by both discretionary and other economic factors and may not represent operating trends.

Stockholders' equity including the Deferred Gain (see Page 11 for calculations) is stockholders' equity including the Deferred Gain. Management believes that providing this non-GAAP measure is useful in providing investors, analysts and other interested parties a meaningful measure of the Company's total underwriting capital.

Adjusted stockholders' equity (see Page 11 for calculations) is stockholders' equity including the Deferred Gain, less accumulated other comprehensive income (net of tax). Management believes that providing this non-GAAP measure is useful to investors, analysts and other interested parties since it serves as the denominator to the Company's adjusted return on stockholders' equity metric.

Return on stockholders' equity and Adjusted return on stockholders' equity (see Page 8 for calculations). Management believes that these profitability measures are widely used by our investors, analysts and other interested parties.

Book value per share, Book value per share including the Deferred Gain, and Adjusted book value per share (see Page 11 for calculations). Management believes that these valuation measures are widely used by our investors, analysts and other interested parties.

Net income before impact of the LPT (see Page 3 for calculations). Management believes that these performance and underwriting measures are widely used by our investors, analysts and other interested parties.

Description of Reportable Segments

The Company has recently made changes to its corporate structure, mainly involving the launch and further development of a new digital insurance platform offered under the Cerity brand name (Cerity), resulting in changes to its reportable segments. The Company has determined that it has two reportable segments: Employers and Cerity. Each of these segments represents a separate and distinct underwriting platform through which the Company conducts insurance business.

The nature and composition of each reportable segment and its Corporate and Other activities are as follows:

  • The Employers segment is defined as traditional business offered through the EMPLOYERS brand name (Employers) through its agents, including business originated from its strategic partnerships and alliances;
  • The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under the Cerity brand name, which includes the Company's direct-to-customer business; and
  • Corporate and Other activities consist of those holding company expenses that are not considered to be underwriting in nature, the financial impact of the LPT agreement and legacy (pre-acquisition) business assumed and ceded by Cerity Insurance Company. These expenses are not considered to be part of a reportable segment and are not otherwise allocated to a reportable segment.

Prior to December 31, 2019, the Company operated under a single reportable segment and presented its Combined Ratio on that basis. In light of its change in reporting segments, the Company now presents a separate Combined Ratio for each of its reporting segments.

All periods prior to December 31, 2019 presented herein have been conformed to the current presentation.

Employers Holdings Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Gilead’s Antiviral Veklury (remdesivir) for Treatment ...
AT&T Reports Third-Quarter Results
InVivo Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $15.0 Million Public Offering
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN) on ...
ImmunityBio, NantKwest Announce First Patient Dosed in Phase 1 Clinical Trial of Second-Generation ...
The Old Gods Return to Hearthstone in Madness at the Darkmoon Faire, Available November 17
Alibaba Group Will Announce September Quarter 2020 Results on November 5, 2020
Eurofins Reports Very Strong Performance With Organic Growth Exceeding 22% in Q3 2020 and Sets New ...
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Logitech’s Q2 Sales Grow 75%, Operating Income Up Over 300%
ROSEN Reminds Nikola Corporation Investors of Important November 16 Deadline in First Filed ...
Astrotech Subsidiary and Cleveland Clinic Partner to Develop a Rapid COVID-19 Breath Test
Oddo BHF Initiates Coverage of Carbios with a Buy Recommendation
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Gilead’s Antiviral Veklury (remdesivir) for Treatment ...
Velodyne to Register Underlying Shares to Facilitate Warrant Conversion
IBM Reports 2020 Third-Quarter Results
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.10.20
Employers Holdings, Inc. Schedules Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call