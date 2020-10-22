Employers Holdings, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results; Declares Fourth Quarter 2020 Cash Dividend of $0.25 per Share

Employers Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE:EIG), a holding company with subsidiaries that are specialty providers of workers' compensation insurance and services focused on select, small businesses engaged in low-to-medium hazard industries, today reported financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Net income of $31.1 million, or $1.05 per diluted share;

Adjusted net income of $14.1 million, or $0.48 per diluted share;

Net realized and unrealized gains on investments recorded through the income statement of $19.1 million;

Net investment income of $18.5 million, down 17% year-over-year;

Net premiums earned of $144.4 million, down 18% year-over-year;

Favorable prior year loss reserve development on voluntary business of $15.0 million, versus $20.0 million a year ago;

The Company repurchased 314,241 shares of its common stock at an average price of $29.75 per share;

Book value per share including the Deferred Gain of $44.62, up 3.3% for the quarter including dividends declared.

Management Commentary

Chief Executive Officer Douglas Dirks commented: “During the third quarter, we delivered a 5% annualized return on adjusted equity and a 13% annualized increase in our book value per share including the deferred gain. Each represents a solid result given the ongoing negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy and on small businesses specifically. Although our operating results for the third quarter were good, considering the challenging macro-economic environment, our top line continues to be adversely impacted by a meaningful decrease in new business premium, principally related to our larger accounts. We have concluded that we cannot achieve acceptable margins on many of these accounts and have returned the businesses that does not meet our pricing objectives back to the market.

Our new business writings were down sharply earlier in the year, but have rebounded since June. We are currently experiencing significant year-over-year increases in new business submissions and binds in nearly all the states in which we operate, with the notable exception of California which continues to lag all other states. Despite the increases in new business that we have experienced year-to-date, our new business premium has fallen, driven primarily by a significant decline in policies with premium greater than $25,000.

The increase in new business activity we are seeing today is an encouraging sign that many of our targeted businesses have reopened and are resuming their operations, and that the significant investments we have made in delivering a superior customer experience for our agents and insureds are contributing to growth in our business in an unprecedentedly challenging time. We continue to actively manage our underwriting expenses with a view towards maintaining our target expense ratios despite the meaningful reductions in earned premium we have experienced thus far this year. We continue to believe that the COVID-19 pandemic will likely be more of a premium event than a capital event.

Mr. Dirks continued, “Our balance sheet and income statement were each favorably impacted by $27 million of pretax investment gains arising during the quarter, thanks to the further recovery in the financial markets. We were also successful in terms of managing our capital. During the quarter we repurchased $9 million of our common stock and, year-to-date, we have returned $107 million to our shareholders through share repurchases and regular quarterly dividends. Our balance sheet and capital position remain strong and supportive of our aggressive business objectives."

Summary of Third Quarter 2020 Operating Results

(All comparisons vs. third quarter 2019, unless noted otherwise).

Gross premiums written were $131.3 million, a decrease of 21%. The decrease was primarily due to declines in new business premium, particularly in California, and a reduction in our estimated final audit premium accruals. Net premiums earned were $144.4 million, a decrease of 18% year-over-year.

Losses and loss adjustment expenses were $77.1 million, a decrease of 17%. The Company recognized $15.0 million of favorable prior year loss reserve development on voluntary business during the current period versus $20.0 million of favorable prior year loss reserve development a year ago.

Commission expenses were $19.4 million, a decrease of 11%. The decrease was primarily due to the decrease in earned premiums.

Underwriting and general and administrative expenses were $46.4 million, an increase of 2%. The increase was largely the result of higher premium taxes, assessments and bad debt expenses.

Net investment income was $18.5 million, a decrease of 17%. The decrease was primarily due to lower bond yields and an increase in the amortization of bond premiums associated with the Company's residential mortgage-backed securities, which resulted from an acceleration in near-term mortgage loan prepayment speed assumptions.

Income tax expense was $7.2 million (19% effective rate) versus $8.1 million (20% effective rate). The decrease in the effective rate was due primarily to having a higher proportion of tax-advantaged income to total pre-tax income than a year ago.

The Company’s book value per share of $40.16 and book value per share including the Deferred Gain of $44.62 increased by 3.8% and 3.3% during the third quarter of 2020, respectively, each computed after taking into account dividends declared. These measures were favorably impacted during the current period by $13.6 million of net after tax unrealized gains arising from equity securities and other investments (which are reflected on the income statement) and $8.0 million of after tax unrealized gains arising from fixed maturity securities (which are reflected on the balance sheet).

Summary of Results by Segment

(see page 14 of the Financial Supplement for a description of our reportable segments. All comparisons vs. third quarter 2019, unless noted otherwise).

Employers Segment

The Employers segment reported net income before income taxes of $42.8 million versus $46.8 million.

Highlights included the following:

– Underwriting income of $6.9 million versus $22.5 million;

– Combined ratio of 95.2% versus 87.3%;

– Current accident year loss and LAE ratio of 65.3% versus 65.6%;

– Favorable prior year loss reserve development of 10.2 percentage points versus 11.4 percentage points;

– Commission expense ratio of 13.4% versus 12.5%;

– Underwriting expense ratio of 26.7% versus 20.6%;

– Net investment income of $17.5 million versus $21.4 million; and

– Net realized and unrealized gains on investments recorded through the income statement of $19.2 million versus $2.6 million.

Cerity Segment

The Cerity segment reported a net loss before income taxes of $3.2 million versus $3.8 million, and an underwriting loss of $3.9 million versus $4.1 million.

Corporate and Other

Corporate and Other activities reported a net loss before income taxes of $1.3 million versus $2.1 million.

Highlights included the following:

– LPT amortization, which served to reduce losses and LAE, of $2.5 million versus $2.3 million;

– Net investment income of $0.2 million versus $0.7 million; and

– General and administrative expenses of $4.0 million versus $5.0 million.

Share Repurchases and Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividend Declaration

During the third quarter of 2020, the Company repurchased 314,241 shares of its common stock at an average price of $29.75 per share. During the period from October 1, 2020 through October 16, 2020, the Company repurchased a further 50,542 shares of its common shares at an average price of $30.70 per share. The Company currently has a remaining share repurchase authorization of $44.2 million.

On October 21, 2020, the Board of Directors declared a fourth quarter 2020 dividend of $0.25 per share. The dividend is payable on November 18, 2020 to stockholders of record as of November 4, 2020.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to GAAP

The information in this press release should be read in conjunction with the Financial Supplement that is attached to this press release and is available on our website.

Within this earnings release we present various financial measures, some of which are “Non-GAAP financial measures” as defined in Regulation G pursuant to Section 401 of the Sarbanes - Oxley Act of 2002. A description of these Non-GAAP financial measures, as well as a reconciliation of such Non-GAAP measures to our most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is included in the attached Financial Supplement. Management believes that these Non-GAAP measures are important to the Company's investors, analysts and other interested parties who benefit from having an objective and consistent basis for comparison with other companies within our industry. Management further believes that these measures are more relevant than comparable GAAP measures in evaluating our financial performance.

About Employers Holdings, Inc.

EMPLOYERS and America’s small business insurance specialist are registered trademarks of EIG Services, Inc. Employers Holdings, Inc. is a holding company with subsidiaries that are specialty providers of workers' compensation insurance and services focused on select, small businesses engaged in low-to-medium hazard industries. The Company operates throughout the United States, with the exception of four states that are served exclusively by their state funds. Insurance is offered through Employers Insurance Company of Nevada, Employers Compensation Insurance Company, Employers Preferred Insurance Company, Employers Assurance Company and Cerity Insurance Company, all rated A- (Excellent) by the A.M. Best Company. Not all companies do business in all jurisdictions. See www.employers.com and www.cerity.com for coverage availability.

Employers Holdings, Inc.

Third Quarter 2020

Financial Supplement

EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS, INC.

Table of Contents

Page 1 Consolidated Financial Highlights 2 Summary Consolidated Balance Sheets 3 Summary Consolidated Income Statements 5 Net Income Before Income Taxes by Segment 9 Return on Equity 10 Roll-forward of Unpaid Losses and LAE 11 Consolidated Investment Portfolio 12 Book Value Per Share 13 Earnings Per Share 14 Non-GAAP Financial Measures 15 Description of Reportable Segments

EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS, INC.

Consolidated Financial Highlights (unaudited)

$ in millions, except per share amounts

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 % change 2020 2019 % change Selected financial highlights: Gross premiums written $ 131.3 $ 166.5 (21) % $ 456.2 $ 553.1 (18) % Net premiums written 129.6 165.2 (22) 452.0 549.1 (18) Net premiums earned 144.4 175.8 (18) 463.8 526.1 (12) Net investment income 18.5 22.3 (17) 58.3 65.5 (11) Net income before impact of the LPT(1) 28.6 30.5 (6) 48.4 114.9 (58) Adjusted net income(1) 14.1 28.4 (50) 50.8 88.6 (43) Net income before income taxes 38.3 40.9 (6) 67.3 152.4 (56) Net income 31.1 32.8 (5) 55.8 125.4 (56) Comprehensive income 37.8 47.6 (21) 102.2 207.2 (51) Total assets 3,985.1 4,024.9 (1) Stockholders' equity 1,167.4 1,160.4 1 Stockholders' equity including the Deferred Gain(2) 1,297.1 1,299.8 — Adjusted stockholders' equity(2) 1,185.4 1,231.7 (4) Annualized adjusted return on stockholders' equity(3) 4.8 % 9.3 % (48) % 5.6 % 9.8 % (43) % Amounts per share: Cash dividends declared per share $ 0.25 $ 0.22 14 % $ 0.75 $ 0.66 14 % Earnings per diluted share(4) 1.05 1.01 4 1.83 3.85 (52) Earnings per diluted share before impact of the LPT(4) 0.97 0.94 3 1.59 3.53 (55) Adjusted earnings per diluted share(4) 0.48 0.88 (45) 1.66 2.72 (39) Book value per share(2) 40.16 36.47 10 Book value per share including the Deferred Gain(2) 44.62 40.86 9 Adjusted book value per share(2) 40.78 38.71 5 Financial information by Segment(5): Net income (loss) before income taxes Employers $ 42.8 $ 46.8 (9) % $ 80.6 $ 160.9 (50) % Cerity (3.2) (3.8) (16) (9.9) (11.4) 13 Corporate and Other (1.3) (2.1) (38) (3.4) 2.9 (217) (1) See Page 3 for calculations and Page 13 for information regarding our use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures. (2) See Page 11 for calculations and Page 13 for information regarding our use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures. (3) See Page 8 for calculations and Page 13 for information regarding our use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures. (4) See Page 12 for description and calculations and Page 13 for information regarding our use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures. (5) See Pages 4-7 for details and Page 14 for a description of our reportable segments.

EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS, INC.

Summary Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)

$ in millions, except per share amounts

September 30,

2020 December 31,

2019 ASSETS Investments, cash and cash equivalents $ 2,954.2 $ 2,933.6 Accrued investment income 17.2 16.4 Premiums receivable, net 251.6 285.7 Reinsurance recoverable, net of allowance, on paid and unpaid losses and LAE 521.0 539.7 Deferred policy acquisition costs 46.6 47.9 Contingent commission receivable—LPT Agreement 13.2 13.2 Other assets 181.3 167.6 Total assets $ 3,985.1 $ 4,004.1 LIABILITIES Unpaid losses and LAE $ 2,141.4 $ 2,192.8 Unearned premiums 325.6 337.1 Commissions and premium taxes payable 45.5 48.6 Deferred Gain 129.7 137.1 FHLB Advances(1) 35.0 — Other liabilities 140.5 122.7 Total liabilities $ 2,817.7 $ 2,838.3 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock and additional paid-in capital $ 402.2 $ 397.0 Retained earnings 1,191.4 1,158.8 Accumulated other comprehensive income, net 111.7 65.3 Treasury stock, at cost (537.9) (455.3) Total stockholders’ equity 1,167.4 1,165.8 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 3,985.1 $ 4,004.1 Stockholders' equity including the Deferred Gain (2) $ 1,297.1 $ 1,302.9 Adjusted stockholders' equity (2) 1,185.4 1,237.6 Book value per share (2) $ 40.16 $ 37.18 Book value per share including the Deferred Gain(2) 44.62 41.55 Adjusted book value per share (2) 40.78 39.47 (1) FHLB=Federal Home Loan Bank (2) See Page 11 for calculations and Page 13 for information regarding our use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.

EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS, INC.

Summary Consolidated Income Statements (unaudited)

$ in millions

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues: Gross premiums written $ 131.3 $ 166.5 $ 456.2 $ 553.1 Premiums ceded (1.7) (1.3) (4.2) (4.0) Net premiums written 129.6 165.2 452.0 549.1 Net premiums earned $ 144.4 $ 175.8 $ 463.8 $ 526.1 Net investment income 18.5 22.3 58.3 65.5 Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) on investments(1) 19.1 2.6 (2.3) 33.3 Other income (loss) (0.1) 0.3 0.5 0.6 Total revenues 181.9 201.0 520.3 625.5 Expenses: Losses and LAE incurred (77.1) (92.9) (254.5) (268.2) Commission expense (19.4) (21.9) (59.9) (67.7) Underwriting and general and administrative expenses (46.4) (45.3) (137.9) (136.6) Interest and financing expenses — — — (0.6) Other expenses (0.7) — (0.7) — Total expenses (143.6) (160.1) (453.0) (473.1) Net income before income taxes 38.3 40.9 67.3 152.4 Income tax expense (7.2) (8.1) (11.5) (27.0) Net income 31.1 32.8 55.8 125.4 Unrealized AFS investment gains arising during the period, net of tax(2) 8.0 16.4 48.2 84.1 Reclassification adjustment for realized AFS investment gains in net income, net of tax(2) (1.3) (1.6) (1.8) (2.3) Total comprehensive income $ 37.8 $ 47.6 $ 102.2 $ 207.2 Net income $ 31.1 $ 32.8 $ 55.8 $ 125.4 Amortization of the Deferred Gain - losses (2.0) (1.9) (6.1) (7.1) Amortization of the Deferred Gain - contingent commission (0.5) (0.4) (1.3) (1.4) LPT reserve adjustment — — — (1.8) LPT contingent commission adjustments — — — (0.2) Net income before impact of the LPT Agreement (3) 28.6 30.5 48.4 114.9 Net realized and unrealized (gains) losses on investments (19.1) (2.6) 2.3 (33.3) Abandonment of operating leases 0.7 — 0.7 — Income tax expense (benefit) related to items excluded from Net income 3.9 0.5 (0.6) 7.0 Adjusted net income $ 14.1 $ 28.4 $ 50.8 $ 88.6 (1) Includes unrealized gains (losses) on equity securities of $3.7 million and $(10.3) million for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively, and $(23.2) million and $17.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively. (2) AFS = Available for Sale securities. (3) See Page 13 regarding our use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.

EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS, INC.

Net Income Before Income Taxes by Segment (1) (unaudited)

$ in millions

Employers Cerity Corporate

and Other Consolidated Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 Gross premiums written $ 131.2 $ 0.1 $ — $ 131.3 Net premiums written 129.5 0.1 — 129.6 Net premiums earned A 144.4 — — 144.4 Net investment income 17.5 0.8 0.2 18.5 Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) on investments 19.2 (0.1) — 19.1 Other income (loss) (0.1) — — (0.1) Total revenues 181.0 0.7 0.2 181.9 Losses and LAE incurred B (79.5) (0.1) 2.5 (77.1) Commission expense C (19.4) — — (19.4) Underwriting and general and administrative expenses D (38.6) (3.8) (4.0) (46.4) Other expenses (0.7) — — (0.7) Total expenses (138.2) (3.9) (1.5) (143.6) Net income (loss) before income taxes $ 42.8 $ (3.2) $ (1.3) $ 38.3 Underwriting income (loss) A+B+C+D 6.9 (3.9) Loss and LAE expense ratio: Current year 65.3 % n/m Prior years (10.2) — Loss and LAE ratio 55.1 n/m Commission expense ratio 13.4 n/m Underwriting expense ratio 26.7 n/m Combined ratio 95.2 % n/m n/m - not meaningful (1) See Page 14 for a description of our reportable segments

EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS, INC.

Net Income Before Income Taxes by Segment (1) (unaudited)

$ in millions

Employers Cerity Corporate and

Other Consolidated Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 Gross premiums written $ 166.4 $ 0.1 $ — $ 166.5 Net premiums written 165.1 0.1 — 165.2 Net premiums earned A 175.8 — — 175.8 Net investment income 21.4 0.2 0.7 22.3 Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) on investments 2.6 0.1 (0.1) 2.6 Other income 0.3 — — 0.3 Total revenues 200.1 0.3 0.6 201.0 Losses and LAE incurred B (95.2) — 2.3 (92.9) Commission expense C (21.9) — — (21.9) Underwriting and general and administrative expenses D (36.2) (4.1) (5.0) (45.3) Total expenses (153.3) (4.1) (2.7) (160.1) Net income (loss) before income taxes $ 46.8 $ (3.8) $ (2.1) $ 40.9 Underwriting income (loss) A+B+C+D $ 22.5 $ (4.1) Loss and LAE expense ratio: Current year 65.6 % n/m Prior years (11.4) — Loss and LAE ratio 54.2 n/m Commission expense ratio 12.5 n/m Underwriting expense ratio 20.6 n/m Combined ratio 87.3 % n/m n/m - not meaningful (1) See Page 14 for a description of our reportable segments

EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS, INC.

Net Income Before Income Taxes by Segment (1) (unaudited)

$ in millions

Employers Cerity Corporate and

Other Consolidated Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 Gross premiums written $ 456.1 $ 0.1 $ — $ 456.2 Net premiums written 451.9 0.1 — 452.0 Net premiums earned A 463.7 0.1 — 463.8 Net investment income 54.9 2.5 0.9 58.3 Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) on investments 0.1 (0.5) (1.9) (2.3) Other income 0.5 — — 0.5 Total revenues 519.2 2.1 (1.0) 520.3 Losses and LAE incurred B (261.8) (0.1) 7.4 (254.5) Commission expense C (59.9) — — (59.9) Underwriting and general and administrative expenses D (116.2) (11.9) (9.8) (137.9) Other expenses (0.7) — — (0.7) Total expenses (438.6) (12.0) (2.4) (453.0) Net income (loss) before income taxes $ 80.6 $ (9.9) $ (3.4) $ 67.3 Underwriting income (loss) A+B+C+D 25.8 (11.9) Loss and LAE expense ratio: Current year 65.5 % n/m Prior years (9.0) — Loss and LAE ratio 56.5 n/m Commission expense ratio 12.9 n/m Underwriting expense ratio 25.1 n/m Combined ratio 94.5 % n/m n/m - not meaningful (1) See Page 14 for a description of our reportable segments

EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS, INC.

Net Income Before Income Taxes by Segment (1) (unaudited)

$ in millions

Employers Cerity Corporate and

Other Consolidated Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 Gross premiums written $ 553.0 $ 0.1 $ — $ 553.1 Net premiums written 549.0 0.1 — 549.1 Net premiums earned A 526.1 — — 526.1 Net investment income 62.3 0.2 3.0 65.5 Net realized and unrealized gains on investments 30.3 0.1 2.9 33.3 Other income 0.6 — — 0.6 Total revenues 619.3 0.3 5.9 625.5 Losses and LAE incurred B (278.7) — 10.5 (268.2) Commission expense C (67.7) — — (67.7) Underwriting and general and administrative expenses D (111.4) (11.7) (13.5) (136.6) Interest and financing expenses (0.6) — — (0.6) Total expenses (458.4) (11.7) (3.0) (473.1) Net income (loss) before income taxes $ 160.9 $ (11.4) $ 2.9 $ 152.4 Underwriting income (loss) A+B+C+D $ 68.3 $ (11.7) Loss and LAE expense ratio: Current year 65.5 % n/m Prior years (12.5) — Loss and LAE ratio 53.0 n/m Commission expense ratio 12.9 n/m Underwriting expense ratio 21.2 n/m Combined ratio 87.1 % n/m n/m - not meaningful (1) See Page 14 for a description of our reportable segments

EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS, INC.

Return on Equity (unaudited)

$ in millions

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income A $ 31.1 $ 32.8 $ 55.8 $ 125.4 Impact of the LPT Agreement (2.5) (2.3) (7.4) (10.5) Net realized and unrealized (gains) losses on investments (19.1) (2.6) 2.3 (33.3) Abandonment of operating leases 0.7 — 0.7 — Income tax expense (benefit) related to items excluded from Net income 3.9 0.5 (0.6) 7.0 Adjusted net income (1) B 14.1 28.4 50.8 88.6 Stockholders' equity - end of period $ 1,167.4 $ 1,160.4 $ 1,167.4 $ 1,160.4 Stockholders' equity - beginning of period 1,144.0 1,121.5 1,165.8 1,018.2 Average stockholders' equity C 1,155.7 1,141.0 1,166.6 1,089.3 Stockholders' equity - end of period $ 1,167.4 $ 1,160.4 $ 1,167.4 $ 1,160.4 Deferred Gain - end of period 129.7 139.4 129.7 139.4 Accumulated other comprehensive income - end of period (141.4) (86.2) (141.4) (86.2) Income taxes related to accumulated other comprehensive income - end of period 29.7 18.1 29.7 18.1 Adjusted stockholders' equity - end of period 1,185.4 1,231.7 1,185.4 1,231.7 Adjusted stockholders' equity - beginning of period 1,171.2 1,209.9 1,237.6 1,181.5 Average adjusted stockholders' equity (1) D 1,178.3 1,220.8 1,211.5 1,206.6 Return on stockholders' equity A / C 2.7 % 2.9 % 4.8 % 11.5 % Annualized return on stockholders' equity 10.8 11.5 6.4 15.3 Adjusted return on stockholders' equity (1) B / D 1.2 % 2.3 % 4.2 % 7.3 % Annualized adjusted return on stockholders' equity (1) 4.8 9.3 5.6 9.8 (1) See Page 13 for information regarding our use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.

EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS, INC.

Roll-forward of Unpaid Losses and LAE (unaudited)

$ in millions

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Unpaid losses and LAE at beginning of period $ 2,170.7 $ 2,161.8 $ 2,192.8 $ 2,207.9 Reinsurance recoverable on unpaid losses and LAE 523.6 484.2 532.5 504.4 Net unpaid losses and LAE at beginning of period 1,647.1 1,677.6 1,660.3 1,703.5 Losses and LAE incurred: Current year losses 94.4 115.4 303.8 344.8 Prior year losses on voluntary business (15.0) (20.0) (41.5) (66.0) Prior year losses on involuntary business 0.2 (0.2) (0.4) (0.1) Total losses incurred 79.6 95.2 261.9 278.7 Losses and LAE paid: Current year losses 26.7 32.9 50.7 63.5 Prior year losses 72.3 69.7 243.8 248.5 Total paid losses 99.0 102.6 294.5 312.0 Net unpaid losses and LAE at end of period 1,627.7 1,670.2 1,627.7 1,670.2 Reinsurance recoverable, excluding CECL allowance, on unpaid losses and LAE 513.7 527.1 513.7 527.1 Unpaid losses and LAE at end of period $ 2,141.4 $ 2,197.3 $ 2,141.4 $ 2,197.3

Total losses and LAE shown in the above table exclude amortization of the Deferred Gain, LPT Reserve Adjustments, and LPT Contingent Commission Adjustments which totaled $2.5 million and $2.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively and $7.4 million and $10.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS, INC.

Consolidated Investment Portfolio (unaudited)

$ in millions

September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 Investment Positions: Cost or Amortized

Cost Net Unrealized Gain (Loss) Fair Value % Fair Value % Fixed maturity securities $ 2,301.6 $ 141.0 $ 2,442.6 83 % $ 2,485.9 85 % Equity securities 117.5 77.9 195.4 7 263.4 9 Short-term investments 45.4 0.4 45.8 2 — — Other invested assets 33.0 (0.2) 32.8 1 29.1 1 Cash and cash equivalents 237.3 — 237.3 8 154.9 5 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 0.3 — 0.3 — 0.3 — Total investments and cash $ 2,735.1 $ 219.1 $ 2,954.2 100 % $ 2,933.6 100 % Breakout of Fixed Maturity Securities: U.S. Treasuries and agencies $ 81.0 $ 5.0 $ 86.0 4 % $ 88.5 4 % States and municipalities 445.2 33.5 478.7 20 484.5 19 Corporate securities 949.6 80.3 1,029.9 42 1,079.0 43 Mortgage-backed securities 544.8 25.2 570.0 23 591.0 24 Asset-backed securities 32.9 0.1 33.0 1 61.2 2 Collateralized loan obligations 84.4 (1.5) 82.9 3 — — Bank loans 163.7 (1.6) 162.1 7 181.7 7 Total fixed maturity securities $ 2,301.6 $ 141.0 $ 2,442.6 100 % $ 2,485.9 100 % Weighted average book yield 3.0% 3.3% Average credit quality (S&P) A+ A+ Duration 3.0 3.3

EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS, INC.

Book Value Per Share (unaudited)

$ in millions, except per share amounts

September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 December 31, 2019 September 30,

2019 Numerators: Stockholders' equity A $ 1,167.4 $ 1,144.0 $ 1,165.8 $ 1,160.4 Plus: Deferred Gain 129.7 132.2 137.1 139.4 Stockholders' equity including the Deferred Gain (1) B 1,297.1 1,276.2 1,302.9 1,299.8 Accumulated other comprehensive income (141.4) (132.9) (82.6) (86.2) Income taxes related to accumulated other comprehensive gains 29.7 27.9 17.3 18.1 Adjusted stockholders' equity (1) C $ 1,185.4 $ 1,171.2 $ 1,237.6 $ 1,231.7 Denominator (shares outstanding) D 29,069,753 29,382,894 31,355,378 31,814,678 Book value per share (1) A / D $ 40.16 $ 38.93 $ 37.18 $ 36.47 Book value per share including the Deferred Gain(1) B / D 44.62 43.43 41.55 40.86 Adjusted book value per share (1) C / D 40.78 39.86 39.47 38.71 YTD Change in: (2) Book value per share 10.0 % 19.5 % Book value per share including the Deferred Gain 9.2 16.5 Adjusted book value per share 5.2 9.2 (1) See Page 13 for information regarding our use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures. (2) Reflects the change in book value per share after taking into account dividends declared of $0.75 and $0.66 for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS, INC.

Earnings Per Share (unaudited)

$ in millions, except per share amounts

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Numerators: Net income A $ 31.1 $ 32.8 $ 55.8 $ 125.4 Impact of the LPT Agreement (2.5) (2.3) (7.4) (10.5) Net income before impact of the LPT (1) B 28.6 30.5 48.4 114.9 Net realized and unrealized (gains) losses on investments (19.1) (2.6) 2.3 (33.3) Abandonment of operating leases 0.7 — 0.7 — Income tax expense related to items excluded from Net income 3.9 0.5 (0.6) 7.0 Adjusted net income (1) C $ 14.1 $ 28.4 $ 50.8 $ 88.6 Denominators: Average common shares outstanding (basic) D 29,337,426 31,946,851 30,241,148 32,168,826 Average common shares outstanding (diluted) E 29,568,406 32,318,017 30,532,910 32,587,455 Earnings per share: Basic A / D $ 1.06 $ 1.03 $ 1.85 $ 3.90 Diluted A / E 1.05 1.01 1.83 3.85 Earnings per share before impact of the LPT: (1) Basic B / D $ 0.97 $ 0.95 $ 1.60 $ 3.57 Diluted B / E 0.97 0.94 1.59 3.53 Adjusted earnings per share: (1) Basic C / D $ 0.48 $ 0.89 $ 1.68 $ 2.75 Diluted C / E 0.48 0.88 1.66 2.72 (1) See Page 13 for information regarding our use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Within this earnings release we present the following measures, each of which are "non-GAAP financial measures." A reconciliation of these measures to the Company's most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is included herein. Management believes that these non-GAAP measures are important to the Company's investors, analysts and other interested parties who benefit from having an objective and consistent basis for comparison with other companies within our industry. Management further believes that these measures are more relevant than comparable GAAP measures in evaluating our financial performance.

The LPT Agreement is a non-recurring transaction that does not result in ongoing cash benefits to the Company. Management believes that providing non-GAAP measures that exclude the effects of the LPT Agreement (amortization of deferred reinsurance gain, adjustments to LPT Agreement ceded reserves and adjustments to contingent commission receivable) is useful in providing investors, analysts and other interested parties a meaningful understanding of the Company's ongoing underwriting performance.

Deferred reinsurance gain (Deferred Gain) reflects the unamortized gain from the LPT Agreement. This gain has been deferred and is being amortized using the recovery method, whereby the amortization is determined by the proportion of actual reinsurance recoveries to total estimated recoveries, except for the contingent profit commission, which is being amortized through June 30, 2024. Amortization is reflected in losses and LAE incurred.

Adjusted net income (see Page 3 for calculations)is net income excluding the effects of the LPT Agreement, and net realized and unrealized gains and losses on investments (net of tax), and any miscellaneous non-recurring transactions (net of tax). Management believes that providing this non-GAAP measures is helpful to investors, analysts and other interested parties in identifying trends in the Company's operating performance because such items have limited significance to its ongoing operations or can be impacted by both discretionary and other economic factors and may not represent operating trends.

Stockholders' equity including the Deferred Gain (see Page 11 for calculations) is stockholders' equity including the Deferred Gain. Management believes that providing this non-GAAP measure is useful in providing investors, analysts and other interested parties a meaningful measure of the Company's total underwriting capital.

Adjusted stockholders' equity (see Page 11 for calculations) is stockholders' equity including the Deferred Gain, less accumulated other comprehensive income (net of tax). Management believes that providing this non-GAAP measure is useful to investors, analysts and other interested parties since it serves as the denominator to the Company's adjusted return on stockholders' equity metric.

Return on stockholders' equity and Adjusted return on stockholders' equity (see Page 8 for calculations). Management believes that these profitability measures are widely used by our investors, analysts and other interested parties.

Book value per share, Book value per share including the Deferred Gain, and Adjusted book value per share (see Page 11 for calculations). Management believes that these valuation measures are widely used by our investors, analysts and other interested parties.

Net income before impact of the LPT (see Page 3 for calculations). Management believes that these performance and underwriting measures are widely used by our investors, analysts and other interested parties.

Description of Reportable Segments

The Company has recently made changes to its corporate structure, mainly involving the launch and further development of a new digital insurance platform offered under the Cerity brand name (Cerity), resulting in changes to its reportable segments. The Company has determined that it has two reportable segments: Employers and Cerity. Each of these segments represents a separate and distinct underwriting platform through which the Company conducts insurance business.

The nature and composition of each reportable segment and its Corporate and Other activities are as follows:

The Employers segment is defined as traditional business offered through the EMPLOYERS brand name (Employers) through its agents, including business originated from its strategic partnerships and alliances;

The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under the Cerity brand name, which includes the Company's direct-to-customer business; and

Corporate and Other activities consist of those holding company expenses that are not considered to be underwriting in nature, the financial impact of the LPT agreement and legacy (pre-acquisition) business assumed and ceded by Cerity Insurance Company. These expenses are not considered to be part of a reportable segment and are not otherwise allocated to a reportable segment.

Prior to December 31, 2019, the Company operated under a single reportable segment and presented its Combined Ratio on that basis. In light of its change in reporting segments, the Company now presents a separate Combined Ratio for each of its reporting segments.

All periods prior to December 31, 2019 presented herein have been conformed to the current presentation.

