 

Thryv, Inc. Announces Timing of Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Dallas, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thryv, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY), the provider of Thryv software, the end-to-end client experience platform for small businesses, today announced that it will release its third quarter 2020 financial results on Thursday, November 12, 2020, before the market opens. The release will be followed by a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the results with the investment community. Hosting the call will be Joe Walsh, President and Chief Executive Officer, as well as Paul Rouse, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. 

To register for this conference call, please use this link or visit Thryv’s Investor Relations website at investor.thryv.com. After registering, a confirmation email will be sent, including dial-in details and a unique code for entry. We recommend registering a day in advance or at minimum thirty minutes prior to the start of the call. A live webcast will also be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at investor.thryv.com

Downloadable files of the press release and audio replay of the call will be available on the Company’s website after the live event.   

About Thryv, Inc.

Thryv, Inc. owns the easy-to-use Thryv end-to-end customer experience software built for small business that helps over 40,000 SaaS clients with the daily demands of running a business. With Thryv, they can get the job, manage the job and get credit. Thryv’s award-winning platform provides modernized business functions, allowing small-to-medium-sized businesses (SMB) to reach more customers, stay organized, get paid faster and generate reviews. These include building a digital customer database, automated marketing through email and text, updating business listings across the internet, scheduling online appointments, sending notifications and reminders, managing ratings and reviews, generating estimates and invoices and processing payments. 

Thryv supports SMBs with Hub by Thryv, a software console that enables businesses with multiple locations, such as franchises, to manage and oversee their operations using the Thryv software. 

Thryv also provides consumer services through our search, display and social media management products—and connects local businesses via The Real Yellow Pages from the over 30 million monthly visitors of DexKnows.com, Superpages.com and Yellowpages.com search portals; and local print directories. For more information about the company, visit thryv.com

Thryv delivers business services to more than 360,000 SMBs across America that enable them to compete and win in today’s economy.    

Learn more about Thryv on LinkedIn and Medium

 

Media Contact:  

Paige Blankenship

Thryv, Inc.

972.453.3012                                                                         

paige.blankenship@thryv.com

 

Investor Contacts:  

KJ Christopher  

Thryv, Inc.    

972.453.7068  

kj.christopher@thryv.com  

 

Cameron Lessard 

Thryv, Inc.    

214.773.7022 

cameron.lessard@thryv.com   

 

 

### 

