County Bancorp, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

MANITOWOC, Wis., Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- County Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”; Nasdaq: ICBK), the holding company of Investors Community Bank (the “Bank”), a community bank headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020. Net income was $3.4 million, or $0.52 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2020, compared to net income of $5.7 million, or $0.82 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2019. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, net income was $1.0 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, compared to net income of $13.1 million, or $1.89 per share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. The net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 included a $5.0 million goodwill impairment charge, or $0.76 loss per diluted share in the first quarter of 2020. Excluding that charge, net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 would have been $6.0 million, or $0.87 per diluted share.

Tim Schneider, President of County Bancorp, Inc., noted, “We continue to see generally positive credit trends across our loan portfolio and we’re highly encouraged by the momentum of the recovery across our business, as well as across the businesses and communities that we live in and support. Class III milk prices (cwt) continued to improve, ranging from $16.43 to $24.54 during the third quarter of 2020, with fourth quarter futures contracts trading from $17.53 to $19.53, which we believe will improve the credit outlook for many of our dairy borrowers. Loans in payment deferral associated with our customer pandemic support program declined $100.1 million during the third quarter. Loans rated watch or worse decreased by $13.1 million, which resulted in lower loan loss provision this quarter.”

Schneider continued, “The investments we’ve made in our agricultural loan offerings are starting to bear fruit, resulting in an increase in overall loan production activity over the last few months. We saw stronger activity in loan sales resulting in increased loan servicing fees and rights during the third quarter 2020, which contributed to improved noninterest income this quarter. Lastly, we continue to be highly encouraged by a strong loan pipeline moving into the fourth quarter 2020, which should continue to support our momentum.”

Loans and Securities

Total loans decreased $11.6 million, or 1.1%, during the third quarter of 2020, to $1.1 billion, and decreased $4.8 million, or 0.4%, since September 30, 2019.

The decrease was primarily due to the continued focus on long-term liquidity. Loan participations the Company continued to service were $797.8 million at September 30, 2020, an increase of $35.8 million, or 4.7%, compared to the second quarter of 2020, and an increase of $61.0 million, or 8.3%, compared to September 30, 2019.

Loans in payment deferral associated with COVID-19 customer support programs are $100.3 million, or 9.3% of total loans, at September 30, 2020, which is a decrease of 100.1, or 50.0%, million since June 30, 2020.

$4.9 million, or 5.3%, of Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans provided to our customers were forgiven by the Small Business Administration (“SBA”) during the third quarter of 2020 resulting in the Company having $98.4 million of PPP loans at September 30, 2020. As of September 30, 2020, $3.3 million of SBA origination fees were deferred until the associated loan is forgiven.

During the third quarter of 2020, investments increased by $71.5 million, or 31.5%. Purchases totaling $85.3 million were offset in part by $7.7 million in security sales and $5.8 million in maturities. Gain on the sale of securities was $0.1 million during the third quarter of 2020.



Deposits

Total deposits at September 30, 2020 were $1.1 billion, a decrease of $22.9 million, or 2.1%, from June 30, 2020, and a decrease $92.6 million, or 8.1%, year-over-year.

Client deposits (demand deposits, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit) increased $4.1 million, or 0.5%, from June 30, 2020, to $897.6 million, and increased $79.4 million, or 9.7%, year-over-year.

The Company decreased its reliance on brokered deposits and national certificate of deposits by $26.9 million, or 15.0%, to $152.6 million during the third quarter of 2020, and decreased by $172.0 million, or 53.0% since September 30, 2019.



Net Interest Income and Margin

Net interest margin for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 was 2.40%. Net interest margin decreased 14 basis points quarter-to-quarter, and decreased 45 basis points year-over-year due primarily to the SBA PPP loans that were funded during the second quarter of 2020 at annual yield of 1.0%, as well as the repricing of loans in the declining rate environment. The issuance of subordinated debt during 2020 also adversely affected net interest margin by three basis points year-to-date.

Interest income on investment securities increased both quarter-to-quarter and year-over-year due to shifting balances from interest-bearing deposits with banks to investment securities with higher yields.

Loan interest income decreased compared to the sequential quarter and year-over-year periods primarily as a result of the lower yields on the previously mentioned PPP loans. The year-over-year decrease was also affected by the shift from loans held on balance sheet to loans sold and serviced.

Interest expense on savings, NOW, money market, and interest checking accounts decreased, despite the increase in average balance, by nine basis points in the linked quarter and by 110 basis points year-over year due to the market-driven drop in the federal funds rate.

Interest expense on time deposits decreased quarter-over-quarter due in part to the Company’s continued focus on shifting away from brokered time deposit balances for funding. Time deposits decreased year-over-year, primarily due to the Company’s shift away from wholesale funding. Rates paid on time deposits decreased by 36 basis points in both the linked quarter and year-over-year, which also contributed to the overall decrease in cost of funds.

Interest expense on subordinated debt increased quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year due to the $5.1 million of subordinated debt that was issued during the third quarter of 2020 and the $17.4 million of subordinated debt issued on June 30, 2020. Such subordinated debt was issued by the Company to take advantage of attractive market pricing and strengthen the Company's capital structure.

The table below presents the effects of changing rates and volumes on net interest income for the periods indicated.

Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 v.

Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 v.

Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 Increase (Decrease)

Due to Change in Average Increase (Decrease)

Due to Change in Average Volume Rate Net Volume Rate Net (dollars in thousands) Interest Income: Investment securities $ 122 $ (72 ) $ 50 $ 527 $ (150 ) $ 377 Loans (146 ) (391 ) (537 ) (544 ) (2,892 ) (3,436 ) Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits with banks 93 (186 ) (93 ) (61 ) (533 ) (594 ) Total interest income 69 (649 ) (580 ) (78 ) (3,575 ) (3,653 ) Interest Expense: Savings, NOW, money market and interest checking $ 40 $ (96 ) $ (56 ) $ 431 $ (1,238 ) $ (807 ) Time deposits (288 ) (464 ) (752 ) (1,256 ) (598 ) (1,854 ) Other borrowings 12 131 143 150 (1 ) 149 FHLB advances (46 ) 16 (30 ) 80 (19 ) 61 Junior subordinated debentures 346 — 346 347 48 395 Total interest expense $ 64 $ (413 ) $ (349 ) $ (248 ) $ (1,808 ) $ (2,056 ) Net interest income $ 5 $ (236 ) $ (231 ) $ 170 $ (1,767 ) $ (1,597 )

The following table sets forth average balances, average yields and rates, and income and expenses for the period indicated.

For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Average

Balance (1) Income/

Expense Yields/

Rates Average

Balance (1) Income/

Expense Yields/

Rates Average

Balance (1) Income/

Expense Yields/

Rates (dollars in thousands) Assets Investment securities $ 256,059 $ 1,494 2.32 % $ 237,082 $ 1,444 2.44 % $ 159,091 $ 1,117 2.81 % Loans (2) 1,083,383 11,594 4.26 % 1,098,327 12,131 4.42 % 1,126,243 15,030 5.34 % Interest bearing deposits due from other banks 92,701 18 0.08 % 64,142 111 0.69 % 104,253 612 2.35 % Total interest-earning assets $ 1,432,143 $ 13,106 3.64 % $ 1,399,551 $ 13,686 3.91 % $ 1,389,587 $ 16,759 4.82 % Allowance for loan losses (18,641 ) (17,844 ) (16,209 ) Other assets 86,109 85,716 78,664 Total assets $ 1,499,611 $ 1,467,423 $ 1,452,042 Liabilities Savings, NOW, money market, interest checking $ 406,888 $ 469 0.46 % $ 379,991 $ 525 0.55 % $ 326,592 $ 1,276 1.56 % Time deposits 499,665 2,444 1.95 % 553,616 3,196 2.31 % 745,032 4,298 2.31 % Total interest-bearing deposits $ 906,553 $ 2,913 1.28 % $ 933,607 $ 3,721 1.59 % $ 1,071,624 $ 5,574 2.08 % Other borrowings 101,829 158 0.62 % 66,910 15 0.09 % 804 9 4.60 % FHLB advances 89,622 298 1.32 % 103,916 328 1.26 % 48,857 237 1.94 % Junior subordinated debentures 65,903 1,082 6.53 % 45,090 736 6.52 % 44,800 687 6.14 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 1,163,907 $ 4,451 1.52 % $ 1,149,523 $ 4,800 1.67 % $ 1,166,085 $ 6,507 2.23 % Non-interest bearing deposits 147,595 134,271 105,578 Other liabilities 18,314 16,749 14,801 Total liabilities $ 1,329,816 $ 1,300,543 $ 1,286,464 Shareholders' equity 169,795 166,880 165,578 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,499,611 $ 1,467,423 $ 1,452,042 Net interest income $ 8,655 $ 8,886 $ 10,252 Interest rate spread (3) 2.12 % 2.24 % 2.59 % Net interest margin (4) 2.40 % 2.54 % 2.95 % Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 1.23 1.22 1.19

(1) Average balances are calculated on amortized cost.

(2) Includes loan fee income, nonaccruing loan balances, and interest received on such loans.

(3) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.

(4) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.





Non-Interest Income

Loan servicing income increased quarter-over-quarter primarily due to a three basis points increase in loan servicing fees as a percent of average loans serviced for the third quarter and a $35.8 million increase total loans serviced. Year-over-year, loan servicing fees increased due primarily to an 11 basis point increase in loan servicing fees as a percent of average loans serviced and an increase in loans serviced.

Loan servicing right origination increased both quarter-over-quarter and decreased year-over-year. The increase in the quarter was primarily due to an increase in loans sold and serviced. The loan servicing rights as a percent of loans serviced remained at 2.16% since June 30, 2020. The year-over-year increase from 1.54% at September 30, 2019 is due to loans being recorded at fair value in 2020 versus amortized cost in 2019.

$7.7 million of securities were sold during the third quarter of 2020, which resulted in a $0.1 million gain.



For the Three Months Ended September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 (dollars in thousands) Non-Interest Income Service charges $ 379 $ 368 $ 342 $ 549 $ 348 Gain on sale of loans, net 17 4 38 34 87 Loan servicing fees 2,054 1,923 1,831 1,778 1,677 Loan servicing right origination 717 275 289 1,146 1,741 Income on OREO — 3 — 54 10 Gain on sale of securities 101 570 — — — Referral fees 110 121 17 20 53 Other 294 237 203 161 171 Total non-interest income $ 3,672 $ 3,501 $ 2,720 $ 3,742 $ 4,087





For the Three Months Ended September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 (dollars in thousands) Loan servicing rights, end of period $ 17,203 $ 16,486 $ 16,211 $ 12,509 $ 11,362 Loans serviced, end of period 797,819 762,058 747,553 751,738 736,823 Loan servicing rights as a % of loans serviced 2.16 % 2.16 % 2.17 % 1.66 % 1.54 % Total loan servicing fees $ 2,054 $ 1,923 $ 1,831 $ 1,778 $ 1,677 Average loans serviced 779,939 754,806 749,646 744,281 716,226 Annualized loan servicing fees as a % of average loans serviced 1.05 % 1.02 % 0.98 % 0.96 % 0.94 %

Non-Interest Expense

The increase in employee compensation and benefits expense in the quarter was primarily the result of a 4.2% increase in headcount.

During the third quarter of 2020, two properties in other real estate owned totaling $0.3 million were sold for a loss of $9 thousand.

For the Three Months Ended September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Non-Interest Expense Employee compensation and benefits $ 4,766 $ 4,594 $ 5,260 $ 5,696 $ 4,735 Occupancy 321 305 354 417 313 Information processing 641 663 670 645 683 Professional fees 555 480 401 371 483 Business development 305 333 366 335 351 OREO expenses 47 44 116 59 57 Writedown of OREO — — 1,360 376 — Net loss (gain) on sale of OREO 9 — 4 (231 ) 160 Depreciation and amortization 295 303 301 319 319 Goodwill impairment — — 5,038 — — Other 728 743 1,148 2,278 567 Total non-interest expense $ 7,667 $ 7,465 $ 15,018 $ 10,265 $ 7,668

Asset Quality

Watch rated loans improved $12.8 million quarter-over-quarter and $17.4 million year-over-year.

The increase in substandard loans and the adverse classified asset ratio in the quarter were primarily due to the downgrade of one agricultural customer.

September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 (dollars in thousands) Loans by risk category(1): Sound/Acceptable/Satisfactory/Low Satisfactory $ 800,451 $ 798,945 $ 706,247 $ 724,444 $ 771,567 Watch 185,254 198,044 219,459 216,098 202,615 Special Mention 1,851 1,856 15,036 9,239 9,346 Substandard Performing 41,577 47,741 34,179 49,774 71,133 Substandard Impaired 46,793 40,938 37,515 36,218 26,106 Total loans $ 1,075,926 $ 1,087,524 $ 1,012,436 $ 1,035,773 $ 1,080,767 Adverse classified asset ratio (2) 42.64 % 41.73 % 32.35 % 39.85 % 45.67 %

(1) Troubled debt restructurings are presented in their internal risk rating category rather than reclassified to substandard impaired. Prior quarters have been reclassified to reflect this change.

(2) This is a non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation to GAAP is included at the end of this earnings release.





Non-Performing Assets

Non-performing assets increased in the quarter by $6.3 million, or 16.6%, sequentially compared to the second quarter of 2020. Year-over-year, non-performing assets increased $16.4 million, or 58.5%, due to a $11.1 million increase in non-accrual agricultural loans and a $9.5 million increase in non-accrual commercial loans, which were partially offset by a $4.2 million decrease in OREO properties.

A provision for loan losses of $0.1 million was recorded for the three months ended September 30, 2020 compared to a provision of $ 1.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020. The decrease in provision in the linked quarter was primarily the result of the improvement of watch and substandard performing rated credits, which was only partially offset by the increase in specific impairments on impaired credits.

September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 (dollars in thousands) Non-Performing Assets: Nonaccrual loans $ 41,351 $ 35,456 $ 32,051 $ 30,968 $ 20,776 Other real estate owned 3,064 2,629 3,247 5,521 7,252 Total non-performing assets $ 44,415 $ 38,085 $ 35,298 $ 36,489 $ 28,028 Performing TDRs not on nonaccrual $ 19,036 $ 21,986 $ 21,853 $ 21,784 $ 28,520 Non-performing assets as a % of total loans 4.13 % 3.50 % 3.49 % 3.52 % 2.59 % Non-performing assets as a % of total assets 2.98 % 2.52 % 2.61 % 2.65 % 1.98 % Allowance for loan losses as a % of total loans 1.73 % 1.71 % 1.73 % 1.47 % 1.39 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) quarter-to-date $ (1 ) $ 120 $ (62 ) $ (253 ) $ 39

Conference Call

The Company will host an earnings call tomorrow, October 23, 2020, at 8:30 a.m., CDT, conducted by Timothy J. Schneider, President, and Glen L. Stiteley, CFO. The earnings call will be broadcast over the Internet on the Company’s website at Investors.ICBK.com. In addition, you may listen to the Company’s earnings call via telephone by dialing (844) 835-9984. Investors should visit the Company’s website or call in to the dial-in number set forth above at least 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call.

A replay of the earnings call will be available until October 23, 2021, by visiting the Company’s website at Investors.ICBK.com/QuarterlyResults.

About County Bancorp, Inc.

County Bancorp, Inc., a Wisconsin corporation and registered bank holding company founded in May 1996, and its wholly owned subsidiary Investors Community Bank, a Wisconsin-chartered bank, are headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. The state of Wisconsin is often referred to as “America’s Dairyland,” and one of the niches it has developed is providing financial services to agricultural businesses statewide, with a primary focus on dairy-related lending. It also serves business and retail customers throughout Wisconsin, with a focus on northeastern and central Wisconsin. Its customers are served from its full-service locations in Manitowoc, Appleton, Green Bay, and Stevens Point and its loan production offices in Darlington, Eau Claire, Fond du Lac, and Sheboygan.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements” within the meaning of such term in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which may be beyond the Company’s control. The Company cautions you that the forward-looking statements presented in this press release are not a guarantee of future events, and that actual events may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking information contained in this press release. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "plan," "seek," "will," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe" or "continue" or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those made or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release include those identified in the Company’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and its potential effects on the economic environment, our customers and our operations, as well as, any changes to federal, state, or local government laws, regulations, or orders in connection with the pandemic. Any forward-looking statements presented herein are made only as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact

Glen L. Stiteley

EVP - CFO, Investors Community Bank

Phone: (920) 686-5658

Email: gstiteley@icbk.com



County Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Summary

(Unaudited) September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Period-End Balance Sheet: Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 53,283 $ 127,432 $ 21,545 $ 129,011 $ 120,845 Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 298,476 226,971 246,148 158,733 154,962 Loans held for sale 2,593 11,847 14,388 2,151 4,192 Agricultural loans 619,617 624,340 642,066 659,725 673,742 Commercial loans 317,782 328,368 325,310 331,723 360,132 Paycheck Protection Plan loans 98,421 103,317 — — — Multi-family real estate loans 35,496 30,439 42,198 41,070 43,487 Residential real estate loans 4,489 975 2,753 2,888 3,183 Installment and consumer other 121 85 109 367 223 Total loans 1,075,926 1,087,524 1,012,436 1,035,773 1,080,767 Allowance for loan losses (18,649 ) (18,569 ) (17,547 ) (15,267 ) (15,065 ) Net loans 1,057,277 1,068,955 994,889 1,020,506 1,065,702 Other assets 80,426 78,712 78,004 68,378 69,263 Total Assets $ 1,492,055 $ 1,513,917 $ 1,354,974 $ 1,378,779 $ 1,414,964 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Demand deposits $ 158,798 $ 149,963 $ 117,434 $ 138,489 $ 117,224 NOW accounts and interest checking 78,026 81,656 64,873 63,781 56,637 Savings 11,900 8,369 6,566 15,708 6,981 Money market accounts 325,900 307,083 237,889 242,539 248,608 Time deposits 322,992 346,482 364,930 375,100 388,759 Brokered deposits 101,808 121,503 161,882 166,340 206,474 National time deposits 50,747 57,997 66,386 99,485 118,070 Total deposits 1,050,171 1,073,053 1,019,960 1,101,442 1,142,753 Federal Reserve Discount Window advances 99,693 99,693 — — — FHLB advances 84,600 93,400 109,400 44,400 44,400 Subordinated debentures 67,025 61,910 44,896 44,858 44,820 Other liabilities 20,656 17,336 15,672 16,050 14,239 Total Liabilities 1,322,145 1,345,392 1,189,928 1,206,750 1,246,212 Shareholders' equity 169,910 168,525 165,046 172,029 168,752 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 1,492,055 $ 1,513,917 $ 1,354,974 $ 1,378,779 $ 1,414,964 Stock Price Information: High - Quarter-to-date $ 22.00 $ 24.67 $ 27.19 $ 27.98 $ 20.99 Low - Quarter-to-date $ 17.04 $ 17.13 $ 13.55 $ 18.76 $ 16.80 Market price - Quarter-end $ 18.80 $ 20.93 $ 18.50 $ 25.63 $ 19.62 Book value per share $ 25.72 $ 25.18 $ 24.17 $ 24.32 $ 23.89 Tangible book value per share (1) $ 25.71 $ 25.16 $ 24.15 $ 23.58 $ 23.10 Common shares outstanding 6,294,675 6,375,150 6,496,790 6,734,132 6,727,908

(1) This is a non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation to GAAP is included below.





For the Three Months Ended September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Selected Income Statement Data: Interest and Dividend Income Loans, including fees(1) $ 11,594 $ 12,009 $ 12,565 $ 13,671 $ 14,977 Taxable securities 1,293 1,283 1,282 1,106 1,117 Tax-exempt securities 167 162 6 — — Federal funds sold and other 52 111 225 442 612 Total interest and dividend income 13,106 13,565 14,078 15,219 16,706 Interest Expense Deposits 2,914 3,721 4,347 4,781 5,574 FHLB advances and other borrowed funds 456 343 244 225 246 Subordinated debentures 1,082 736 706 695 687 Total interest expense 4,452 4,800 5,297 5,701 6,507 Net interest income 8,654 8,765 8,781 9,518 10,199 Provision for loan losses 79 1,142 2,218 (51 ) (1,154 ) Net interest income after provision for loan losses 8,575 7,623 6,563 9,569 11,353 Non-Interest Income Services charges 379 368 342 549 348 Gain on sale of loans, net 17 4 38 34 87 Loan servicing fees 2,054 1,923 1,831 1,778 1,677 Loan servicing right origination 717 275 289 1,146 1,741 Income on OREO — 3 — 54 10 Gain on sale of securities 101 570 — — — Referral fees 110 121 17 20 53 Other 294 237 203 161 171 Total non-interest income 3,672 3,501 2,720 3,742 4,087 Non-Interest Expense Employee compensation and benefits 4,766 4,594 5,260 5,696 4,735 Occupancy 321 305 354 417 313 Information processing 641 663 670 645 683 Professional fees 555 480 401 371 483 Business development 305 333 366 335 351 OREO expenses 47 44 116 59 57 Writedown of OREO — — 1,360 376 — Net loss (gain) on sale of OREO 9 — 4 (231 ) 160 Depreciation and amortization 295 303 301 319 319 Goodwill impairment — — 5,038 — — Other 728 743 1,148 2,278 567 Total non-interest expense 7,667 7,465 15,018 10,265 7,668 Income before income taxes 4,580 3,659 (5,735 ) 3,046 7,772 Income tax expense (benefit) 1,164 926 (547 ) (258 ) 2,090 NET INCOME (LOSS) $ 3,416 $ 2,733 $ (5,188 ) $ 3,304 $ 5,682 Basic earnings (loss) per share $ 0.52 $ 0.40 $ (0.79 ) $ 0.47 $ 0.82 Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.52 $ 0.40 $ (0.78 ) $ 0.47 $ 0.82 Dividends declared per share $ 0.07 $ 0.07 $ 0.07 $ 0.05 $ 0.05

(1) Referral fees reclassed to non-interest income to match current classification





For the Three Months Ended September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 (dollars in thousands, except share data) Other Data: Return on average assets (1) 0.91 % 0.74 % (1.53 )% 0.96 % 1.57 % Return on average shareholders' equity (1) 8.05 % 6.55 % (11.97 )% 7.74 % 13.73 % Return on average common shareholders' equity (1)(2) 8.25 % 6.63 % (12.81 )% 7.83 % 14.14 % Efficiency ratio (1)(2) 62.64 % 63.83 % 74.92 % 67.65 % 52.55 % Equity to assets ratio 11.39 % 11.13 % 12.18 % 12.48 % 11.93 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (2) 10.85 % 10.60 % 11.58 % 11.56 % 11.03 % Common Share Data: Net income from continuing operations $ 3,416 $ 2,733 $ (5,188 ) $ 3,304 $ 5,682 Less: Preferred stock dividends 80 99 108 117 120 Income available to common shareholders $ 3,336 $ 2,634 $ (5,296 ) $ 3,187 $ 5,562 Weighted average number of common shares issued 7,202,000 7,198,901 7,182,945 7,173,290 7,168,785 Less: Weighted average treasury shares 882,153 759,294 518,740 443,920 443,920 Plus: Weighted average non-vested restricted stock units 66,492 65,291 39,785 32,125 32,125 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding 6,386,339 6,504,898 6,703,990 6,761,495 6,756,990 Effect of dilutive options 20,915 28,511 49,072 44,630 19,160 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding used to calculate diluted earnings per common share 6,407,254 6,533,409 6,753,062 6,806,125 6,776,150

(1) Annualized

(2) This is a non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation to GAAP is included below.





Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

For the Three Months Ended September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 (dollars in thousands) Return on average common shareholders' equity reconciliation (1): Return on average shareholders' equity 8.05 % 6.55 % (11.97 )% 7.74 % 13.73 % Effect of excluding average preferred shareholders' equity 0.20 % 0.08 % (0.84 )% 0.09 % 0.41 % Return on average common shareholders' equity 8.25 % 6.63 % (12.81 )% 7.83 % 14.14 % Efficiency ratio (2): Non-interest expense $ 7,667 $ 7,465 $ 15,018 $ 10,265 $ 7,668 Less: goodwill impairment — — (5,038 ) — — Less: historical tax credit investment impairment — — — (1,149 ) — Less: net loss on sales and write-downs of OREO (9 ) — (1,364 ) (145 ) (160 ) Adjusted non-interest expense (non-GAAP) $ 7,658 $ 7,465 $ 8,616 $ 8,971 $ 7,508 Net interest income $ 8,654 $ 8,765 $ 8,781 $ 9,518 $ 10,199 Non-interest income 3,672 3,501 2,720 3,742 4,087 Less: net gain on sales of securities (101 ) (570 ) — — — Operating revenue $ 12,225 $ 11,696 $ 11,501 $ 13,260 $ 14,286 Efficiency ratio 62.64 % 63.83 % 74.92 % 67.65 % 52.55 %





For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30,

2020 September 30,

2019 September 30,

2020 September 30,

2019 (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Adjusted diluted earnings per share(3): Net income from continuing operations $ 3,416 $ 5,682 $ 961 $ 13,148 Less: preferred stock dividends (80 ) (120 ) (286 ) (355 ) Plus: goodwill impairment — — 5,038 — Adjusted income available to common shareholders for basic earnings per common share $ 3,336 $ 5,562 $ 5,713 $ 12,793 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding 6,386,339 6,756,990 6,531,041 6,742,892 Effect of dilutive options 20,915 19,160 32,833 19,063 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding used to calculate diluted earnings per common share 6,407,254 6,776,150 6,563,874 6,761,955 Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.52 $ 0.82 $ 0.87 $ 1.89

(1) Management uses the return on average common shareholders’ equity to review our core operating results and our performance.

(2) In our judgment, the adjustments made to non-interest expense allow investors to better assess our operating expenses in relation to our core operating revenue by removing the volatility that is associated with certain one-time items and other discrete items that are unrelated to our core business.

(3) In our judgment, the adjustment made to diluted earnings per share allows investors to better assess our income related to core operations by removing the volatility associated with the goodwill impairment which was a one-time, non-cash expense.





Non-GAAP Financial Measures (continued):

September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Tangible book value per share and tangible common equity to tangible assets reconciliation(1): Common equity $ 161,910 $ 160,525 $ 157,046 $ 164,029 $ 160,752 Less: Goodwill — — — 5,038 5,038 Less: Core deposit intangible, net of amortization 86 125 171 225 286 Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 161,824 $ 160,400 $ 156,875 $ 158,766 $ 155,428 Common shares outstanding 6,294,675 6,375,150 6,496,790 6,734,132 6,727,908 Tangible book value per share $ 25.71 $ 25.16 $ 24.15 $ 23.58 $ 23.10 Total assets $ 1,492,055 $ 1,513,917 $ 1,354,974 $ 1,378,779 $ 1,414,964 Less: Goodwill — — — 5,038 5,038 Less: Core deposit intangible, net of amortization 86 125 171 603 701 Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 1,491,969 $ 1,513,792 $ 1,354,803 $ 1,373,138 $ 1,409,225 Tangible common equity to tangible assets 10.85 % 10.60 % 11.58 % 11.56 % 11.03 % Adverse classified asset ratio(2): Substandard loans $ 88,370 $ 88,680 $ 71,694 $ 85,992 $ 97,239 Other real estate owned 3,064 2,629 3,247 5,521 7,252 Substandard unused commitments 5,124 3,230 2,840 2,849 991 Less: Substandard government guarantees (7,002 ) (6,336 ) (7,699 ) (7,892 ) (7,746 ) Total adverse classified assets (non-GAAP) $ 89,556 $ 88,203 $ 70,082 $ 86,470 $ 97,736 Total equity (Bank) $ 200,011 $ 201,507 $ 204,089 $ 204,240 $ 201,967 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (gain) on available for sale securities (8,640 ) (8,734 ) (5,012 ) (2,505 ) (3,016 ) Allowance for loan losses 18,649 18,569 17,547 15,267 15,065 Adjusted total equity (non-GAAP) $ 210,020 $ 211,342 $ 216,624 $ 217,002 $ 214,016 Adverse classified asset ratio 42.64 % 41.73 % 32.35 % 39.85 % 45.67 %

(1) In our judgment, the adjustments made to book value, equity and assets allow investors to better assess our capital adequacy and net worth by removing the effect of goodwill and intangible assets that are unrelated to our core business.

(2) The adjustments made to non-performing assets allow management to better assess asset quality and monitor the amount of capital coverage necessary for non-performing assets.