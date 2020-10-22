Keweenaw Land Association Executes Carbon Offset Project with BP Products North America Inc. and Finite Carbon

The voluntary forest carbon project is located on 12,658 acres of Keweenaw’s Great Northern tract in Iron County, Wisconsin. In September 2019, the Company sold a conservation easement to the State of Wisconsin on this same tract of land. “We are pleased to have executed on this carbon project and believe it is a great fit with our existing sustainable forestry practices to enhance the value of our managed properties,” said Mark Sherman, President of Keweenaw.

IRONWOOD, Mich., Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Keweenaw Land Association, Limited (OTC: KEWL) ("Keweenaw" or the “Company”) announced today that it has executed a carbon offset sale with BP Products North America Inc. (a subsidiary of BP p.l.c). Finite Carbon will serve as the project developer and provide ongoing project monitoring and reporting.

Keweenaw’s project is being developed under the American Carbon Registry’s improved forest management methodology for the voluntary carbon offset market. Under this methodology, a landowner commits to sustainably manage their land to sequester carbon above and beyond what would have occurred under prior management practices.

The company expects initial cash flow from this project to begin in the second half of 2021. While financial and other terms of the contract were not disclosed, when earnings from the project are received, they will be reflected in the Company’s financial statements in the normal course of business.

“The voluntary carbon offset market is a critical tool for sustainable forest management,” said Sean Carney, President of Finite Carbon. “As North America’s leading developer and supplier of forest carbon offsets, Finite Carbon is proud to serve as Keweenaw’s project developer to help them unlock a new source of revenue and advance the sustainable management of the Great Northern tract.”

“With this agreement, Keweenaw adds a sustainable carbon sequestration revenue stream to its existing sustainable harvesting program. It is a win for our company and a win for nature in Wisconsin,” said Jamie Mai, Chairman of Keweenaw.

