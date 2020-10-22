Business First Bancshares, Inc., Announces Financial Results for Q3 2020

“In our last earning report, I said the second quarter was simultaneously the most challenging, and in many ways, the most rewarding period we’ve experienced as a company,” said Jude Melville, president and CEO. “but I can now say that about the third quarter. In addition to weathering the ongoing health and related economic crises, our people were impacted over the past few weeks by landfall of not one but two hurricanes. Our performance in the quarter reflects a strength and resiliency that enables us to be there for our clients, and we are as committed as ever to continuing to be that stable resource in times of both plenty and need.”

BATON ROUGE, La., Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: BFST) (Business First), parent company of b1BANK, Baton Rouge, Louisiana, today announced its unaudited results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, including net income of $9.6 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, increases of $4.1 million and $0.06, respectively, from the quarter ended September 30, 2019. On a non-GAAP basis, core net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, which excludes certain income and expenses, was $11.0 million, or $0.53 per diluted share, an increase of $4.7 million and increase of $0.07, respectively, from the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

On October 22, 2020, Business First’s board of directors declared a quarterly dividend based upon financial performance for the third quarter in the amount of $0.10 per share, same as the prior quarter, to the common shareholders of record as of November 15, 2020. The dividend will be paid on November 30, 2020, or as soon thereafter as practicable.

Also, on October 22, 2020, Business First’s board of directors terminated its existing stock repurchase program, which was set to expire December 13, 2020, and adopted a new stock repurchase program. Under the new repurchase program, Business First may repurchase shares of its common stock with an aggregate purchase price of up to $30,000,000 until the program’s expiration on December 31, 2021.

Quarterly Highlights

COVID-19 and Hurricane Related Matters. Business First proactively assisted, and continues to assist (when prudent), clients by deferring principal and/or interest payments. Business First had 245 loans and 290 loans with outstanding principal balances of $184.3 million and $85.0 million within the deferral periods related to the COVID-19 pandemic and Hurricane Laura, respectively, as of September 30, 2020. Of loans remaining in the deferral period, 167 qualifying loans to seasoned, highly rated customers with an outstanding balance of $149.4 million were strategically converted to interest only.



Additionally, Business First has funded approximately 2,800 loans with an aggregate outstanding balance of $397.7 million as of September 30, 2020, under the Small Business Administration (SBA) Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).



Strong Loan Growth. Total loans held for investment at September 30, 2020, were $3.1 billion, an increase of $87.7 million compared to June 30, 2020. Net loan growth was 2.93%, or 11.71 % annualized, for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Ratios of nonperforming loans compared to loans held for investment and nonperforming assets compared to total assets remained stable from 0.39% and 0.49%, respectively, at June 30, 2020, to 0.32% and 0.54% at September 30, 2020. Net Interest Margin and Spread. Net interest margin and spread increased from 3.89% and 3.59%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, to 4.06% and 3.81% for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. The increases were largely attributable to purchase accounting accretion (loans and deposits/borrowings), an additional day in the quarter, and repricing of time deposits upon maturity. Excluding loan discount accretion, net interest margin and spread were 3.81% and 3.56%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, compared to 3.71% and 3.41% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.



Financial Condition

September 3 0 , 20 20 , Compared to June 3 0 , 20 20

Loans

Total loans held for investment increased by $87.7 million compared to June 30, 2020. The increase was largely attributable to growth within the multi-family residential and nonfarm nonresidential commercial real estate portfolios. Net loan growth for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, was 2.93% for the quarter, or 11.71% annualized.

Business First’s unfunded commitments remained constant throughout the quarter ended September 30, 2020, after increasing during the quarter ended June 30, 2020, as a result of the acquisition of Pedestal. Business First has not identified any unusual customer usage of unfunded commitments since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.

Credit Quality

Nonperforming loans as a percentage of total loans held for investment decreased from 0.39% as of June 30, 2020, to 0.32% as of September 30, 2020. The decrease was partially attributable to net loan charge-offs which totaled $866,000, or three basis points, for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets increased from 0.49% as of June 30, 2020, to 0.54% as of September 30, 2020. The increase was largely attributable to the transfer of former branches of Pedestal and b1BANK to other real estate owned, part of the strategic plan of the acquisition.

Total Shareholders’ Equity

Book value per common share was $19.26 at September 30, 2020, compared to $18.69 at June 30, 2020. On a non-GAAP basis, tangible book value per share was $16.18 at September 30, 2020, compared to $15.59 at June 30, 2020.

September 3 0 , 20 20 , Compared to September 30 , 201 9

Loans

Total loans held for investment increased by $1.4 billion compared to September 30, 2019, or 81.89%, due primarily to the acquisition of Pedestal and origination of SBA PPP loans during the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Credit Quality

Nonperforming loans as a percentage of total loans held for investment decreased from 0.70% as of September 30, 2019, to 0.32% as of September 30, 2020. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets decreased from 0.64% as of September 30, 2019, to 0.54% as of September 30, 2020. The decreases were largely attributable to an increase in overall total loans held for investment and total assets from the acquisition of Pedestal during the quarter ended June 30, 2020, as well as a decrease in nonperforming loans, offset by an increase in other real estate owned.

Total Shareholders’ Equity

Book value per common share was $19.26 at September 30, 2020, compared to $21.12 at September 30, 2019. On a non-GAAP basis, tangible book value per share was $16.18 at September 30, 2020, compared to $16.96 at September 30, 2019. The decreases were attributable to the initial book value dilution caused by the acquisition of Pedestal during the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Results of Operations

Third Quarter 20 20 Compared to Second Quarter 20 20

Net Income and Diluted Earnings Per Share

For the quarter ended September 30, 2020, net income was $9.6 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, compared to net income of $2.1 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The increases were largely attributable to an increase in net interest income (primarily due to a full quarter of a larger balance sheet after the Pedestal acquisition), a decrease in the provision for loan losses and lower acquisition-related expenses (which includes costs recorded within salaries and employee benefits attributed to acquisitions, such as severance, stay bonus, etc.), offset by a decrease in other income, largely attributable to a reduction in investment income from Small Business Investment Companies (SBIC).

On a non-GAAP basis, core net income, which excludes certain income and expenses, for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, was $11.0 million, or $0.53 per diluted share, compared to core net income of $7.4 million, or $0.41 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. Notable noncore events impacting earnings for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, included the incurrence of $1.2 million in acquisition-related expenses and $635,000 in losses attributed to losses on former bank premises and equipment in other income, largely attributable to branches planned to be closed in contemplation of the Pedestal acquisition, compared to the incurrence of $6.6 million in acquisition-related expenses for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Interest Income

For the quarter ended September 30, 2020, net interest income totaled $36.9 million and net interest margin and net interest spread were 4.06% and 3.81%, respectively, compared to $30.9 million, 3.89% and 3.59% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The average yield on the loan portfolio (excluding SBA PPP loans) was 5.65% for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, compared to 5.61% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The average yield on total interest-earning assets was 4.67% for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, compared to 4.65% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The increase in interest income was largely attributable to higher average balances due to the Pedestal acquisition during the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Net interest margin and net interest spread were positively impacted for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, by additional loan discount accretion, reduction in the overall cost of funds (which includes noninterest-bearing deposits) and an additional day in the quarter, offset by yield reductions in securities and SBA PPP loans.

The average loan yield (excluding SBA PPP loans) and total interest-earning assets was also impacted by additional loan discount and an additional day in the quarter.

Net interest margin and net interest spread (excluding loan discount accretion of $2.3 million) were 3.81% and 3.56%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, compared to 3.71% and 3.41% (excluding loan discount accretion of $1.5 million) for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Interest Expense

For the quarter ended September 30, 2020, overall cost of funds (which includes noninterest-bearing deposits) decreased by 14 basis points, from 0.77% to 0.63%, compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The decrease in cost of funds was largely attributable to the repricing of time deposits upon maturity.

Other Income

For the quarter ended September 30, 2020, other income was impacted by a reduction of $1.3 million in SBIC investment income, partially offset by $869,000 increases in both the service charges on deposit accounts and debit card and ATM fee income associated with a full quarterly impact of the Pedestal accounts, as well as an insurance settlement of $390,000 within other income related to a prior charged-off loan, compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Other Expense

For the quarter ended September 30, 2020, the decreases were largely attributed to reductions in salaries and employee benefits, $2.2 million, and merger and conversion-related expenses, $1.2 million, both of which resulted from elevated expenses during the quarter ended June 30, 2020, attributable to the Pedestal acquisition, partially offset by increases in various other categories which were mainly attributable to the full quarterly impact of the Pedestal acquisition, as well as an increase in our FDIC assessments, $322,000, due to increased deposits attributable to the Pedestal acquisition and SBA PPP loan program, compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Provision for Loan Losses

During the quarter ended September 30, 2020, Business First recorded a provision for loan losses of $2.5 million, compared to $5.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The reserve for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, was impacted by net charge-offs of $866,000, new net loan production, and the continued impact of the qualitative factors related to COVID-19.

Return on Assets and Equity

Return on average assets and equity, each on an annualized basis, were 0.98% and 9.85%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, compared to 0.23% and 2.35%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. Both returns were significantly impacted by additional provision for loan loss and acquisition-related expenses recorded during the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Third Quarter 20 20 Compared to Third Quarter 201 9

Net Income and Diluted Earnings Per Share

For the quarter ended September 30, 2020, net income was $9.6 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, compared to net income of $5.5 million, or $0.40 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. The increases in net income and diluted earnings per share were largely attributable to the increases in net interest income and other income related to the acquisition of Pedestal on May 1, 2020, offset by increases in the provision for loan losses associated with the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and additional expenses associated with the acquisition of Pedestal on May 1, 2020.

On a non-GAAP basis, core net income, which excludes certain income and expenses, for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, was $11.0 million, or $0.53 per diluted share, compared to core net income of $6.3 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. Notable noncore events impacting earnings for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, included the incurrence of $1.2 million in acquisition-related expenses and $635,000 in losses attributed to losses on former bank premises and equipment in other income, compared to the incurrence of $288,000 in acquisition-related expenses and $594,000 losses on former bank premises and equipment in other income for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Interest Income

For the quarter ended September 30, 2020, net interest income totaled $36.9 million and net interest margin and net interest spread were 4.06% and 3.81%, respectively, compared to $20.3 million, 4.10% and 3.66% for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. The average yield on the loan portfolio (excluding SBA PPP loans) was 5.65% for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, compared to 5.87% for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. The average yield on total interest-earning assets was 4.67% for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, compared to 5.32% for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. The increase in interest income was largely attributable to higher average balances due to the Pedestal acquisition and origination of SBA PPP loans during 2020.

Average loan yield (excluding SBA PPP loans), average yield on total interest-earning assets, net interest margin, and net interest spread were impacted for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, by the federal funds rate cuts of 175 basis points, which occurred during the fourth quarter of 2019 through the first quarter of 2020. The average yield on total interest-earning assets was also impacted by the lower-yielding SBA PPP loans originated during the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Net interest margin and net interest spread (excluding loan discount accretion of $2.3 million) were 3.81% and 3.56%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, compared to 3.99% and 3.55% (excluding loan discount accretion of $544,000) for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Interest Expense

For the quarter ended September 30, 2020, overall cost of funds (which includes noninterest-bearing deposits) decreased by 68 basis points, from 1.31% to 0.63%, compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2019. The decrease in cost of funds was partially attributable to the accretion of deposit and Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) premiums associated with the Pedestal acquisition, $796,000 or 11 basis points, but largely attributable to an overall reduction in interest rates on deposit offerings and the lower-yielding deposit portfolio acquired from Pedestal.

Other Income

For the quarter ended September 30, 2020, the increase was largely attributable to the acquisition of Pedestal during the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Other Expense

For the quarter ended September 30, 2020, the increase was largely attributable to the acquisition of Pedestal during the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Provision for Loan Losses

During the quarter ended September 30, 2020, Business First recorded a provision for loan losses of $2.5 million compared to $479,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. The reserve for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, was impacted by $866,000 in net charge-offs, higher net new loan growth and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the qualitative factors within the allowance for loan and lease losses.

Return on Assets and Equity

Return on average assets and return on average equity, each on an annualized basis, were 0.98% and 9.85%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, from 1.02% and 7.93%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. Both returns were significantly impacted by the provision for loan loss and acquisition-related expenses recorded for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, in addition to a lower net interest margin for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

About Business First Bancshares, Inc.

Business First Bancshares, Inc., through its banking subsidiary b1BANK, formerly known as Business First Bank, operates 42 banking centers in markets across Louisiana and in the Dallas, Texas area. b1BANK provides commercial and personal banking, treasury management and wealth solutions services to small to midsize businesses and their owners and employees. Visit www.b1BANK.com for more information. Business First’s common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol “BFST.”

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures (e.g., referenced as “core”) intended to supplement, not substitute for, comparable GAAP measures. These measures typically adjust income available to common shareholders for certain significant activities or transactions that, in management’s opinion, can distort period-to-period comparisons of Business First’s performance. Transactions that are typically excluded from non-GAAP measures include realized and unrealized gains/losses on former bank premises and equipment, investment sales, impaired loan sales, acquisition-related expenses (including, but not limited to, legal costs, system conversion costs, severance and retention payments, etc.). Management believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of the Company’s core business. These non-GAAP disclosures are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP measures that may be presented by other companies. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures are provided at the end of the tables below.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this release may not be based on historical facts and are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements may be identified by their reference to a future period or periods or by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “may,” “might,” “will,” “would,” “could,” or “intend.” We caution you not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, in that actual results could differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those factors specified in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and other public filings. Actual results will also be significantly impacted by the effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, including, among other effects: the impact of the public health crisis; the extent and duration of closures of businesses, including our branches, vendors and customers; the operation of financial markets; employment levels; market liquidity; the impact of various actions taken in response by the U.S. federal government, the Federal Reserve, other banking regulators, state and local governments; the adequacy of our allowance for loan losses in relation to potential losses in our loan portfolio; and the impact that all of these factors have on our borrowers, other customers, vendors and counterparties. We undertake no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date of this news release.

Additional Information

For additional information on Business First, you may obtain Business First’s reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) free of charge by using the SEC’s EDGAR service on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or by contacting the SEC for further information at 1-800-SEC-0330. Alternatively, these documents can be obtained free of charge from Business First by directing a request to: Business First Bancshares, Inc., 500 Laurel Street, Suite 101, Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70801, Attention: Corporate Secretary.

No Offer or Solicitation

This release does not constitute or form part of any offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to purchase, any securities of the Company. There will be no sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.

Business First Bancshares, Inc. Selected Financial Information (Unaudited) September 30, June 30, September 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2020 2020 2019 Balance Sheet Ratios Loans (HFI) to Deposits 95.25% 92.12% 97.77% Shareholders' Equity to Assets Ratio 10.07% 9.75% 12.62% Loans Receivable Held for Investment Commercial (1) $ 1,015,173 $ 1,026,596 $ 415,163 Real Estate: Construction and Land 334,100 333,675 220,524 Farmland 56,567 57,498 45,809 1-4 Family Residential 493,344 495,827 281,413 Multi-Family Residential 99,901 59,213 31,448 Nonfarm Nonresidential 970,197 914,601 620,427 Total Real Estate 1,954,109 1,860,814 1,199,621 Consumer (1) 113,192 107,402 79,943 Total Loans [Held for Investment] $ 3,082,474 $ 2,994,812 $ 1,694,727 Allowance for Loan Losses Balance, Beginning of Period $ 18,715 $ 13,319 $ 11,603 Charge-offs – Quarterly (956 ) (98 ) (13 ) Recoveries – Quarterly 90 51 21 Provision for Loan Losses – Quarterly 2,491 5,443 479 Balance, End of Period $ 20,340 $ 18,715 $ 12,090 Allowance for Loan Losses to Total Loans (HFI) 0.66% 0.62% 0.71% Net Charge-offs (Recoveries) to Average Total Loans 0.03% 0.00% -0.00 % Remaining Loan Purchase Discount $ 38,207 $ 44,302 $ 4,848 Nonperforming Assets Nonperforming Loans: Nonaccrual Loans (2) $ 7,988 $ 11,433 $ 11,577 Loans Past Due 90 Days or More (2) 1,986 317 277 Total Nonperforming Loans 9,974 11,750 11,854 Other Nonperforming Assets: Other Real Estate Owned 10,994 7,642 2,326 Other Nonperforming Assets: 414

179 5 Total Other Nonperforming Assets 11,408 7,821 2,331 Total Nonperforming Assets $ 21,382 $ 19,571 $ 14,185 Nonperforming Loans to Total Loans (HFI) 0.32% 0.39% 0.70% Nonperforming Assets to Total Assets 0.54% 0.49% 0.64% (1) Small Business Adminstration SBA Paycheck Protection Program PPP loans accounted for $392.9 million and $4.8 million of the Commercial and Consumer portfolios, respectively, as of September 30, 2020. SBA PPP loans accounted for $389.9 million and $5.5 million of the Commercial and Consumer portfolios, respectively, as of June 30, 2020. (2) Past due and nonaccrual loan amounts exclude acquired impaired loans, even if contractually past due or if the Company does not expect to receive payment in full, as the Company is currently accreting interest income over the expected life of the loans.





Business First Bancshares, Inc. Selected Financial Information (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Per Share Data Basic Earnings per Common Share $ 0.47 $ 0.11 $ 0.41 $ 0.93 $ 1.35 Diluted Earnings per Common Share 0.46 0.11 0.40 0.93 1.32 Dividends per Common Share 0.10 0.10 0.10 0.30 0.28 Book Value per Common Share 19.26 18.69 21.12 19.26 21.12 Average Common Shares Outstanding 20,613,481 18,108,068 13,315,351 17,356,830 13,321,566 Average Diluted Shares Outstanding 20,704,444 18,121,958 13,669,370 17,409,821 13,675,585 End of Period Common Shares Outstanding 20,667,237 20,667,237 13,274,823 20,667,237 13,274,823 Annualized Performance Ratios Return on Average Assets 0.98% 0.23% 1.02% 0.67% 1.14% Return on Average Equity 9.85% 2.35% 7.93% 6.30% 8.88% Net Interest Margin 4.06% 3.89% 4.10% 3.97% 4.10% Net Interest Spread 3.81% 3.59% 3.66% 3.67% 3.68% Efficiency Ratio (1) 65.65% 77.40% 67.16% 71.42% 63.65% Total Quarterly/Year-to-Date Average Assets $ 3,933,631 $ 3,496,074 $ 2,156,759 $ 3,224,940 $ 2,111,717 Total Quarterly/Year-to-Date Average Equity 390,209 349,634 278,028 341,904 270,380 Other Expenses Salaries and Employee Benefits $ 15,430 $ 17,621 $ 8,793 $ 42,486 $ 26,101 Occupancy and Bank Premises 1,394 1,370 1,230 3,824 3,412 Depreciation and Amortization 1,322 1,073 645 2,996 1,906 Data Processing 1,832 1,055 380 3,539 1,572 FDIC Assessment Fees 594 272 (105 ) 1,013 293 Legal and Other Professional Fees 555 543 346 1,492 1,017 Advertising and Promotions 320 334 544 960 1,150 Utilities and Communications 789 645 397 1,751 1,018 Ad Valorem Shares Tax 673 450 345 1,498 1,035 Directors' Fees 117 100 121 291 451 Other Real Estate Owned Expenses and Write-Downs 171 51 19 475 118 Merger and Conversion-Related Expenses 556 1,726 350 3,430 331 Other 3,198 2,557 1,813 7,636 4,841 Total Other Expenses $ 26,951 $ 27,797 $ 14,878 $ 71,391 $ 43,245 Other Income Service Charges on Deposit Accounts $ 1,592 $ 1,163 $ 1,035 $ 3,686 $ 3,007 Gain on Sales of Securities 95 - 26 120 84 Debit card and ATM Fee Income 1,399 959 460 2,765 1,397 Bank-Owned Life Insurance Income 237 255 175 689 517 Gain on Sales of Loans - 7 24 184 115 Mortgage Origination Income 123 126 120 364 308 Brokerage Commission 281 236 15 537 58 Correspondent Bank Income 45 32 118 186 343 Rental Income 14 15 159 60 488 Gain (loss) on Sale of Banking Center - - (12 ) - 581 Gain (loss) on Sales of Other Real Estate Owned (104 ) (19 ) 78 28 27 Loss on Disposal of Other Assets (627 ) - (650 ) (627 ) (650 ) Pass-through Income from SBIC Partnerships 364 1,624 138 2,368 1,404 Other 798 598 236 1,657 773 Total Other Income $ 4,217 $ 4,996 $ 1,922 $ 12,017 $ 8,452 (1) Noninterest expense (excluding provision for loan losses) divided by noninterest income plus net interest income less gain/loss on sales of securities.





Business First Bancshares, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) September 30, June 30, September 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2020 2020 2019 Assets Cash and Due From Banks $ 103,894 $ 116,021 $ 63,356 Federal Funds Sold 8,395 40,329 43,705 Securities Available for Sale, at Fair Values 547,535 583,118 288,231 Mortgage Loans Held for Sale 671 456 256 Loans and Lease Receivable 3,082,474 2,994,812 1,694,727 Allowance for Loan Losses (20,340 ) (18,715 ) (12,090 ) Net Loans and Lease Receivable 3,062,134 2,976,097 1,682,637 Premises and Equipment, Net 59,241 63,959 27,092 Accrued Interest Receivable 25,622 33,844 7,513 Other Equity Securities 15,641 18,681 12,697 Other Real Estate Owned 10,994 7,642 2,326 Cash Value of Life Insurance 44,779 44,542 32,398 Deferred Taxes, Net 5,829 6,858 2,674 Goodwill 53,627 53,649 48,333 Core Deposit Intangible 10,061 10,389 6,916 Other Assets 6,247 5,553 2,706 Total Assets $ 3,954,670 $ 3,961,138 $ 2,220,840 Liabilities Deposits: Noninterest-Bearing $ 945,485 $ 985,537 $ 406,146 Interest-Bearing 2,290,776 2,265,485 1,327,244 Total Deposits 3,236,261 3,251,022 1,733,390 Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase 24,604 25,391 31,037 Short-Term Borrowings 5,033 6,145 - Long-Term Borrowings 6,000 7,797 - Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility 107,076 107,076 - Subordinated Debt 25,000 25,000 25,000 Subordinated Debt -Trust Preferred Securities 5,000 5,000 - Federal Home Loan Bank Borrowings 117,950 118,177 128,000 Accrued Interest Payable 3,621 3,920 1,837 Other Liabilities 26,039 25,274 21,236 Total Liabilities 3,556,584 3,574,802 1,940,500 Shareholders' Equity Common Stock 20,667 20,667 13,275 Additional Paid-In Capital 299,762 297,606 212,104 Retained Earnings 67,399 59,850 52,265 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income 10,258 8,213 2,696 Total Shareholders' Equity 398,086 386,336 280,340 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 3,954,670 $ 3,961,138 $ 2,220,840





Business First Bancshares, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Interest Income: Interest and Fees on Loans $ 39,918 $ 34,636 $ 24,408 $ 98,697 $ 70,701 Interest and Dividends on Securities 2,474 2,175 1,783 6,380 5,486 Interest on Federal Funds Sold and Due From Banks 69 80 129 291 616 Total Interest Income 42,461 36,891 26,320 105,368 76,803 Interest Expense: Interest on Deposits 4,345 4,795 5,050 13,826 14,845 Interest on Borrowings 1,184 1,177 1,012 3,480 2,387 Total Interest Expense 5,529 5,972 6,062 17,306 17,232 Net Interest Income 36,932 30,919 20,258 88,062 59,571 Provision for Loan Losses: 2,491 5,443 479 9,301 2,414 Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses 34,441 25,476 19,779 78,761 57,157 Other Income: Service Charges on Deposit Accounts 1,592 1,163 1,035 3,686 3,007 Gain on Sales of Securities 95 - 26 120 84 Other Income 2,530 3,833 861 8,211 5,361 Total Other Income 4,217 4,996 1,922 12,017 8,452 Other Expenses: Salaries and Employee Benefits 15,430 17,621 8,793 42,486 26,101 Occupancy and Equipment Expense 3,228 2,888 2,135 8,007 5,913 Merger and Conversion-Related Expense 556 1,726 235 3,430 331 Other Expenses 7,737 5,562 3,715 17,468 10,900 Total Other Expenses 26,951 27,797 14,878 71,391 43,245 Income Before Income Taxes: 11,707 2,675 6,823 - 19,387 22,364 Provision for Income Taxes: 2,098 623 1,312 3,227 4,351 Net Income: $ 9,609 $ 2,052 $ 5,511 $ 16,160 $ 18,013





Business First Bancshares, Inc. Consolidated Net Interest Margin (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Average Average Average Outstanding Interest Earned / Average Outstanding Interest Earned / Average Outstanding Interest Earned / Average (Dollars in thousands) Balance Interest Paid Yield / Rate Balance Interest Paid Yield / Rate Balance Interest Paid Yield / Rate Assets Interest-Earning Assets: Total Loans (Excluding SBA PPP) $ 2,638,417 $ 37,250 5.65 % $ 2,304,438 $ 32,306 5.61 % $ 1,664,283 $ 24,408 5.87 % SBA PPP Loans 399,366 2,668 2.67 % 321,127 $ 2,330 2.90 % - - 0.00 % Securities Available for Sale 564,630 2,474 1.75 % 481,422 2,175 1.81 % 297,121 1,783 2.40 % Interest-Bearing Deposit in Other Banks 33,970 69 0.81 % 69,169 80 0.46 % 16,070 129 3.21 % Total Interest-Earning Assets 3,636,383 42,461 4.67 % 3,176,156 36,891 4.65 % 1,977,474 26,320 5.32 % Allowance for Loan Losses (19,329 ) (13,606 ) (11,783 ) Noninterest-Earning Assets 316,577 333,524 191,068 Total Assets $ 3,933,631 $ 42,461 $ 3,496,074 $ 36,891 $ 2,156,759 $ 26,320 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Interest-Bearing Liabilities: Interest-Bearing Deposits $ 2,262,774 $ 4,345 0.77 % $ 1,994,680 $ 4,795 0.96 % $ 1,300,740 $ 5,050 1.55 % Subordinated Debt 25,000 422 6.75 % 25,000 422 6.75 % 25,000 422 6.75 % Subordinated Debt - Trust Preferred Securities 5,000 45 3.60 % 3,333 34 4.08 % - - 0.00 % Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) 122,592 515 1.68 % 129,441 526 1.63 % 105,588 560 2.12 % Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility (PPPLF) 107,076 95 0.35 % 76,902 72 0.37 % - - 0.00 % Other Borrowings 35,437 107 1.21 % 32,975 123 1.49 % 23,718 30 0.51 % Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 2,557,879 5,529 0.86 % 2,262,331 5,972 1.06 % 1,455,046 6,062 1.67 % Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities: Noninterest-Bearing Deposits $ 957,090 $ 852,608 398,748 Other Liabilities 28,453 31,501 24,937 Total Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities 985,543 884,109 423,685 Shareholders' Equity: 390,209 349,634 278,028 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 3,933,631 $ 3,496,074 $ 2,156,759 Net Interest Spread 3.81 % 3.59 % 3.66 % Net Interest Income $ 36,932 $ 30,919 $ 20,258 Net Interest Margin 4.06 % 3.89 % 4.10 % Overall Cost of Funds 0.63 % 0.77 % 1.31 % NOTE: Average outstanding balances are determined utilizing monthly averages and average yield/rate is calculated utilizing a 30/360 day count convention.





Business First Bancshares, Inc. Consolidated Net Interest Margin (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Average Average Outstanding Interest Earned / Average Outstanding Interest Earned / Average (Dollars in thousands) Balance Interest Paid Yield / Rate Balance Interest Paid Yield / Rate Assets Interest-Earning Assets: Total Loans (Excluding SBA PPP) $ 2,227,681 $ 93,699 5.61% $ 1,605,423 $ 70,701 5.87% SBA PPP Loans 240,164 4,998 2.77% - - 0.00% Securities Available for Sale 444,237 6,380 1.91% 303,374 5,486 2.41% Interest-Bearing Deposit in Other Banks 43,965 291 0.88% 26,621 616 3.09% Total Interest-Earning Assets 2,956,047 105,368 4.75% 1,935,418 76,803 5.29% Allowance for Loan Losses (15,046) (11,625) Noninterest-Earning Assets 283,939 187,924 Total Assets $ 3,224,940 $ 105,368 $ 2,111,717 $ 76,803 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Interest-Bearing Liabilities: Interest-Bearing Deposits $ 1,866,556 $ 13,826 0.99% $ 1,323,927 $ 14,845 1.50% Subordinated Debt 25,000 1,266 6.75% 25,000 1,267 6.76% Subordinated Debt - Trust Preferred Securities 2,778 79 3.79% - - 0.00% Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) 116,785 1,538 1.76% 59,990 1,065 2.37% Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility (PPPLF) 61,326 167 0.36% - - 0.00% Other Borrowings 45,179 430 1.27% 16,863 55 0.43% Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 2,117,624 17,306 1.09% 1,425,780 17,232 1.61% Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities: Noninterest-Bearing Deposits 738,578 396,452 Other Liabilities 26,834 19,105 Total Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities 765,412 415,557 Shareholders' Equity: 341,904 270,380 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 3,224,940 $ 2,111,717 Net Interest Spread 3.66% 3.68% Net Interest Income $ 88,062 $ 59,571 Net Interest Margin 3.97% 4.10% Overall Cost of Funds 0.81% 1.26% NOTE: Average outstanding balances are determined utilizing monthly averages and average yield/rate is calculated utilizing a 30/360 day count convention.





Business First Bancshares, Inc. Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Interest Income: Interest income $ 42,461 $ 36,891 $ 26,320 $ 105,368 $ 76,803 Core interest income 42,461 36,891 26,320 105,368 76,803 Interest Expense: Interest expense 5,529 5,972 6,062 17,306 17,232 Core interest expense 5,529 5,972 6,062 17,306 17,232 Provision for Loan Losses: (b) Provision for loan losses 2,491 5,443 479 9,301 2,414 Core provision expense 2,491 5,443 479 9,301 2,414 Other Income: Other income 4,217 4,996 1,922 12,017 8,452 Sale of impaired credit - - - - (91 ) (Gains) losses on former bank premises and equipment 635 - 594 509 594 (Gains) on sale of securities (95 ) - (26 ) (120 ) (84 ) (Gains) on sale of banking center - - 12 - (581 ) Core other income 4,757 4,996 2,502 12,406 8,290 Other Expense: Other expense 26,951 27,797 14,878 71,391 43,245 Acquisition-related expenses (2) (1,206 ) (6,573 ) (288 ) (8,991 ) (674 ) Stock option exercises - excess taxes - - - (71 ) - Early lease termination - - (87 ) - (87 ) Core other expense 25,745 21,224 14,503 62,329 42,484 Pre-Tax Income: (a) Pre-tax income 11,707 2,675 6,823 19,387 22,364 Sale of impaired credit - - - - (91 ) (Gains) losses on former bank premises and equipment 635 - 594 509 594 (Gains) on sale of securities (95 ) - (26 ) (120 ) (84 ) (Gains) losses on sale of banking center - - 12 - (581 ) Acquisition-related expenses (2) 1,206 6,573 288 8,991 674 Stock option exercises - excess taxes - - - 71 - Early lease termination - - 87 - 87 Core pre-tax income 13,453 9,248 7,778 28,838 22,963 Provision for Income Taxes: (1) Provision for income taxes 2,098 623 1,312 3,227 4,351 Tax on sale of impaired credit - - - - (19 ) Tax on (gains) on former bank premises and equipment 133 - 125 107 125 Tax on (gains) on sale of securities (20 ) - (5 ) (25 ) (18 ) Tax on sale of banking center - - 3 - (122 ) Tax on acquisition-related expenses (2) 241 1,275 60 1,607 135 Tax on stock option exercises - - - 601 - Tax on early lease termination - - 18 - 18 Core provision for income taxes 2,452 1,898 1,513 5,517 4,470 Net Income: Net income 9,609 2,052 5,511 16,160 18,013 Sale of impaired credit, net of tax - - - - (72 ) (Gains) losses on former bank premises and equipment, net of tax 502 - 469 402 469 (Gains) on sale of securities, net of tax (75 ) - (21 ) (95 ) (66 ) (Gains) losses on sale of banking center, net of tax - - 9 - (459 ) Acquisition-related expenses (2), net of tax 965 5,298 228 7,384 539 Stock option exercises, net of tax - - - (530 ) - Early lease termination, net of tax - - 69 - 69 Core net income $ 11,001 $ 7,350 $ 6,265 $ 23,321 $ 18,493 Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings (a+b) $ 14,198 $ 8,118 $ 7,302 $ 28,688 $ 24,778 Sale of impaired credit - - - - (91 ) (Gains) losses on former bank premises and equipment 635 - 594 509 594 (Gains) on sale of securities (95 ) - (26 ) (120 ) (84 ) (Gains)/losses on sale of banking center - - 12 - (581 ) Acquisition-related expenses (2) 1,206 6,573 288 8,991 674 Stock option exercises - - - 71 - Early lease termination 87 87 Core pre-tax, pre-provision earnings $ 15,944 $ 14,691 $ 8,257 $ 38,139 $ 25,377 Average Diluted Shares Outstanding 20,704,444 18,121,958 13,669,370 17,409,821 13,675,585 Diluted Earnings Per Share: Diluted earnings per share $ 0.46 $ 0.11 $ 0.40 $ 0.93 $ 1.32 Sale of impaired credit, net of tax - - - - (0.01 ) (Gains) losses on former bank premises and equipment , net of tax 0.02 - 0.03 0.02 0.03 (Gains) on sale of securities, net of tax (0.00 ) - (0.00 ) (0.01 ) (0.01 ) (Gains) losses on sale of banking center - - 0.00 - (0.03 ) Acquisition-related expenses (2), net of tax 0.05 0.30 0.02 0.43 0.04 Stock option exercises - - - (0.03 ) - Early lease termination, net of tax - 0.01 - 0.01 Core diluted earnings per share $ 0.53 $ 0.41 $ 0.46 $ 1.34 $ 1.35 Pre-tax, pre-provision profit diluted earnings per share $ 0.69 $ 0.45 $ 0.53 $ 1.65 $ 1.81 Sale of impaired credit - - - - (0.01 ) (Gains) losses on former bank premises and equipment 0.03 - 0.04 0.03 0.04 (Gains) on sale of securities (0.01 ) - (0.00 ) (0.01 ) (0.01 ) (Gains) losses on sale of banking center 0.00 - (0.04 ) Acquisition-related expenses (2) 0.06 0.36 0.02 0.52 0.05 Stock option exercises - - - 0.00 - Early lease termination - 0.01 - 0.01 Core pre-tax, pre-provision diluted earnings per share $ 0.77 $ 0.81 $ 0.60 $ 2.19 $ 1.86 (1) Tax rates, exclusive of certain nondeductible merger-related expenses and goodwill, utilized were 21% for 2020 and 2019. These rates approximated the marginal tax rates. (2) Includes merger and conversion-related expenses and salary and employee benefits.





Business First Bancshares, Inc. Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Total Quarterly/Year-to-Date Average Assets $ 3,933,631 $ 3,496,074 $ 2,156,759 $ 3,224,940 $ 2,111,717 Total Quarterly/Year-to-Date Average Equity $ 390,209 $ 349,634 $ 278,028 $ 341,904 $ 270,380 Net Income: Net income $ 9,609 $ 2,052 $ 5,511 $ 16,160 $ 18,013 Sale of impaired credit, net of tax - - - - (72 ) (Gains) losses on former bank premises and equipment , net of tax 502 - 469 402 469 (Gains) on sale of securities, net of tax (75 ) - (21 ) (95 ) (66 ) (Gains) losses on sale of banking center, net of tax - - 9 - (459 ) Acquisition-related expenses (2), net of tax 965 5,298 228 7,384 539 Stock option exercises, net of tax - - - (530 ) - Early lease termination, net of tax 69 - 69 Core net income $ 11,001 $ 7,350 $ 6,265 $ 23,321 $ 18,493 Return on average assets 0.98% 0.23% 1.02% 0.67% 1.14% Core return on average assets 1.12% 0.84% 1.16% 0.96% 1.17% Return on equity 9.85% 2.35% 7.93% 6.30% 8.88% Core return on average equity 11.28% 8.41% 9.01% 9.09% 9.12% Interest Income: Interest income $ 42,461 $ 36,891 $ 26,320 $ 105,368 $ 76,803 Core interest income 42,461 36,891 26,320 105,368 76,803 Interest Expense: Interest expense 5,529 5,972 6,062 17,306 17,232 Core interest expense 5,529 5,972 6,062 17,306 17,232 Other Income: Other income 4,217 4,996 1,922 12,017 8,452 Sale of impaired credit - - - - (91 ) (Gains) losses on former bank premises and equipment 635 - 594 509 594 (Gains) on sale of securities (95 ) - (26 ) (120 ) (84 ) (Gains) losses on sale of banking center - - 12 - (581 ) Core other income 4,757 4,996 2,502 12,406 8,290 Other Expense: Other expense 26,951 27,797 14,878 71,391 43,245 Acquisition-related expenses (1,206 ) (6,573 ) (288 ) (8,991 ) (674 ) Stock option exercises - excess taxes - - - (71 ) - Early lease termination (87 ) - (87 ) Core other expense $ 25,745 $ 21,224 $ 14,503 $ 62,329 $ 42,484 Efficiency Ratio: Other expense (a) $ 26,951 $ 27,797 $ 14,878 $ 71,391 $ 43,245 Core other expense (c) $ 25,745 $ 21,224 $ 14,503 $ 62,329 $ 42,484 Net interest and other income (1) (b) $ 41,054 $ 35,915 $ 22,154 $ 99,959 $ 67,939 Core net interest and other income (1) (d) $ 41,689 $ 35,915 $ 22,760 $ 100,468 $ 67,861 Efficiency ratio (a/b) 65.65% 77.40% 67.16% 71.42% 63.65% Core efficiency ratio (c/d) 61.75% 59.10% 63.72% 62.04% 62.60% Total Average Interest-Earnings Assets $ 3,636,383 $ 3,176,156 $ 1,977,474 $ 2,956,047 $ 1,935,418 Net Interest Income: Net interest income $ 36,932 $ 30,919 $ 20,258 88,062 $ 59,571 Loan discount accretion (2,270 ) (1,465 ) (544 ) (4,025 ) (1,802 ) Net interest income excluding loan discount accretion $ 34,662 $ 29,454 $ 19,714 $ 84,037 $ 57,769 Net interest margin (2) 4.06% 3.89% 4.10% 3.97% 4.10% Net interest margin excluding loan discount accretion (2) 3.81% 3.71% 3.99% 3.79% 3.98% Net interest spread 3.81% 3.59% 3.66% 3.66% 3.68% Net interest spread excluding loan discount accretion 3.56% 3.41% 3.55% 3.48% 3.56% (1) Excludes gains/losses on sales of securities. (2) Calculated utilizing a 30/360 day count convention.



