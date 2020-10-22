Evelo Biosciences to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Thursday, October 29, 2020

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evelo Biosciences (Nasdaq:EVLO), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing a new modality of orally delivered, systemically acting biologics, today announced that it will host a conference call and live webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, October 29, 2020 to report its third quarter 2020 financial results and business highlights.



To access the live conference call, please dial 866-795-3242 (domestic) or 409-937-8909 (international) and refer to conference ID 5480508. A live webcast of the event will also be available under “News and Events” in the Investors section of Evelo's website at http://ir.evelobio.com. The archived webcast will be available on Evelo's website approximately two hours after the completion of the event and will be available for 30 days following the call.