Oblong Announces $3.0 Million Private Placement

Oblong issued an aggregate of 1,043,000 shares of the Company’s common stock in the private placement at a gross price of $2.85 per share. Additionally, investors were issued warrants to purchase 521,500 shares of the Company’s common stock. The warrants have an exercise price of $4.08 per share and have a term of 30 months. The warrants are exercisable beginning six (6) months following the closing. Subject to the registration of the common shares underlying the warrants, the warrants may be exercised only for cash, and upon exercise would generate up to an additional $2.1 million in gross proceeds to the Company.

Oblong, Inc. (NYSE American: OBLG) (“Oblong” or the “Company”), the award-winning maker of multi-stream collaboration solutions, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with certain institutional and accredited investors to raise aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $3.0 million through a private placement of its common stock.

Additionally, immediately following the closing of the private placement, pursuant to an executed agreement between the Company and Silicon Valley Bank (“SVB”), the Company made a one-time payment of $2.5 million to SVB in full satisfaction of the Company’s outstanding obligations of approximately $5.6 million under its Second Amended & Restated Loan Agreement with SVB.

“We are thrilled to have implemented a comprehensive balance sheet solution that has substantially eliminated Oblong’s debt and annual interest expense,” said Peter Holst, President and Chief Executive Officer of Oblong. “This is a great outcome for the Company, our employees, and all of the customers and partners we serve each day. As a financially stronger company backed by a growing list of institutional shareholders, we are now better positioned to execute on our long-term strategy, and see clear signs of growing demand for both our in-room and, soon to be released, cloud collaboration services.”

The Special Equities Group, a division of Bradley Woods & Co. Ltd., acted as exclusive placement agent for the transaction.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.