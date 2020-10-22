 

STRATTEC SECURITY CORPORATION Reports Fiscal 2021 First Quarter Operating Results

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STRATTEC SECURITY CORPORATION (“STRATTEC” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:STRT) today reported operating results for the fiscal first quarter ended September 27, 2020.

First Quarter
Net sales for the first quarter ended September 27, 2020 were $126.2 million, compared to net sales of $120.0 million for the first quarter ended September 29, 2019. Net income was $8.0 million in the current year first quarter, compared to net income of $1.2 million in the prior year first quarter. Diluted earnings per share for the first quarter were $2.11 compared to diluted earnings per share of $0.33 in the prior year first quarter. The prior year quarter had a $2.2 million non-cash compensation expense charge relating to the termination of our Defined Benefit Pension Plan which reduced our diluted earnings per share by $0.46.

The current year quarter tax provision included a favorable tax adjustment due to recently enacted changes to the Federal tax law generally referred to as the “Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017,” which reduced our income tax provision by $675,000 and increased our diluted earnings per share by $0.18 in the current year quarter in comparison to the prior year quarter.

Net sales to each of our customers in the current year quarter and prior year quarter were as follows (in thousands):

    Three Months Ended
    September 27, 2020     September 29, 2019
 
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles $ 25,083   $ 25,482
General Motors Company   37,756     33,838
Ford Motor Company   15,846     15,812
Tier 1 Customers   17,495     17,747
Commercial and Other OEM Customers   21,435     21,346
Hyundai / Kia   8,619     5,737
TOTAL $ 126,234   $ 119,962

 

Sales to Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) in the current year quarter decreased slightly over the same period in the prior year quarter due primarily to lower vehicle production volumes on the FCA minivans for which we supply components. The Dodge Grand Caravan minivan went out of production during July 2020. The increase in sales to General Motors Company in the current year quarter compared to the prior year quarter related primarily to higher production volumes between periods. The impact of the General Motors UAW strike reduced net sales by an estimated $3.0 million in the prior year quarter. Sales to the Ford Motor Company, Tier 1 Customers and Commercial and Other OEM Customers were flat in the current year quarter compared to the prior year quarter. Sales to Tier 1 Customers, Commercial and Other OEM Customers primarily represent purchasers of vehicle access control products, such as latches, fobs, driver controls and door handles, that we have developed in recent years to complement our historic core business of locks and keys. The increased sales to Hyundai / Kia in the current year quarter were principally due to higher levels of production on their recently launched new Kia Sedona minivan for which we supply components.

Gross Profit margins improved to 17.8% in the current year quarter compared to 13.2% in the prior year quarter primarily due to cost improvements implemented in our operations at both Milwaukee, WI and at our facilities in Mexico, along with a favorable Mexican Peso to US dollar exchange rate affecting the cost of our Mexican operations and product sales mix. The prior year gross profit margin was also reduced by 1.1% due to a non-cash compensation expense charge relating to the termination of our Pension Plan.

Engineering, Selling and Administrative expenses as a percent of net sales in the current year quarter were 9.0% compared to 10.8% in the prior year quarter. This decrease in overall operating expense spending in the current year quarter was primarily due to lower new product development costs in the current year quarter, a temporary reduction in salary work force wages in the current year quarter and overall improved operating expense management between periods. The prior year Engineering, Selling and Administrative expenses were also higher by .7% due to a non-cash compensation expense charge relating to the termination of our Pension Plan.

Included in Other Income (Expense), Net in the current year quarter compared to the prior year quarter were the following items (in thousands of dollars):

    September 27,
2020
       September 29,
2019
  
   
Equity Earnings of VAST LLC Joint Venture $ 825     $ 487  
Net Foreign Currency Transaction Gain (Loss)   (123 )     (85 )
Other   (137 )     (15 )
  $ 565     $ 387  

The increase in equity earnings of VAST LLC related primarily to higher profitability in our VAST China operation during the current year quarter as compared to the same period in the prior year. VAST LLC (including VAST China) is a crucial part of our global strategy and we anticipate that it will contribute to our overall long term market and financial strength as it continues to grow.

Frank Krejci, President and CEO commented: “As we close out our 25th year as an independent company, spun off from Briggs & Stratton, I am exceptionally proud of the efforts by our team over the last 6 months of the COVID-19 pandemic.

For the quarter ending in June 2020, we had our worst quarter in the history of STRATTEC. Our customers shut down their automotive operations in North America for most of the quarter which impacted our facilities in Milwaukee, WI and Mexico. We used the time to build inventories where we could and make efficiency improvements which has benefited us going forward.

This current quarter ending in September 2020, was the second best in the history of STRATTEC, only exceeded by an unusual quarter when we were very busy making spare service parts for a customer recall campaign. It was a very welcomed turnaround which made up for most of the losses suffered in the previous quarter.

Compared to the same quarter last year, sales were similar, but this year’s quarter net profits were significantly higher. Most of that was the result of improved efficiencies and a permanent reduction in headcount. The temporary wage reductions taken by our salaried workforce on May 1, 2020 have now been restored effective September 1.

During this quarter, we also further strengthened our balance sheet by paying down $5 million of debt. In the last 9 quarters, we have both eliminated our defined benefit pension plan liabilities and improved our debt to equity ratio from 31.5% to 18.5%. The Company remains cautious as to how we deploy our free cash flow as we manage through the COVID-19 pandemic.

The strength of sales was likely due to a combination of market demand and to some degree, trying to restore inventory levels on dealer lots. Industry forecasts currently indicate a continuation of these production levels for the next 2 to 3 quarters, however, this may be modified based on changes in the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on STRATTEC and our supply base to meet customer production orders.

Earlier this calendar year, we were one of four companies worldwide to win the General Motors Innovation Award. It recognized our design for a power open and close tailgate on their Silverado pick-up truck. It has proved to not only meet technical hurdles, but it is also rapidly gaining acceptance in the market. This quarter we have begun the launch of a similar product for the market share leading Ford F-150 pick-up truck line.

This year we are also celebrating the 20th anniversary of some other innovative thinking. With two privately held companies, WITTE Automotive of Germany and ADAC Automotive of Michigan, we formed the VAST (Vehicle Access System Technology) Automotive Group. It is a unique partnership where together we have expanded our global footprint in China and India. We have effectively leveraged each other’s technical and manufacturing capabilities for our mutual benefit and increased competitiveness.

The VAST partnership has matured and evolved over these twenty years. Finding ways to work better together has continued to accelerate especially during the last few years. It appears that the idea of partnerships has recently started to gain acceptance in a variety of ways in the automotive industry. Partnerships can come with their challenges, but our 20 year track record has proven that we have found ways to make it work.

All in all, I am very proud of the efforts of our team at STRATTEC and how it has been reflected in our earnings. We have used our time wisely when the industry was shut down, continued the pace of technical innovation in these very rapidly changing markets and are rapidly ramping up production to serve the demanding needs of our customers. I hope that the same pride is being felt by our team, which includes you, our shareholders, and we are grateful for the support that you have provided.”

STRATTEC designs, develops, manufactures and markets automotive Access Control Products, including mechanical locks and keys, electronically enhanced locks and keys, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles and related products. These products are provided to customers in North America, and on a global basis through a unique strategic relationship with WITTE Automotive of Velbert, Germany and ADAC Automotive of Grand Rapids, Michigan. Under this relationship, STRATTEC, WITTE and ADAC market each company’s products to global customers under the “VAST Automotive Group” brand name. STRATTEC’s history in the automotive business spans over 110 years.

Certain statements contained in this release contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking words or phrases such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “planned,” “potential,” “should,” “will,” and “would.” Such forward-looking statements in this release are inherently subject to many uncertainties in the Company’s operations and business environment. These uncertainties include general economic conditions, in particular, relating to the automotive industry, consumer demand for the Company’s and its customers’ products, competitive and technological developments, customer purchasing actions, changes in warranty provisions and customer product recall policies, work stoppages at the Company or at the location of its key customers as a result of labor disputes, foreign currency fluctuations, uncertainties stemming from U.S. trade policies, tariffs and reactions to same from foreign countries, the volume and scope of product returns, adverse business and operational issues resulting from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, and fluctuations in our costs of operation (including fluctuations in the cost of raw materials). Shareholders, potential investors and other readers are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements made herein are only made as of the date of this press release and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances occurring after the date of this release. In addition, such uncertainties and other operational matters are discussed further in the Company’s quarterly and annual filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

STRATTEC SECURITY CORPORATION
Condensed Results of Operations
(In Thousands except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
               
  First Quarter Ended
               
    September 27, 2020     September 29, 2019
       
Net Sales $ 126,234     $ 119,962  
Cost of Goods Sold   103,723       104,076  
Gross Profit   22,511       15,886  
               
Engineering, Selling &              
Administrative Expenses   11,314       12,954  
Income from Operations   11,197       2,932  
               
Interest Expense   (112 )     (340 )
Other Income, Net   565       387  
Income before Provision for Income              
Taxes and Non-Controlling Interest   11,650       2,979  
               
Provision for Income Taxes   1,577       299  
               
Net Income   10,073       2,680  
Net Income Attributable              
to Non-Controlling Interest   (2,065 )     (1,436 )
               
Net Income Attributable              
to STRATTEC SECURITY CORP. $ 8,008     $ 1,244  
Earnings Per Share:              
Basic $ 2,13     $ 0,34  
Diluted $ 2,11     $ 0,33  
Average Basic              
Shares Outstanding   3,765       3,710  
               
Average Diluted              
Shares Outstanding   3,788       3,728  
               
Other              
Capital Expenditures $ 1,514     $ 4,298  
Depreciation $ 4,885     $ 4,733  
               

 


 
STRATTEC SECURITY CORPORATION
Condensed Balance Sheet Data
(In Thousands)
               
               
               
               
    September 27, 2020     June 28, 2020
    (Unaudited)        
ASSETS            
Current Assets:            
Cash and cash equivalents $ 11,983     $ 11,774  
Receivables, net   79,764       41,955  
Inventories, net   51,673       54,400  
Other current assets   17,527       17,239  
Total Current Assets   160,947       125,368  
Investment in Joint Ventures   23,723       22,068  
Other Long Term Assets   12,949       12,961  
Property, Plant and Equipment, Net   102,610     105,148  
  $ 300,229     $
 265,545  
               
               
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY  
Current Liabilities:              
Accounts Payable $ 40,809     $ 18,549  
Other   35,494       29,591  
Total Current Liabilities   76,303       48,140  
Accrued Pension and Post Retirement Obligations   1,961       1,956  
Borrowings Under Credit Facility   30,000       35,000  
Other Long-term Liabilities   4,945       5,008  
Shareholders’ Equity   318,210       309,991  
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss   (20,665 )     (22,113
Less: Treasury Stock   (135,640 )     (135,656 )
Total STRATTEC SECURITY              
CORPORATION Shareholders’ Equity   161,905       152,222  
Non-Controlling Interest   25,115       23,219  
Total Shareholders’ Equity   187,020       175,441  
  $ 300,229     $ 265,545  
               

 


 
STRATTEC SECURITY CORPORATION
Condensed Cash Flow Statement Data
(In Thousands)
(Unaudited)
 
  First Quarter Ended
 
    September 27, 2020       September 29, 2019
               
               
Cash Flows from Operating Activities:      
Net Income $ 10,073     $ 2,680  
Adjustment to Reconcile Net Income to Net      
Cash Provided by Operating Activities:      
Depreciation   4,885       4,733  
Equity Earnings in Joint Ventures   (825 )     (484 )
Foreign Currency Transaction Loss   399       85  
Unrealized Gain on Peso Forward Contracts   (335 )     -  
Stock Based Compensation Expense   208       413  
Non-cash Compensation Expense   -       2,228  
Deferred Income Taxes   -       (524 )
Change in Operating Assets/Liabilities   (7,443 )     5,638  
Other, net   338       239  
               
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities   7,300       15,008  
               
Cash Flows from Investing Activities:      
Additions to Property, Plant and Equipment   (1,514 )     (4,298 )
Proceeds Received on Sale of Property, Plant      
and Equipment   3       15  
Net Cash Used in Investing Activities   (1,511 )     (4,283 )
               
Cash Flow from Financing Activities:      
Borrowings on Credit Facility   -       -  
Repayment of Borrowings under Credit Facility   (5,000 )     (6,000 )
Dividends Paid to Non-Controlling Interest of Subsidiaries   (490 )     (980 )
Dividends Paid   -       (522 )
Exercise of Stock Options and Employee      
Stock Purchases   19       239  
               
Net Cash Used In Financing Activities   (5,471 )     (7,263 )
               
Foreign Currency Impact on Cash   (109 )     (30 )
               
Net Increase in Cash & Cash Equivalents   209       3,432  
               
Cash and Cash Equivalents:        
Beginning of Period   11,774       7,809  
End of Period $ 11,983     $ 11,241  

